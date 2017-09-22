Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney

Local government. What does it exist for? In the inner west of Sydney, it does not appear seem to exist for local residents or rate payers.
You might think that local government is there for things like planning, pools and parks. Perhaps a bit of rubbish collection and road maintenance. But not for the new Inner West Council in Sydney.
Having done a deal with …. the Liberals …. Labor Councillor Darcy Byrne will be the new Mayor. And Mayor Elect Byrne has promised to:
lead a council which is both progressive and effective.
Councillor Byrne also said:
With our belief in social justice and our commitment to diversity, we can show the rest of the country how progressive principles can be put into practice at the local government level.
The Inner West Council is the forced amalgam of 3 smaller councils – Leichhardt, Marrickville and Ashfield. Marrickville Council even managed to have its own foreign policy.
But hey. Who needs efficient planning and rubbish collection when you can have effective and progressive planning and rubbish collection with a touch of social justice and a commitment to diversity.
Perhaps a Council anthem to be sung before all Council meetings.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Progressive voters elect progressive councils.
I’ve been banging on about this for years, having previously been a ratepayer in al-Mariqville council back in their legendary BDS days. Parks that were overgrown and rat infested, dumped stolen cars would sit on streets for weeks, potholes that were very nearly capable of swallowing peoples’ cars and a rubbish collection regime that was arbitrary, to put it mildly. But no aboriginal disabled lesbian puppet theatre troupe ever went hungry.
My local council has now finally emptied my green bin, after me having put it out only five times over the last ten or so weeks. Another small mercy to be grateful for.
“But no aboriginal disabled lesbian puppet theatre troupe ever went hungry. ”
What about the gay, left-handed, midget, albino eskimos? Huh? What about them? If local council won’t support us, who will?
Why do all these frigging nutters have the surname “Byrne*“, BTW?
Coincidence?
*Fiona’s hubby (another former al-Mariqville mayor) was the greenfilth’s candidate for Grayndler in 2010, the election in which I inadvertently ended up voting for bloody Albansleazey.
This is the way of all councils nowadays. Councils are the breeding ground for Greens and Labor politicians, so naturally they have to reflect the values of the Greens and Labor. Conservative values are reflected by the working people that pay the every increasing rates and other costs, while watching basic services decline.
Welcome to Council?
Remember to pay your respects on time.
I Guess women will be doing the garbage collecting in the name of diversity.
They certainly haven’t wasted any time becoming an irrelevant joke. Local government is a total waste of time and other people’s money.
You have some catching up to do Spartacus.
The purpose of local government is to faithfully implement Agenda21. The mayor is simply serving Control.