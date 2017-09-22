Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney

Local government. What does it exist for? In the inner west of Sydney, it does not appear seem to exist for local residents or rate payers.

You might think that local government is there for things like planning, pools and parks. Perhaps a bit of rubbish collection and road maintenance. But not for the new Inner West Council in Sydney.

Having done a deal with …. the Liberals …. Labor Councillor Darcy Byrne will be the new Mayor. And Mayor Elect Byrne has promised to:

lead a council which is both progressive and effective.

Councillor Byrne also said:

With our belief in social justice and our commitment to diversity, we can show the rest of the country how progressive principles can be put into practice at the local government level.

The Inner West Council is the forced amalgam of 3 smaller councils – Leichhardt, Marrickville and Ashfield. Marrickville Council even managed to have its own foreign policy.

But hey. Who needs efficient planning and rubbish collection when you can have effective and progressive planning and rubbish collection with a touch of social justice and a commitment to diversity.

Perhaps a Council anthem to be sung before all Council meetings.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus