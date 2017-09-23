Open Forum: September 23, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,047 Responses to Open Forum: September 23, 2017

1 3 4 5
  2. JC
    #2506331, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Oh come on
    #2506324, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    JC, I reckon the odds of being caught selling illegal tobacco are far higher than illicit drugs. The state will guard its revenue streams far more zealously than banned substances that aren’t taxed anyway.

    Yea , fair point. But isn’t it interesting how the margin is now bigger for tobacco than it is for blow.

  3. Mark from Melbourne
    #2506333, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Makka, the bit of Richmond in which I reside (Burnley) is worth a look. Very close to the Monash Freeway and train and tram connections to Melbourne Uni.

    Richmond proper is a car park full of nongs and to be avoided at all costs.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2506334, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    She needs to see a shrink as she doesn’t appear to be getting over the loss. Funny as.

    The Dems up for re-election in the mid-terms in 2018 must be close to taking out a contract on her.
    If she keeps going much longer she will hand Trump a second term on a plate.

  5. Tom
    #2506336, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    The Darebin Dykes have defeated the Diamond Creek Dykes in the grand final of the Victorian Lezzo League. Final score like quarter time at the boys little league — about four goals each. Everyone’s in tears. Girls’ fragile bodies were not designed to be slammed around like the men.

  6. C.L.
    #2506337, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    The Dems are fucked too. Actually, they’re even more fucked than the GOP. At least the Republican party is still a large national party. The Dems, on the other hand, is a small regional party that can’t pay its bills. Apparently the RNC is out raising the DNC two-to-one. The most popular Democrat leader isn’t even a Democrat (or at least his links to the party are extremely tenuous – he has little internal support or backing due to the fact his membership is about 48 hours old), and the party is moving further and further to the left. Pelosi won’t want to be publicly heckled like she was by the Dreamers ever again. That means she’ll cave to their demands. The two-party system in the US is cactus.

    But the Dems are in worse shape – far worse shape – than the GOP. I think the odds of them taking the House are minuscule unless they embrace a radical course correction and stop trying to appeal to voter groups that seldom vote.

    All true. The extreme left identitarians now control the Democrats. They come up with loonier and loonier demands and then marshal their army of noise stormtroopers to bully party leaders to sell those demands as ‘progressive’ and their opponents as Nazis and racists. The media play along because they’re Democrat loyalists. This is now the essence of 90 percent of US political discourse. All of it is fake; all of it is driven by literally deranged people.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2506338, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    She needs to see a shrink as she doesn’t appear to be getting over the loss. Funny as.

    A shrink can’t fix Kuru.
    She will be dead within six years along with Bill and replaced by reptilian doubles.
    Everyone knows this.

  8. Snoopy
    #2506339, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I don’t wish to be alarmist, but they look like reptilian scales under her left breast. I’ll be she can lick her eyeballs.

  10. Oh come on
    #2506341, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Yeah I think lots of druggies have switched to meth, too. Being a meth dealer would take a special kind of arsehole. Can you imagine having to deal with your crazed toothless clientele? It’d be the worst, putting up with their begging and demands for stuff on tick because their Centrelink payment doesn’t come until next week. Terrible.

    Trouble with dealing in tobacco is also the bulkiness of the product – to make serious money doing it you’d surely need a warehouse of sorts. It’s not like you could flush your stash down the bog if you hear the cops banging down the door. And you’d need a lot of customers. Who could rat you out at any time with little consequence for them.

  11. incoherent rambler
    #2506342, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Forget Hilly. Wait until you read Mal’s work on how/why he was deposed, by aliens who assisted Mr. Rabbit.

  12. Arky
    #2506343, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    OCO.
    You have spent too much time thinking about the logistics of dealing contraband.
    Have you watched Narcos on Netflix?

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2506344, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Trouble with dealing in tobacco is also the bulkiness of the product – to make serious money doing it you’d surely need a warehouse of sorts.

