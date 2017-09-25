Good thing Australia is leading the way

Posted on 9:22 am, September 25, 2017

Source.

  2. Robbo
    #2506972, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

    We certainly have the dumbest politicians, Federal and State, in the world. They have created an energy crisis in a nation that has one of the largest natural energy producing capacities on the globe. A pox on all their houses.

  3. John Constantine
    #2506974, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Australia has gone past taking the knee, our political class are permanently on all fours.

  4. struth
    #2506980, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Dumb or traitorous, self enriching U.N. agenda driving c..ts?

  5. Myrddin Seren
    #2506992, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:10 am

    There is a spectrum.

    Some are dumb as a plank.

    Some are feckless spear carriers delighted to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on command, as long as they can enjoy a well paid snooze on the back bench.

    Some are plainly determined to undermine Australian society as it used to be due to various pathologies.

    And a few are probably filling offshore bank accounts. Although the Sam Dastyari experience suggests the average poll can be had for petty cash and a free coffee mug.

    Nonetheless, the taxpayer is lumped with billions for:

    a government mandated broadband network which is probably already obsolete before completion;

    a fantasy flotilla of submarines which exist only on a piece of paper and which were awarded at an initial bid of more than double the second placed bidder;

    school halls that schools had to have whether they needed them or not;

    a vastly subsidised renewball power sector which generates a modicum of electricity and which has turned Australian electricity prices in to some the highest in the industrialised world – an industrialised world of which Australia will soon cease to be a member; and

    a purported disability ‘insurance’ scheme which will provide 24/7 care for pisspots, weed freaks and meth heads.

    If someone isn’t laundering billions out via the Venezuelan money laundering machine, then even the sharpest of our pols are mental midgets by comparison to real crooked politicians.

