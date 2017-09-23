Open Forum: September 23, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
542 Responses to Open Forum: September 23, 2017

  1. overburdened
    #2505757, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    I have a close associate in NZ who has taken up with a 50yo woman still sucking on the ‘I’m at Uni’ teat. I suggested that they could come to Oz and use my weekender. She vociferously refused because she won’t catch a plane because she is mindful of her carbon footprint. I advised her that the fing plane is going whether she’s on it or not, and asked her how she managed to get from the UK to NZ, given that it’s a long swim. I have not heard from them since and feel no sense of loss.

  2. Nick
    #2505758, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    They are saying it was randomly generated numbers. Given the number of Cats that got one, I don’t believe that at all.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2505759, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    A single malt at midday? Mon dieu.

    Didn’t a certain Cat own up to whisky on their morning porridge?

  4. alexnoaholdmate
    #2505762, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Didn’t a certain Cat own up to whisky on their morning porridge?

    Don’t.

    Just don’t.

    I can hear Johanna’s footsteps as we speak.

  5. Muddy
    #2505763, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    My ego requested I repost this from the tail end of the previous page:

    If the SS’M’ vote goes down and Shorten gets in and vows to do it anyway, it would be a crying shame if no-one publicly used the line “Bill Shorten believes ‘No’ means ‘Yes.”

  6. Muddy
    #2505766, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I’ve decided to step in for SRR this evening, so…

    Fear not about the quality of modern film making, for it will soon deteriorate badly:

    The Hate U Give (book) by Angie Thomas.

    A powerful and brave YA novel about what prejudice looks like in the 21st century. Sixteen-year-old Starr lives in two worlds: the poor neighbourhood where she was born and raised and her posh high school in the suburbs. The uneasy balance between them is shattered when Starr is the only witness to the fatal shooting of her unarmed best friend, Khalil, by a police officer. Now what Starr says could destroy her community. It could also get her killed. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, this is a powerful and gripping YA novel about one girl’s struggle for justice. Movie rights have been sold to Fox, with Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) to star.

    Look out for a rash of these.

  8. Mark A
    #2505768, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2505759, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    A single malt at midday? Mon dieu.

    Make it a tot of Brandy in the morning after cleaning of teeth and I’m in.
    No such luck here in euro-weeny land, 0.0000 is the limit.

  9. zyconoclast
    #2505769, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Get this. My kid is going to the wedding of one of her friends in the next couple of weeks. The girl is a monster believer of ‘vironmental catastrophe. So much so that she claims she won’t have kids and to prove her position she forced her boyfriend to snip himself. Like she didn’t had he own tubes tied, but she got the dude to do it. FMD!

    This must be her method of getting past the SSM deal if the survey gets a no vote.’
    Tells her man to become a woman.

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #2505770, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I received “the SMS” this morning, on prepaid virgin.

  11. old bloke
    #2505771, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Where has Dot gone, I haven’t seen any post from him for a while?

  12. old bloke
    #2505772, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I know that Griggs was banned, was Dot being naughty too?

  13. Boambee John
    #2505773, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2505744, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:23 pm
    Minido was brilliant at Charles de Gaulle, her nose bleed got us straight through immigration. Now sipping a DF single malt in Le Marais apartment. Doc is about to take me shopping.

    Many years ago young son got us promptly through immigration at LAX by spewing on the floor in the immigration hall.

  14. Cpt Seahawks
    #2505774, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Get this. My kid is going to the wedding of one of her friends in the next couple of weeks. The girl is a monster believer of ‘vironmental catastrophe. So much so that she claims she won’t have kids and to prove her position she forced her boyfriend to snip himself. Like she didn’t had he own tubes tied, but she got the dude to do it. FMD!

    This must be her method of getting past the SSM deal if the survey gets a no vote.’
    Tells her man to become a woman.

    So why get married if you’re not planning on having kids? For the f’n dress and attention? To trap a man in some unnatural limbo?

  15. Snoopy
    #2505775, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Nick
    #2505758, posted on September 23, 2017 at 8:51 pm
    They are saying it was randomly generated numbers. Given the number of Cats that got one, I don’t believe that at all.

