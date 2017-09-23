Liberty Quote
Liberals want the government to be your Mommy. Conservatives want government to be your Daddy. Libertarians want it to treat you like an adult.— Andre Marrou
Open Forum: September 23, 2017
Turn turn turn
Yea , fair point. But isn’t it interesting how the margin is now bigger for tobacco than it is for blow.
Makka, the bit of Richmond in which I reside (Burnley) is worth a look. Very close to the Monash Freeway and train and tram connections to Melbourne Uni.
Richmond proper is a car park full of nongs and to be avoided at all costs.
The Dems up for re-election in the mid-terms in 2018 must be close to taking out a contract on her.
If she keeps going much longer she will hand Trump a second term on a plate.
The Darebin Dykes have defeated the Diamond Creek Dykes in the grand final of the Victorian Lezzo League. Final score like quarter time at the boys little league — about four goals each. Everyone’s in tears. Girls’ fragile bodies were not designed to be slammed around like the men.
All true. The extreme left identitarians now control the Democrats. They come up with loonier and loonier demands and then marshal their army of noise stormtroopers to bully party leaders to sell those demands as ‘progressive’ and their opponents as Nazis and racists. The media play along because they’re Democrat loyalists. This is now the essence of 90 percent of US political discourse. All of it is fake; all of it is driven by literally deranged people.
She needs to see a shrink as she doesn’t appear to be getting over the loss. Funny as.
A shrink can’t fix Kuru.
She will be dead within six years along with Bill and replaced by reptilian doubles.
Everyone knows this.
I don’t wish to be alarmist, but they look like reptilian scales under her left breast. I’ll be she can lick her eyeballs.
bet
Yeah I think lots of druggies have switched to meth, too. Being a meth dealer would take a special kind of arsehole. Can you imagine having to deal with your crazed toothless clientele? It’d be the worst, putting up with their begging and demands for stuff on tick because their Centrelink payment doesn’t come until next week. Terrible.
Trouble with dealing in tobacco is also the bulkiness of the product – to make serious money doing it you’d surely need a warehouse of sorts. It’s not like you could flush your stash down the bog if you hear the cops banging down the door. And you’d need a lot of customers. Who could rat you out at any time with little consequence for them.
Forget Hilly. Wait until you read Mal’s work on how/why he was deposed, by aliens who assisted Mr. Rabbit.
OCO.
You have spent too much time thinking about the logistics of dealing contraband.
Have you watched Narcos on Netflix?
Trouble with dealing in tobacco is also the bulkiness of the product – to make serious money doing it you’d surely need a warehouse of sorts.
The money is in Vapes and the new designer drugs.
I’ve asked several friends who are not eligible to vote. So far NONE have got the text. This suggests it is not random and that ‘they’ got the numbers from the ABS / electoral roles / other Government agency. Very, very dodgy if this is the case.
The AFL tries to recruit more Muslims.
Yes let’s get more Muslims into the MCG to “build their brotherhood”. Because encouraging Muslims to bond with their fellow Muslims has always worked out well wherever it is tried throughout the world.
What could possibly go wrong?
The Bachar Houli Academy is a week-long program which provides pathways for young Muslim men across the country aspiring to play AFL football.
But are they voting YES or NO?
We must know the answer.
No doubt the AFL will be pushing the Yes campaign propaganda to the young Mussos at the Bachar Houli Academy.
They just love that shit.
Gab
#2506267, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:01 pm
Yes, I think living in dorms is a fantastic opportunity for making life-long friends and experiencing the whole uni scene.
If your “whole uni scene” includes unisex toilet and shower facilities, you’ll see some things that you can never unsee.
Arky, nah don’t get Netflix.
Labor worried the “yes” reply has crashed. Just watch Bill, Tanya, Penny and Co backtrack on their support for ssm. They don’t give a rats about gays.
Pollies have standards and if those mightn”t get them elected, then they have others
How is the AFL going to compete with Muslim brotherhood master-builder Semtex?
Link http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-24/yes-campaign-thousands-receive-same-sex-marriage-texts/8979030
Thanks Mark from Melbourne. Good input.
I can see my bias away from public transport will need to have some revision.
