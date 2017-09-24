Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.

Posted on 12:25 pm, September 24, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Is it just me or does the idea of the leader of the opposition, the Hon. Bill Shorten MP, visiting:

South Korea to address nuclear tensions

send a chill down the spine of others?  And taking the Shadow Foreign Affairs spokesperson, the Hon. Penny Wong also?

If this was the United States, there would be cries of breaches of the Logan Act.  But irrespective, fair dinkum!  What is Mr Shorten going to offer here?  A tax plan?  A spend plan?  A tax and spend plan?   I don’t think the scope of the North Korean government can expand any further?

Perhaps Mr Shorten can offer South Korea a renewable energy target or an NBN.  That way the economy of South Korea can shrink to close the gap with the North; lowest common denominator style.

As reported in the Guardian:

Australia’s opposition leader, Bill Shorten, will meet with South Korea’s prime minister as part of a bid to reassure the region that Australia’s position on North Korea will not change, even if there is a change in government.

The presumption of the man.  The hubris of the man.  Wow!

Breathtaking.  You’d think his name was Rudd.

Don’t fret Australia.  Your taxes are paying for this.

4 Responses to Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.

  1. cuckoo
    #2506220, posted on September 24, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Will he lecture them about SSM while he’s there? Let’s hope no-one offers him an insufficiently warm pie at the state banquet.

  2. mh
    #2506270, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    …as part of a bid to reassure the region that Australia’s position on North Korea will not change

    Then why take Penny Wong if that is the message that Shorten wants to send?

  3. stevem
    #2506277, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The media claiming breaches of The Logan Act. What rot. Don’t you know that, to the media, The Logan Act only applies to Republicans?

  4. Leo G
    #2506286, posted on September 24, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Penny’s only shopping for a rocket to put under her boss.