    A mobile number has 10 digits. Given that 0 and 4 are common that leaves 100,000,000 combinations. I’m calling bullshit.

  16. Frank
    #2505776, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    And so it begins.

    It’s time to rethink how we treat child sex offenders.

    Programs that treat child sex offenders as victims first can break the cycle of abuse.

  17. RobK
    #2505777, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    A mobile number has 10 digits. Given that 0 and 4 are common that leaves 100,000,000 combinations. I’m calling bullshit.
    All three mobiles in my family got a vote yes message. 3/3.

  18. Snoopy
    #2505778, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    It’s time to rethink how we treat child sex offenders.

    Programs that treat child sex offenders as victims first can break the cycle of abuse.

    The problem is that child sex offenders only become known AFTER they have offended. As Bob Ellis was fond of saying, “And so it goes.”

  19. Nick
    #2505779, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    The Coalition for Marriage held their Victorian campaign launch in Melbourne on Saturday night, ahead of rallies across the country in the coming week.

    Security was tight at the campaign launch, but a small group of protesters managed to get inside. They unfurled a banner which read: “Burn churches not queers.”

    No mention of Mosques ?

  20. Makka
    #2505781, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    The Mighty Cowboys are in the GF!

    Fkn awesome!!

  21. Myrddin Seren
    #2505782, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Missus had a link to some Canadian guy on Spacechook warning about the slippery slope etc.

    Thought I would google him up because Spacechook, FakeNews, you never know.

    Umm – makes for a pretty ‘interesting’ read:

    This Canadian Father Has To Go To Court To Defend His Children Against LGBT School Indoctrination

    ETFO* lawyer Kate Hughes argued teachers were mandated by law to positively represent homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism: to teach children not just to “tolerate” LGBTQ lifestyle, but to “honour and respect” and “celebrate” it.

    Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition’s senior political strategist, called Hughes’ assertion “a brazen, unashamed admission that indoctrination was the goal.” He told LifeSiteNews that she argued that “teachers have a statutory obligation to celebrate LGBT identities and same-sex relationships, and that if teachers aren’t embedding that celebration into every subject every day, then they’re not meeting the ‘statutory objectives.‘”

    * that’s the teacher’s union – who are four square opposed to this guy along with the Province of Ontario government and the school board !

    You are going to glow with Pride as your grandkids are done over by a group of Cert IV qualified Gimps at the end-of-year Safe Schools Awards Night. Or else.

  22. Nick
    #2505783, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I couldn’t bear to see the Rorters win.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2505784, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Your A.B.C. describing HMAS Hobart as a “battleship.” F.M.S., even a confirmed stubblehopper like me knows that Pusser’s have never operated a battleship, and the last battle thingy they operated was HMAS Australia, scuttled outside Sydney Heads in the late 1920’s..

  24. cohenite
    #2505785, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    ETFO* lawyer Kate Hughes argued teachers were mandated by law to positively represent homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism: to teach children not just to “tolerate” LGBTQ lifestyle, but to “honour and respect” and “celebrate” it.

    That’s pretty fucked. The blow-back is going to be fierce.

  25. Snoopy
    #2505787, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Security was tight at the campaign launch, but a small group of protesters managed to get inside. They unfurled a banner which read: “Burn churches not queers.”

    So they mistook the ACL offices for a church?

  26. cynical1
    #2505788, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    It’s time to rethink how we treat child sex offenders.

    Programs that treat child sex offenders as victims first can break the cycle of abuse.

    Victims of a lynching works for me…

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2505789, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Minido was brilliant at Charles de Gaulle, her nose bleed got us straight through immigration. Now sipping a DF single malt in Le Marais apartment. Doc is about to take me shopping.

    Buy something nice for you and Minido to compensate both of you for the nosebleed. Air travel does horrible things to the nasal passages. I suffer, and travel with lots of nasal sprays to forestall it.