    The money is in Vapes and the new designer drugs.

  14. Mr Rusty
    #2506346, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I’ve asked several friends who are not eligible to vote. So far NONE have got the text. This suggests it is not random and that ‘they’ got the numbers from the ABS / electoral roles / other Government agency. Very, very dodgy if this is the case.

  15. jupes
    #2506347, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    The AFL tries to recruit more Muslims.

    The Bachar Houli Academy is a week-long program which provides pathways for young Muslim men across the country aspiring to play AFL football.

    The program focuses on strengthening players’ leadership skills, building their brotherhood and providing a unique football development opportunity.

    Yes let’s get more Muslims into the MCG to “build their brotherhood”. Because encouraging Muslims to bond with their fellow Muslims has always worked out well wherever it is tried throughout the world.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  16. struth
    #2506349, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    We must follow the Malleus maleficarum(The Hammer of the Witches) written in 1486.

    The method of beginning an examination by torture is as follows: First, the jailers prepare the implements of torture, then they strip the prisoner (if it be a woman, she has already been stripped by other women, upright and of good report). This stripping is lest some means of VOTING NO may have been sewed into the clothing-such as often, taught by the Devil, they prepare from the bodies of unbaptized infants, [murdered] that they may forfeit salvation. And when the implements of torture have been prepared, the judge, both in person and through other good men zealous in the faith, tries to persuade the prisoner to VOTE YES freely; but, if he will not confess, he bid attendants make the prisoner fast to the strappado or some other implement of torture. The attendants obey forthwith, yet with feigned agitation. Then, at the prayer of some of those present, the prisoner is loosed again and is taken aside and once more persuaded VOTE YES, being led to believe that he will in that case not be put to death.
    Here it may be asked whether the judge, in the case of a prisoner much defamed, convicted both by witnesses and by proofs ON FACEBOOK OR TWITTER, nothing being lacking but his own confession, can properly lead him to hope that his life will be spared when, even if he confess his crime, he will be punished with death.
    It must be answered that opinions vary. Some hold that even a FEMALE NO VOTER of ill repute, against whom the evidence justifies violent suspicion, and who, as a ringleader of the NO VOTERS, is accounted very dangerous, may be assured her life, and condemned instead to perpetual imprisonment on bread and water, in case she “I give sure and convincing testimony against other NO VOTERS; yet this penalty of perpetual imprisonment must not be announced to her, but only that her life will be spared, and that she will be punished in some other fashion, perhaps by exile. And doubtless such notorious NO VOTERS, especially those who prepare LOVE IS LOVE-potions or who by magical methods cure those BIGOTS, would be peculiarly suited to be thus preserved, in order to aid the BIGOTTED or to accuse other NO VOTERS, were it not that their accusations cannot be trusted, since the Devil is a liar, unless confirmed by proofs and witnesses.
    Others hold, as to this point, that for a time the promise made to the NO VOTER sentenced to imprisonment is to be kept, but that after a time she should be burned.
    A third view is, that the judge may safely promise NO VOTERS to spare their lives, if only he will later excuse himself from pronouncing the sentence and will let another do this in his place….
    But if, neither by threats nor by promises such as these, the NO VOTER can be induced to speak the truth, then thejailers must carry out the sentence, and torture the prisoner according to the accepted methods, with more or less of severity as the delinquent’s crime may demand. And, while he is being tortured, he must be questioned on the articles of accusation, and this frequently and persistently, beginning with the lighter charges-for he will more readily confess the lighter than the heavier. And, while this is being done, the notary must write down everything in his record of the trial – how the prisoner is tortured, on what points he is questioned and how he answers.
    And note that, if he confesses under the torture, TO VOTE YES he must afterward be conducted to another place, that he may confirm it and certify that it was not due alone to the force of the torture.
    But, if the prisoner will not confess the truth satisfactorily, other sorts of tortures must be placed before him, with the statement that unless he will confess the truth, he must endure these also. But, if not even thus he can be brought into terror and to the truth, then the next day or the next but one is to be set for a continuation of the tortures – not a repetition, for it must not be repeated unless new evidences produced.
    The judge must then address to the prisoners the following sentence: We, the judge, etc., do assign to you, such and such a day for the continuation of the tortures, that from your own mouth the truth may be heard, and that the whole may be recorded by the notary.
    And during the interval, before the day assigned, the judge, in person or through approved men, must in the manner above described try to persuade the prisoner to confess, promising her (if there is aught to be gained by this promise) that her life shall be spared.
    The judge shall see to it, moreover, that throughout this interval guards are constantly with the prisoner, so that she may not be I alone; because she will be visited by the Devil and tempted into suicide.

