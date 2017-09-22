Shrinking, atomised working class reshapes politics

Posted on 1:45 am, September 22, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Tomorrow “Jacindamania” could propel Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Labour Party’s 37-year-old leader, into the prime ministership. No doubt local factors will play a role: having been in gov­ernment almost a decade, the ­National Party, despite a solid ­record, has struggled to convince voters it has much to offer.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2504265, posted on September 22, 2017 at 5:13 am

    THE WORLD
    Jacinda’s regret: I needed more time

    Jamie Walker,Auckland
    The Australian
    12:00AM September 22, 2017

    As the political fairytale of an epic upset in the New Zealand election ebbed away, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said she had only one regret: that Kiwi voters didn’t have more time to get to know her.

    Ms Ardern’s exhilarating campaign hit the wall after opinion polls showed Labour’s vote had collapsed during a week in which Prime Minister Bill English punched holes in her tax plan and she came across as “rattled” during their final fact-to-face encounter of the campaign.

    A Newshub-Reid Research poll confirmed last night that the momentum had shifted to Mr Eng­lish, positioning his National Party to win a historic fourth term tomorrow, a feat no government in nearly 50 years has achieved in New ­Zealand.

    The National’s 45.8 per cent share of the vote would deliver 56 seats, down four on its present roster but close to a majority in the 120-place Beehive with the three projected seats of partners ACT and the Maori Party.

    Labour was still in with a fighting chance when its projected 45 seats were added to the nine that the Greens are expected to pick up.

    The poll affirmed that maverick former deputy PM Winston Peters would be kingmaker: Neither the Nationals nor Labour could form government without the nine seats tipped to go to his populist New Zealand First party.

    From the Oz. Perhaps the New Zealanders looked across the ditch?

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2504268, posted on September 22, 2017 at 5:27 am

    Typical socialists, throw a woman at the job like adding sugar to bad medicine, in the hope gullible voters chose a good socialist style rogering.

