Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as public opinion. There is only published opinion.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- val majkus on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Fergus on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- woolfe on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Snoopy on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Chris on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Peter Castieau on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Snoopy on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- twostix on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- twostix on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Peter Castieau on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 23, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- The Big Bad Australian, Battling the Nation’s Interest
- Classical theory explained
- Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- What really matters is not what matters but who decides what matters
- Keeping their eyes on the big stuff
- Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney
- Is there a mirror anywhere?
- Jeffrey Tucker: ICOs Will Not Be Defeated
- Shrinking, atomised working class reshapes politics
- Jacques Barzun on race relations
- Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- ACCC offers no answers to government created energy crisis
- An historical turning point
- Australia the Innovator
- What is the secret democracy sauce?
- The more you look at things the more miraculous Trump’s win is
- The LGTBI Waffen Never Sleeps
- Give Peace a Chance is NOT Peace at Any Price
- The Mind Boggles
- No full-scale biography of Carl Menger?
- Donald Trump’s speech to the UN
- The same-sex survey is not anonymous
- Is there a bigger pack of fools anywhere on the planet?
- Same to you mate!
- Kangaroo or Obama Court
- Labor, the Greens and the Neo-Plutocrats
- We’re all Democrats now
- Q&A Forum: September 18, 2017
- Nothing new under the sun
- Unwinding the renewable energy scam
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
763 Responses to Open Forum: September 23, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
No. Simply mendacious.
I thought m0nster worked on Sundays?
Oh, hang on, he is …
I thought m0nster worked on Sundays?
Oh, hang on, he is …
Today’s Monday.
Those that subscribe to the Paywallian also get the WSJ. This article is beautifully written and very sad.
F$cking finally!!!
I said that years ago.
Cop that you degenerate refugee foot fetish Commie!!!
It’s time Hell’s Pell.
Coup!
As I said above, Stimpy – it was the Society of Pius X.
A group that already believes the Church is in heresy, and has since Vatican II.
In other news, today is Sunday.
(Which leads to the question – why is Monty so active today? Isn’t he working?)
You sound like a five year-old.
IT’S TIME.
It is time to eliminate all excise taxes and duties on products.
Not only considering the foul nature of Excise Taxes but they are subject to GST as well.
A Tax on a Tax.
Not really. That phrase can be interpreted many ways.
I have absolutely no doubt that after copping rake after rake in the face and being proven wrong yet again, Monty goes off to his Lefty mates and gloats about how he “really gave it to those bigots at Catallaxy today.”
And believes it, too.
Says CL who coined the phrase SMS terrorism.
Lil’ Phar Flung Dung is getting fatter. Stress eating babies?
As to Obamacare, McCain’s continuing his opposition
Not really. That phrase can be interpreted many ways.
Ah yes. Leftism 101.
Your words – quoted verbatim – have no doubt “been taken out of context”, yes? Just like Keysar Trad.
Monty and apologists for Islamic terrorism – always on the same page.