It’s odds on that the actual enrolees just want to learn to weld.
Art students are a demographic of females that like the idea of welding, and actually do create projects. Similarly, those with a bent for design and love of capital works BUT have husbands who (ahem) take 238 years to replace a cheap flywire or a high lightbulb…
(modest cough)
Outside Insiders was assisted by pooch-power at Southbank this morning – pity I wasn’t “wind-assisted”, as well – apologies for the noise! I missed most of the show but I saw a bit where the panelists talked briefly about the Rohingya issue in Myanmar – of course the media is generally bagging Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to stop the violence – so I asked Katherine Murphy whether there had been any discussion of the wider issue of ethnic & religious conflicts, past & present, across the world, including Sri Lanka, Bosnia & the Middle East… and why some people just don’t seem to get on with their neighbours.
https://youtu.be/2ivBAg-i0Wc
“
I knew this would happen. They’re preparing the narrative for low response rate and a no vote win.
If you stage a revolution and nobody turns up then you lost – the people chose the status quo.
That is a situation which favours the no side only –
there is no inverse of it which favours the yes side. Which is why they will try to reframe it by effectively ballot stuffing the public mind by declaring all the non voters – people who deliberately chose the status quo are secret squirrel revolutionaires (who just happened to not turn up at the moment of truth).
Meet cattleman Mr Hockey, 101, and he knows a bit about the weather.
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-24/101-year-old-still-runs-the-show-on-his-central-queensland-farm/8966944?pfmredir=sm
I don’t wish to be alarmist, but they look like reptilian scales under her left breast. I’ll be she can lick her eyeballs.
Why do you think Bill married her?
Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.
Oh wait, that wasn’t Hillary.
She is a reptilian, though. My point still stands.
Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.
Good on you, Monty.
Truly.
If they would like to debate the obvious point that non response is a vote for the status quo offer them a compulsory poll.
Then laugh in their face as they run away from that too.
I buy my vape from these dudes in London. Of course, e-juice containing nicotine is banned in Australia.
I shipped a load in and it was checked by the border fuckheads. I know, because it had a sticker on it saying so. But they allowed it in, which must mean either they don’t give a shit, or the importation isn’t banned – just the sale is.
It was a good load too.
Tell me… no swear to me… you didn’t hoover down 50k of meat. Swear on your life.
Yep, well done. And thank heavens they haven’t gone for all that snowflake fluffery food.
I hope it was halal vegan “meat” with gluten-free bread otherwise the AMA will be most displeased.
I’m racking my brains to remember the last time a woman wanted to borrow my welder.
But of course, male dominated and all that.
They will be whining because they can’t have prostate cancer next.
The last “woman” who asked me to do welding was Catherine Deveny, broken bar stools.
Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.
I will begrudgingly applaud your public display of charity.
I am however willing to bet you ate all of the “accidental dropped sausages” caused by your mediocre Tongsmaster skills under the 5 Second Rule.
This was your true motivation.
😁
Gab! Wash your mouth out! Bunnings culture matters!!
Driving to Melbourne Uni Parkville is an absolute mug’s game. Costs a bomb and that’s if you can snag a space. No alternative (really) at Monash unless you study public transport routes carefully.
I’d point out that I’d not travelled on public transport since my school days until we moved here 4 years ago. I’m no convert, but what is practical wins out.
Not a single dropped sausage for the entire two hours Stimpson, so we’ll never know.
How long will you spend virtue signalling about it?
Well, no more Gab meals for her!
Former NSW deputy privacy commissioner Anna Johnston said “spamming was a sure-fire way to get undecideds to distrust your campaign, like they distrust politicians”.
Thanks again, Mark.
..
You can always get a park on Elizabeth street outside the marine shop.
+1. Well done. The local volunteer culture is like the family, a bulwark of civilisation, at least until government funding gets involved.
I understand you offspring is still little? You will go through many years of sizzling so many bloody snags on fundraisers that the smell will have you mainlining Bundy rum to cope. Or eating raw onions like a certain hero.
Those buns cost about twice as much as the sausage in them. If you ever want to attract more customers, use British saus or boerwors, and charge $6 instead of $2.50. You wont be able to keep up.