Open Forum: September 23, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Open Forum: September 23, 2017

  2. Diesal
    #2505094, posted on September 23, 2017 at 12:04 am

    So now we have to slow down

  3. Diesal
    #2505097, posted on September 23, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I should still get the complete podium

  4. Diesal
    #2505098, posted on September 23, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Anyone know anything about Heraldry and DNA, there was a case where DNA was used to exclude a claimant, but cannot find anything where it has been accepted to prove a relationship is based in fact rather than accepted tradition.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2505101, posted on September 23, 2017 at 12:08 am

    DB on the old Fred makes a good point…

    Of course. Look at the number of feminists that have completely ignored the repeated use of the c word by Astro Labe in his Mercury interview

  7. Bruce in WA
    #2505102, posted on September 23, 2017 at 12:10 am

    FMD. Top ten!

    I am the champion, my friends
    And I’ll keep on posting ’till the end

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *