Is it an emergency or not?

Spartacus is old enough to remember that in 1996, the Hon. Kevin Andrews MP, then a humble back bencher:

How was this possible? Because the NT, ACT and Norfolk Island are not sovereign. Their laws and policies can be over-written by Canberra.

It was thus with great bemusement when Spartacus heard today that the Prime Minister, the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull MP:

Ok. It’s one thing to write to state premiers. But if the gas ‘crisis’ is ‘three times bigger’ than thought, why does the Prime Minister not just move legislation to over turn the Northern Territory moratorium?

It should also be remembered that the Northern Territory makes a comfortable living off east coast citizens by receiving more than $5 for ever $1 of GST paid. Nice gig if you can it.

When it comes to individuals on unemployment benefits, the Government likes promote mutual obligations. Developing a job plan. Undertaking training. Drug testing now. Why? Because welfare is meant to be a safety net and not a hammock.

Why then does not the principle of mutual obligation apply to States and especially non sovereign territories.

Henry Kissinger once said about the spread of communism that “the issues are too important to be left for the voters.” Well Prime Minister. Should the virtue signalling of a small clique of green cocktail party attendees hold the rest of the east coast of Australia hostage? Mutual obligations should apply to those getting Commonwealth Grants Commission welfare as well as to those who receive NewStart.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus