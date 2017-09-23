Open Forum: September 23, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 23, 2017
  1. jupes
    #2505473, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    But to rail against the AFL for having a voice on same-sex marriage, especially when so many players of the AFLW are gay, is to not understand the Australian community.

    By the way, here’s a prediction:

    Some time in the next 12 months there will be an AWFL lesso scandal at the AFL.

  2. Delta A
    #2505474, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    jupes

    #2505466, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Exactly!

  3. curious george
    #2505475, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Obama administration’s plan to open direct land combat jobs to women: If women cannot meet a standard, senior commanders better have a good reason why it should not be lowered

    I would have thought that the fact alone that some humans can and do pass would have been sufficient reason.
    Otoh if the standard is lowered it should be lowered across the board. Equalidy and all that sh1t.

    Love the DNA collection specialist thought. lol.

  4. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2505476, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I hear from a contact that there are four women who have recently qualified and are posted to the Royal Australian Regiment as infantrymen.

    Two work in the HQ as paper shufflers and one is on medical restrictions.

    Diversity in the real world.

  5. Robber Baron
    #2505477, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    He’s sucking up to Malcolm Turnbull with his career in mind

    Given the state of the polls and the near bankruptcy of the WA Liberal party coffers, Hastie really will need a lot of money to get re-elected. Kissing Maol’s arse is the way he thinks he will get some cash. Maol holds all the money and therefore all the marginal seat holders by the balls. The Taliban that were trying to kill him in Afghanistan were more honorable and less dangerous than Sacred Maol.

  6. woolfe
    #2505478, posted on September 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    The perfect rebuttal (no pun intended) is to do the same to him in the street. Pretend to shake his hand for assaulting Abbott and then forehead the fucker hard and nasty.

    No no no you’d hurt yourself on some of those nuts and bolts he has growing out of his head. Anyway I see it can afford to smoke so according to the AMA he will be dead very soon.

  7. Makka
    #2505479, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Maol holds all the money and therefore all the marginal seat holders by the balls

    Exactly and not just the marginals.Those wishing for an Abbott return are in fantasyland, including Abbott.

  8. rickw
    #2505480, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    LOL. The Cat position: don’t call us Nazi-curious, that wilful misuse of the language is unconscionable! Also, you’re a Nazi.

    I don’t fit the definition, you however do. I wonder how your kids will cope with this?

  9. Andrew
    #2505481, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    So remind me:

    The Nazis are the ones getting bashed in the street by their political opponents?
    And the Anti-fascists are the ones committing political violence?

    Have I got that one the right way around??

  10. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2505482, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I don’t think Hastie will have any problem being re-elected in Canning. The voters love him.

    However it will be a long and bleak career on the Opposition back benches if he continues in politics.

    The Liberals are dead, dead, dead. Thanks Mal.

  11. cohenite
    #2505483, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Insights into how workers were screwed by tits shorten, our next PM, when he was head of the AWU, as told by some poor bugger who was ripped of to the tune of $20K:

  12. Roger
    #2505484, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    But to rail against the AFL for having a voice on same-sex marriage, especially when so many players of the AFLW are gay, is to not understand the Australian community.

    He’s begging the question by assuming the AFL/AFLW, with “so many gay players”, is representative of the Australian community.

  13. Sparkx
    #2505485, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    And here is your feel-good shaggy(well not quite) dog story for today

  14. Top Ender
    #2505487, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Watched Victoria and Abdul at the flicks, courtesy of a free double pass.

    Beautifully shot, produced, and acted.

    Otherwise, simplistic virtue-signalling rubbish purporting to be true.

    Some of the more basic annoyances…

    One of the Muslim Indian servants dies in the UK and is buried there. In a Christian churchyard. Doubtless this is – as is much of the film’s intent – to highlight the appalling cruelty of the white masters. No churchman of the local parish would have allowed such a burial – non-Christians didn’t get buried in Christian churchyards.

    One of the two servants refers to the other as an “Uncle Tom”, to show how much he is pandering to the white overlords. Given he is a poorly educated chap who spent all of his life in India, it is curious he would use a derogatory term from only a few decades previously which was generally confined to America, and which he would have never heard.

    At one stage Victoria refers to herself as “Queen of England.” Given she was very proud of her Scottish connections and well aware of the breadth of British world rule this seems unlikely. She would have referred to herself as at least as the Queen of Great Britain, but also “Empress” – she actually does this on another occasion.

    Abdul brings across his two wives to Britain. They are both burqa-clad, which arouses much curiosity. However, in the scenes shot in India where he lives we see no burqas, and in fact there are plenty of women visible. I presume this incident must be true – the film is based on Abdul’s notes – but it seems odd.

    But the most irritating and unlikely aspect is the depiction of Abdul as saintly and wise to a degree that is unrealistic and annoying. He was a literate clerk at best, and probably entertained and interested Victoria, who certainly developed a fascination with India. All of the villains of the story are the Old White Males who run the Queen’s government and household. They pile on racism and spite and machinations to a degree that is ridiculous.

    The Empire is of course a Very Bad Thing, and the positive aspects of civilisation the British brought to the sub-continent are ignored. The odious practise of suttee; the rampant cruelty, corruption, inefficiency and incompetent government of the myriad of petty Indian rulers are left out. The film even finishes on the captioned message that India achieved self-government in 1949. What this has to do with the overall story is unclear. Of course, any negative aspects of the Muslim world are not mentioned.

    A paternalistic condescending lecture masquerading as entertainment. Victoria would not have been amused.

  15. Roger
    #2505488, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    No churchman of the local parish would have allowed such a burial – non-Christians didn’t get buried in Christian churchyards.

    And no Muslim would have wanted to be buried in consecrated Christian ground.

  16. jupes
    #2505489, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Obama administration’s plan to open direct land combat jobs to women: If women cannot meet a standard, senior commanders better have a good reason why it should not be lowered

    The problem is that the senior commanders love being social justice warriors. They are the ones pushing it.

    This is because we have reached the stage where only committed SJWs get promoted. Once one step is taken – say – male and female soldiers wearing the same uniform, then the next step for the upcoming SJW is to propose -say – joint basic training.

    The next batch of SJWs then propose that all combat positions be open to females and that quotas sorry, targets are required to boost female numbers. And on it goes – homos, trannies, genderless freaks and all the other assorted weirdos.

    Absolute fucking insanity and the senior commanders just love it.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2505490, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I hear from a contact that there are four women who have recently qualified and are posted to the Royal Australian Regiment as infantrymen.

    Infantryperson’s surely?

  18. Makka
    #2505492, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The Empire is of course a Very Bad Thing, and the positive aspects of civilisation the British brought to the sub-continent are ignored.

    Trade, railways, postal service, manufacturing, roads, banking system, communication systems, bridges, a public service, hospitals, education…. of what good are they?

  19. stackja
    #2505494, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Liberty Quote
    I strongly feel that the chief task of the economic theorist or political philosopher should be to operate on public opinion to make politically possible what today may be politically impossible.

    — Friedrich von Hayek

  20. rickw
    #2505495, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Trade, railways, postal service, manufacturing, roads, banking system, communication systems, bridges, a public service, hospitals, education…. of what good are they?

    Apparently quite a bit of good, in many former colonies amongst the older generation there is a pretty common theme: “I wish the British would come back!”. The younger ones are to stupid and arrogant to realise what was thrown out.

  21. Chris
    #2505496, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Trade, railways, postal service, manufacturing, roads, banking system, communication systems, bridges, a public service, hospitals, education…. of what good are they?

    What did the Romans ever do for us????!

  22. stackja
    #2505497, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Top Ender
    #2505487, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Lee Hall was born in 1966 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England. He is a writer, known for Billy Elliot (2000), War Horse (2011) and Victoria and Abdul (2017).

  23. dover_beach
    #2505498, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    But to rail against the AFL for having a voice on same-sex marriage, especially when so many players of the AFLW are gay, is to not understand the Australian community.

    What’s the principle here? If the AFL has Muslim players, it must have a voice on polygamy?

  24. DrBeauGan
    #2505499, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Just got a txt message on my Vodafone account asking me to vote Yes. The reply wasn’t sent.

