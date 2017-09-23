Liberty Quote
Technically, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee, the most recent recession ended in June 2009. In theory, the rationale for deficit spending ended on that date as well.— Arnold Kling
Open Forum: September 23, 2017
1,275 Responses to Open Forum: September 23, 2017
Imagrants in Italy smash Virgin Mary and urinate on her in public and Liberals in Canada are calling us resist against immigrants.Were in Trouble
Yeah a mate of mine has one of them, a coupe, he speaks very fondly of it.
However, it’s an auto so it’s a total slug.
There are better reasons to hate John McCain: https://i.imgur.com/0T9hbc2.jpg
Good Lord!
CL, have you seen this?
Issuing the Pope a Filial Correction. I had heard of them, but was told that as one has not been issued since the Middle Ages they were only of historic interest.
A Filial Correction Concerning the Propagation of Heresies. Francis is the first Pope to get one since Pope John XXII in 1333.
Amazing.
John McCain is Big in America
Trump’s travel ban set to expire, forcing decision on vetting
A core piece of President Trump’s travel ban is set to expire on Sunday.
The Supreme Court allowed parts of Trump’s policy to go into effect earlier this summer, starting the clock on a 90-day pause in travel from six predominantly Muslim countries. The stoppage was needed, according to Trump officials, to conduct a review of vetting procedures.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) submitted the results of that review to the White House late last week. Its contents have not been revealed publicly, but the report could recommend that the government strengthen its vetting protocols for visas and refugees, add new nations to the list of banned countries or even craft an entirely new order.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that no decisions have yet been made about how the president will proceed.
But Trump recently expressed a desire to enact an even stricter travel ban after a bomb explosion in London’s subway system.
“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific — but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The original executive order, hastily rolled out just one week after Trump took office, barred people from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia from entering the U.S. for 90 days, halted the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees.
History was made recently.
A racing vehicle was launched on the true 1/4 Mile and went from 0 to 338.35 mph / 544.521 kph in 4.48 seconds.
Something to think about.
A second tier competition now rules the roost over the professionals. The NHRA will be peeved. Ouch!
That would be a 1200.
[American] ABC television developing comedy series on illegal immigrants
The full force of the progressive propaganda machine is being deployed to create the public impression that people who violate our borders are wonderful, charming, beautiful, funny folks who really ought to be left to live in peace. Joe Otterson of Variety reports:
ABC is developing a comedy about an undocumented family with “New Girl” writer and co-executive producer David Feeney, Variety has learned.
Titled “Sanctuary Family,” the single camera comedy would follow a hard-bitten husband and empathetic wife who butt heads over the chaos created when they provide sanctuary for their undocumented nanny and her family. They come to learn, if their marriage survives, that the differences both families have aren’t as significant as their similarities.
A wild guess: the husband will learn from his wife, change his views, and the family will heal itself. Over time, of course. Another wild guess: the family is Caucasian.
ABC is hardly alone in propagandizing in favor of the irrelevancy of borders:
This is the latest project about immigration to go into development at the broadcast networks in recent weeks. Gina Rodriguez has set up Latino-led series at CBS and The CW. At CBS, drama “Have Mercy” centers around a Latina doctor who is unable to practice when she immigrates to Miami. She begins work as a nurse’s assistant, but risks everything when she opens a makeshift clinic in her apartment to serve the community. At CW, dramedy “Illegal” follows a 16-year-old American high school student named Rafael who discovers he is in fact undocumented.
Meanwhile, Fox is developing “In the Country We Love,” based on the memoir of the same name by “Orange Is the New Black” star Diane Guerrero. That project was set up at CBS last year, with Guerrero attached to star as an attorney who begins defending undocumented immigrants for free, with Guerrero also attached as an executive producer. Finally, CBS is developing the comedy “Welcome to Maine,” which follows a ninth-generation Maine family and a recent immigrant and his daughter who must all learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town. Greg Garcia serves as executive producer on the project.
Incidentally, all of the broadcast networks own licenses for television stations, mostly in the nation’s largest markets, and these are held in the public trust. They are the most valuable assets they own. It does seem to me that broadcasting the normalization of and advocacy of lawbreaking via illegal immigration is inconsistent with the public interest that broadcast stations are required to operate in.
But I gather that this opinion makes me “hard-bitten” and in need of further propagandizing by my betters in the television industry.
Borders? We don’t need no stinkin’ borders!
Gee Fisky, thanks for being so quick to prove my point that you are one of the mob who simply works at repeating bald faced lies about those you have no counter argument against.
🙄
Zyconoclast, I think the next 12 months are going to be momentous.
Too many pots coming to the boil at the same time…
We’re not talking about the same kind of ‘running in’. You’re talking about the current day running in where you take it easy for the first 1000 or so kays. The running in I’m talking about was a period of time, generally a few months after where you needed to look out for things that went wrong because of screw ups during the manufacturing process – when you found something wrong (or the car broke down), you’d take it back to the dealer, they’d rectify it and you wouldn’t have an issue with whatever caused the problem again.
As an example of the sort of thing you might need repairing on a newly purchased car – my old man noticed one of the doors of his Ford Escort wouldn’t close well and was sagging just after he’d bought it during its run in period. He took it back to the dealer and they reattached the door properly and he didn’t have a problem with it after that. This was the sort of thing you’d discover after buying a new car – badly/incorrectly fitted parts and whatnot. You had to take the car back to the dealer so any manufacturing screw-ups could be refitted properly. As you can see, this is quite different from the running in you mentioned above. What I’m talking about was made obsolete by Japanese manufacturers whose superior manufacturing quality control meant it wasn’t necessary. Other car manufacturers had to lift their game to compete.
Disney owns ABC. And Sumner Redstone owns CBS. Like losing money?
C’mon, baby, light my fire …
It’s been a while since I read “The Whizz Kids” but apparently just after Wobbly Wobbly Two, quality control in American car plants was so bad it was not unknown for cars to come off the assembly line, and round to the repair shop to have the defects remedied.
Insiders AKA Heads up Arses
Asstro Lube is from the LGBTIO-NUTS Yes! vote?
A filial correction? Da Fonz should take it on da chin.
There is a lot to be said about the internal combustion engine.
What an invention. 158 years old and still ruling the roost.
Thanks Snoopy you are quite right, it is a 1200. Total slug.
My first car was a hand-me-down, a rusty 1976 ‘fastback’ Toyota Corolla. 4 speed manual. Dear lord it was slow. And, quite unusually, it had factory fitted air con which was effective but slowed it down even more. Apparently they were available as automatics, too – if it was an automatic, I’d have been overtaken by OAPs on electric scooters.
But it was super reliable. Never broke down on me. No one ever maintained it bar oil and water. I handed it on to a family friend’s son who’d just got his licence when I had the money for a better car, and it just kept on going and going and going. 350k+ on the clock. It’s probably still on the road somewhere!
Which ironically was around the end of the Medieval Warm Period.
Maybe they should get him to condemn the heresy of warmism too.
And it is a heresy: man claiming that he and he alone affects the temperature of the globe is straight out of the Fall.
I once worked with two blokes who used to work at Holden’s Acacia Ridge plant. One of their jobs was to adjust doors. The were both quite large well-built blokes which is why they were selected for this very technical job. One day they showed me how it was done. Door sagging? Grasp underside of door and give it a heave up. Door sitting too high? Grab hold of upper rear corner and jerk it downwards.
I shit you not.
I think it packed a massive 1.2l engine. Imagine that struggling to run an air conditioner while pushing the car up a hill, with what little power it had slipping away quite literally through the torque converter of a slushbox transmission.
ha, yet another tricky misuser of ‘quotes’ 🙄 –
yeah, just keep hoping that everyone forgets that I was comparing the standing of some here, to that of m0nty’s, who rather tellingly, that mob all still hold in higher regard than those literally bashed (in the real world), by m0nty’s side of politics for standing up against them.
Remember people, the bashing and car bombing that that ilk laughed off and mocked us for warning about, did become very real.
We’ve already had a number of churches burned, but now m0nty’s side is also including promoting the burning of the Christians inside them.
Yeah, but it’s all just a good laugh on a blog … “Australia’s Influential” economics and political blog … nothing to take too seriously …
Pliblersek on Insiders clearly had no problem with mass texting by SSM campaign. Expect more from Labor / Getup / Unions in upcoming elections.
Anybody fessed up to organising it yet ?
Yeah apparently there was a LOT of that kind of specialist ‘fitting’ at the DeLorean Motor Company in Ulster. The DeLorean’s roof-mounted, vertical opening doors were tricky enough already, and the staff hired weren’t all that much chop (opening the factory in moribund Northern Ireland was a condition the British government insisted on to bankroll the thing) as automotive assembly workers. Consequently there was a lot of bending and twisting of metal to get things to fit properly.