    JC

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2506350, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The Bachar Houli Academy is a week-long program which provides pathways for young Muslim men across the country aspiring to play AFL football.

    But are they voting YES or NO?
    We must know the answer.

  18. jupes
    #2506351, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    No doubt the AFL will be pushing the Yes campaign propaganda to the young Mussos at the Bachar Houli Academy.

    They just love that shit.

  19. old bloke
    #2506352, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Gab
    #2506267, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Yes, I think living in dorms is a fantastic opportunity for making life-long friends and experiencing the whole uni scene.

    If your “whole uni scene” includes unisex toilet and shower facilities, you’ll see some things that you can never unsee.

  20. Oh come on
    #2506353, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Arky, nah don’t get Netflix.

  21. Fergus
    #2506354, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Labor worried the “yes” reply has crashed. Just watch Bill, Tanya, Penny and Co backtrack on their support for ssm. They don’t give a rats about gays.
    Pollies have standards and if those mightn”t get them elected, then they have others

  22. Tom
    #2506355, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Yes let’s get more Muslims into the MCG to “build their brotherhood”.

    How is the AFL going to compete with Muslim brotherhood master-builder Semtex?

  24. Makka
    #2506357, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Thanks Mark from Melbourne. Good input.

    I can see my bias away from public transport will need to have some revision.

  25. Chris
    #2506359, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m racking my brains to remember the last time a woman wanted to borrow my welder.

    But of course, male dominated and all that.

    They will be whining because they can’t have prostate cancer next.

    It’s odds on that the actual enrolees just want to learn to weld.
    Art students are a demographic of females that like the idea of welding, and actually do create projects. Similarly, those with a bent for design and love of capital works BUT have husbands who (ahem) take 238 years to replace a cheap flywire or a high lightbulb…
    (modest cough)

  26. Bill Thompson
    #2506360, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Outside Insiders was assisted by pooch-power at Southbank this morning – pity I wasn’t “wind-assisted”, as well – apologies for the noise! I missed most of the show but I saw a bit where the panelists talked briefly about the Rohingya issue in Myanmar – of course the media is generally bagging Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to stop the violence – so I asked Katherine Murphy whether there had been any discussion of the wider issue of ethnic & religious conflicts, past & present, across the world, including Sri Lanka, Bosnia & the Middle East… and why some people just don’t seem to get on with their neighbours.

    https://youtu.be/2ivBAg-i0Wc

  27. twostix
    #2506361, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I think that the biggest threat to the Yes Campaign’s success is people assuming that this is in the bag because they know that a majority of Australians support marriage equality and they think — well, my vote won’t matter. You know, everybody else will post back their Yes vote.”

    I knew this would happen. They’re preparing the narrative for low response rate and a no vote win.

    If you stage a revolution and nobody turns up then you lost – the people chose the status quo.

    That is a situation which favours the no side only –
    there is no inverse of it which favours the yes side. Which is why they will try to reframe it by effectively ballot stuffing the public mind by declaring all the non voters – people who deliberately chose the status quo are secret squirrel revolutionaires (who just happened to not turn up at the moment of truth).

  29. alexnoaholdmate
    #2506364, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I don’t wish to be alarmist, but they look like reptilian scales under her left breast. I’ll be she can lick her eyeballs.