  25. jupes
    #2505500, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Two work in the HQ as paper shufflers and one is on medical restrictions.

    It is a medical fact that female soldiers are far more easily injured than their male counterparts.

    The sad thing is that rather than do the logical thing and stop the insanity, they lower the standards. Of course the females still are more prone to injury.

  26. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2505501, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Infantryperson’s surely?

    Zulu.

    Dunno. I will leave it to the SJW commanders to mangle the English language to suit the current little fad re women in combat.

  27. DrBeauGan
    #2505503, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Jupes
    #2505500, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm
    Two work in the HQ as paper shufflers and one is on medical restrictions.

    It is a medical fact that female soldiers are far more easily injured than their male counterparts.

    The sad thing is that rather than do the logical thing and stop the insanity, they lower the standards. Of course the females still are more prone to injury.

    Our culture is phukt. If they’ve infiltrated the armed forces we’ve got nothing left.

  28. dover_beach
    #2505504, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Just got a txt message on my Vodafone account asking me to vote Yes.

    Pretty creepy shit.

  29. Splatacrobat
    #2505505, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    International Men’s Day for Women

    A men’s event organised by a women’s lobby group to further men’s thinking about women’s problems?
    Yeah, I can see the sense in that.

    International Men’s Day event is really a Feminist honeypot

    The Australian Men’s Network is hosting an event on International Men’s Day that is really just feminist propaganda disguised at helping men and boys. The event is owned, operated, and put on by the Australian Women’s Network, which has no interest in helping young men grow, just to use them as props.

    http://australianmensnetwork.com/

  30. DrBeauGan
    #2505506, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Pretty creepy shit.

    The good news is that they don’t know anything about me or they wouldn’t have wasted their money.

  31. stackja
    #2505507, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2505501, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm
    Infantryperson’s surely?

    Zulu.

    Dunno. I will leave it to the SJW commanders to mangle the English language to suit the current little fad re women in combat.

    Pink coloured body bagged?

  32. jupes
    #2505509, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    What’s the principle here? If the AFL has Muslim players, it must have a voice on polygamy?

    Well the AFL does have a prominent Muslim player, Basha Houli, complete with full jihadi beard. They have bent over backwards for him including allocating a room at the MCG as a prayer room.

    When he assaulted and knocked out another player, the AFL embarrassed themselves by first giving him a lesser penalty than anyone else would get. Then, after that was increased due to the uproar and bad publicity, they went out of their way to state that his character was exemplary. I don’t recall them doing that for Mal Brown back in the day.

    Funnily enough, we haven’t seen ‘The Basha’ during any of the AFLs recent homo virtue signalling.

  33. stackja
    #2505510, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2505506, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm
    Pretty creepy shit.

    The good news is that they don’t know anything about me or they wouldn’t have wasted their money.

    Robot calling. Like ‘Windows Support’.

  34. zyconoclast
    #2505511, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Lizzie, do you mean porridge, or “porridge?”

    Both are easier with whiskey.

    personal experience?

  35. Fisky
    #2505512, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Interesting election tonight in the NZ. Nationals on track to be largest party, but will have to go into coalition with Winston Peters! On the other hand, Peters might go with Labour as he has done in the past.

  36. Snoopy
    #2505513, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Just got a txt message on my Vodafone account asking me to vote Yes.

    Following the links on VoteYes I registered my displeasure via [email protected] .

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2505514, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2505482, posted on September 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Pedro, regarding your earlier comment on the old thread about the South Africans farming in Western Australia, there used to be a contingent living around Cunderdin, to the point where the local butchers sold pretty damn fine boerwors. They are prepared to live throughout the West Australian wheat belt, where Australians don’t want to live, and do the jobs – seeding, header driving and carting wheat – that Australians don’t want to do. I’d rather them as immigrants, then Muzzo’s endlessly demanding every concession, while making none, but it’s good for a laugh when you listen to the South Africans on the two way (radio) complaining about the boss, wages, and the state of the machinery, and thinking that speaking Afrikaans provides perfect communications security.

1 2