    I am busy looking at French wallpaper designs online, to match my sudden ‘French’ period in our lobby. I have the curlicued antique iron and marble console and the large iron-fringed French mirror that sits on it, as discussed on the Cat last year; now I need to disguise an ugly door opening no longer used until another reno takes place there. Hairy has chosen the light fitting to ensure it is not too Frenchified; no chandeliers, he ordered me, but then took over, just in case. There is an antique chandelier shop in Edgecliff and he saw I have their card, for they take assignments to search for what you want. Thwarted.

    I thought I had better ‘take an interest’ in his sort of thing too, so I watched a bit of this Rugby League game, which he tells me is the penultimate one, for the Grand Final is next Saturday. It is a very close battle and he is jumping around in excitement, yelling out. Who are we going for? I ask conversationally. Da ones on da right, he says, eyes to screen. The Cowboys? I say, where are they from? Dey are from North Queensland, Lizzie, he says, we are da Roosters, from Eastern Sydney. But the Roosters are on the left, I say in puzzlement. We resolve it in the end: he was looking at the players on the screen, and I was looking at the score banner.

    Still, he is pleased I stayed there for a while, but I’m back at the wallpaper now.

  28. Muddy
    #2505790, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    “Burn churches not queers.”

    Incitement can only be considered after the ashes have cooled, right?

  30. Makka
    #2505793, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    It’s official. The best Rugby League is played outside NSW. Go Cowboys!

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2505794, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Minido was brilliant at Charles de Gaulle, her nose bleed got us straight through immigration. Now sipping a DF single malt in Le Marais apartment. Doc is about to take me shopping.

    Will be interested on your take on how Gay Paris is going … Moozley-wise.

  32. GD
    #2505795, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Receiving unsolicited SMS messages on your phones?
    Here is a way to make a complaint.
    For SMS, forward the message to the Spam SMS service on 0429 999 888
    Thanks for that. Done.

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2505796, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The New Zulland Labor Party “breath of fresh air” wymminses has made zero impact on the Nationals.
    Greens got bugger all traction too.
    Good.

  34. Ian3029
    #2505797, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    This should be a great Grand Final, go Storm.

  35. Snoopy
    #2505798, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    What’s that? The Kiwi wunderbint didn’t live up to the media hype?

    Sad

  36. alexnoaholdmate
    #2505799, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    It’s official. The best Rugby League is played outside NSW. Go Cowboys!

    Two QLD teams in the Grand Final.

    Again.

    The way it should be.

    (For those Cats who don’t follow the League and are confused, the Melbourne Storm are almost entirely Queenslanders).

  37. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2505800, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    The New Zulland Labor Party “breath of fresh air” wymminses has made zero impact on the Nationals.

    Eat shit & die commies.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2505801, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I am busy looking at French wallpaper designs online, to match my sudden ‘French’ period in our lobby.

    Don’t do it. look at a 1400 to 1700 Japanese motif, a very different art style but makes a great feature wall. Olde worlde french is just overworked pretentious bilge.

  39. classical_hero
    #2505802, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Overnight my Nana passed away. We’re actually glad she’s gone because she was miserable and wanted to go.

  40. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2505803, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    They are saying it was randomly generated numbers. Given the number of Cats that got one, I don’t believe that at all.

    I got one. WTF!

    https://www.acma.gov.au/theACMA/spam-report-spam

    When you receive a spam SMS message, you can now forward it to the dedicated telephone number 0429 999 888 to report it directly to the ACMA. You will be billed the standard rate for sending SMS messages by your mobile phone provider. Your report will be recorded in the ACMA’s database and used to monitor SMS spam activity.

  41. Muddy
    #2505804, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    GD
    #2505795, posted on September 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Receiving unsolicited SMS messages on your phones?
    Here is a way to make a complaint.
    For SMS, forward the message to the Spam SMS service on 0429 999 888
    Thanks for that. Done.

    Cheers. Done, and confirmation that my message was received at ACMA. Easy as.
    I’m still having a go at Virgin though.

  42. Muddy
    #2505805, posted on September 23, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    classical_hero.
    Sorry to hear that. Grandparents can play very influential roles in our lives.