    Why do you think Bill married her?

  30. m0nty
    #2506365, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.

  31. alexnoaholdmate
    #2506366, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Oh wait, that wasn’t Hillary.

    She is a reptilian, though. My point still stands.

  32. alexnoaholdmate
    #2506367, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.

    Good on you, Monty.

    Truly.

  33. twostix
    #2506368, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    If they would like to debate the obvious point that non response is a vote for the status quo offer them a compulsory poll.

    Then laugh in their face as they run away from that too.

  34. JC
    #2506369, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2506344, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Trouble with dealing in tobacco is also the bulkiness of the product – to make serious money doing it you’d surely need a warehouse of sorts.

    The money is in Vapes and the new designer drugs.

    I buy my vape from these dudes in London. Of course, e-juice containing nicotine is banned in Australia.

    I shipped a load in and it was checked by the border fuckheads. I know, because it had a sticker on it saying so. But they allowed it in, which must mean either they don’t give a shit, or the importation isn’t banned – just the sale is.
    It was a good load too.

  35. JC
    #2506371, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    m0nty
    #2506365, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.

    Tell me… no swear to me… you didn’t hoover down 50k of meat. Swear on your life.

  36. Fergus
    #2506373, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Yep, well done. And thank heavens they haven’t gone for all that snowflake fluffery food.

  37. Gab
    #2506374, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat.

    I hope it was halal vegan “meat” with gluten-free bread otherwise the AMA will be most displeased.

  38. rickw
    #2506375, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I’m racking my brains to remember the last time a woman wanted to borrow my welder.

    But of course, male dominated and all that.

    They will be whining because they can’t have prostate cancer next.

    The last “woman” who asked me to do welding was Catherine Deveny, broken bar stools.

  39. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2506376, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.

    I will begrudgingly applaud your public display of charity.
    I am however willing to bet you ate all of the “accidental dropped sausages” caused by your mediocre Tongsmaster skills under the 5 Second Rule.
    This was your true motivation.

    😁

  40. Fergus
    #2506377, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Gab! Wash your mouth out! Bunnings culture matters!!

  41. Mark from Melbourne
    #2506378, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    I can see my bias away from public transport will need to have some revision.

    Driving to Melbourne Uni Parkville is an absolute mug’s game. Costs a bomb and that’s if you can snag a space. No alternative (really) at Monash unless you study public transport routes carefully.

    I’d point out that I’d not travelled on public transport since my school days until we moved here 4 years ago. I’m no convert, but what is practical wins out.

  42. m0nty
    #2506379, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Not a single dropped sausage for the entire two hours Stimpson, so we’ll never know.

  43. struth
    #2506380, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Just spent two hours manning a charity sausage sizzle at the local Bunnings. Sold 50kg of meat. We ran out of bread for two minutes, almost a disaster. The local community centre will enjoy the four figure donation.

    How long will you spend virtue signalling about it?

  44. Fergus
    #2506382, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Well, no more Gab meals for her!
    Former NSW deputy privacy commissioner Anna Johnston said “spamming was a sure-fire way to get undecideds to distrust your campaign, like they distrust politicians”.

  46. Arky
    #2506384, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Driving to Melbourne Uni Parkville is an absolute mug’s game.

    ..
    You can always get a park on Elizabeth street outside the marine shop.

  47. Chris
    #2506385, posted on September 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Good on you, Monty.
    Truly.

    +1. Well done. The local volunteer culture is like the family, a bulwark of civilisation, at least until government funding gets involved.

    I understand you offspring is still little? You will go through many years of sizzling so many bloody snags on fundraisers that the smell will have you mainlining Bundy rum to cope. Or eating raw onions like a certain hero.
    Those buns cost about twice as much as the sausage in them. If you ever want to attract more customers, use British saus or boerwors, and charge $6 instead of $2.50. You wont be able to keep up.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *