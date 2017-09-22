Keeping their eyes on the big stuff

In a very joint announcement:

The Hon. Kelly O’Dwyer MP, Minister for Revenue and Financial Services on 19 July 2016;

the Hon. Craig Laundy MP, Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science;

the Hon. John Barilaro MP, NSW Deputy Premier, Minister for Small Business; and

the Hon. Victor Dominello MPm NSW Minister for Finance, Services and Property

Announced this morning a new plan “Making it easier to start a new business“.

Apparently:

The new business registration service allows businesses to apply for multiple business and tax registrations at the same time online at business.gov.au. This has reduced the average time taken to register for an ABN from over an hour to less than 15 minutes. The service also supports businesses to meet their obligations and avoid applying for registrations that they don’t need.

Great. But when will the new service that will allow for easy business de-registration and bankruptcy filing be announced?

Is this the new Government version of give with one hand and take with the other? Make it easy to register a business but make it impossible to run a business?

One might wonder whether it will it be possible to use this new wiz-bang service when the electricity is out because the sun ain’t shining and the wind ain’t blowing? Will it also work when the NBN is down or internet is not otherwise available? Will it work remotely when businesses are up before the Fair Work Commission dealing with industrial relations matters?

As a citizen, I am very comfortable that Ministers O’Dwyer and Laundy are on the job here.

