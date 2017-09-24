Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.

Is it just me or does the idea of the leader of the opposition, the Hon. Bill Shorten MP, visiting:

send a chill down the spine of others? And taking the Shadow Foreign Affairs spokesperson, the Hon. Penny Wong also?

If this was the United States, there would be cries of breaches of the Logan Act. But irrespective, fair dinkum! What is Mr Shorten going to offer here? A tax plan? A spend plan? A tax and spend plan? I don’t think the scope of the North Korean government can expand any further?

Perhaps Mr Shorten can offer South Korea a renewable energy target or an NBN. That way the economy of South Korea can shrink to close the gap with the North; lowest common denominator style.

As reported in the Guardian:

Australia’s opposition leader, Bill Shorten, will meet with South Korea’s prime minister as part of a bid to reassure the region that Australia’s position on North Korea will not change, even if there is a change in government.

The presumption of the man. The hubris of the man. Wow!

Breathtaking. You’d think his name was Rudd.

Don’t fret Australia. Your taxes are paying for this.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus