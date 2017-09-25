Liberty Quote
The fallacies in the extravaganzas of the environmentalists are mainly five: exaggeration of the evidence, questionable deduction, the confusion between inherent risks (in food or medicines) and amounts or doses, neglect of the costs of prevention, and the allocation of surmised benefit over the unknown generations.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
1st
Poduim?
Wow. Waiting for dance class to start. Second!
Gotta be quick on a Monday morning.
Top 5?
MT down. DT up.
CL, Kushner has been tasked with many of the Secretary of State’s responsibilities, like negotiating peace in the Middle East. So yes, there is a similarity.
Siete
I claim this Fred on behalf of all who sailed in HMAS Australia (I) and (II).
Germany has fallen.
The left media are immediately calling the AFD resurgance as a result of nazi sympathisers rather than people not wanting to be blown up, run over or have acid thrown over them thanks to Fuhrer Merkel.
From feelthebern in the previous thred at 6:46 am:
This is fair dinkum the funniest thing I will read all week – mainly ‘cos it is a dead certainty! 😉
(Upsize me to a top ten please.)
I take a knee to this thread.
Which one is it?
2GB report: Yes SMS not illegal.
Seeing Trump’s critics take a knee (genuflect) in his presence would certainly be hilarious.
The Newspoll figures on the ABS SSM survey are fascinating:
1. People feel so strongly about the issue it will have a turnout/participation rate of nearly 90%, compared to 93-95% in an election with compulsory voting. The Slovenian Hag’s fears about a low turnout are unfounded. Instead, she should be worried that so many have a strong opinion as evidenced by the participation rate.
2. The Yes case is collapsing as the totalitarian left’s hijacking of the issue reveals itself.
3. Considering the leftist hysteria of labelling SSM opponents “homophobes” — which few respondents will volunteer for in an opinion survey — it’s likely No responses are way lower than reported. For example, about 9% of them are hiding in the “uncommitted” column.
The Shy Tory factor evident in Brexit and Trump 2016 looks like it will be many times larger as an influence in this exercise because state-sanctioned bullying of opponents has been so vicious.
A No landslide would not be a surprise. Australians hate being told how to vote about anything — especially in what amounts to a referendum.
Just came back from airport.
Seems the computer has crashed and airports are operating their Air traffic control manually.
Could be like trying to watch the younger generation do simple sums without a calculator!
Meanwhile, Trump continues to lose bigly in Washington.
Second time in a row under 20’s.
I Will Call Him George
https://youtu.be/ArNz8U7tgU4
I think this is true. I’d actually like to see a Yes ‘conservative’ actually make an argument that defends the state redefining marriage in such a radical way, and defends the implications of such a change on extant communities that hold to what is currently the existing definition. If you support the change as a matter of justice, then it follows that you must support the implications too as a matter of justice, seeing as you must consider the existing view of marriage as unjust.
Here I was applying a rake to our M0nty on the other fred and Sinc starts a new one. Ok, well M0nty will just have to read it over there.
I’ll bring over the link though as it is relevant to Oz politics and I don’t think it’s been discussed so far.
Energy Minister Mark Bailey will not face criminal charges over email deletion (Saturday)
Swamp monsters do like to stick together don’t they?
Top 20!!
In exciting news Bronco Bill is heading to the Korean peninsula to try and help.
I’m sure he will offer advice on using brown paper bags to “reason” with the fat one.
That is one area I’m sure he excels in!!!!
student air traffic controller no doubt
I saw Bill Shorten on a couple of shows over the the last few days.
He looks about 78.
He has a gay sister who “married” her lesbian lover in Canada.
Monty thinks that Tim Tebow, Heisman trophy winner and Sports Illustrated footballer of the year wasn’t a very good player.
Hillary is poo and Kushner is soap.
You idiot.
Let me put this as simply as I can.
The people who voted for Trump didn’t do so because he was “aligned ” to the republican party.
They voted for him because he wasn’t the Cruz republicans.
RINO.
The republicans can sabotage as much as they like and it won’t hurt Trump.
What , do you think, (if indeed you do at all) the voters are going to wish for a Hillary comeback to repeal OBummercare?
They vote for a Cruz presidency to repeal obummercare?
If Trump can’t get these clowns to stop their elitist crap, who do you think they should turn to?
This actually reveals the depths of elitism to the average voter and helps Trump.
You just repeat the unthinking brain dead bullshit you are fed.
It’s really quite embarrassing sometimes.
m0nty reduced to quoting the noted pornographer and ice cream purveyor, Lyin’ Ted.
2GB Dennis Shanahan Yes SMS losing votes.
Possibly Dennis, but there is no voting.
It’s just a very easily corruptible survey, as is every survey.
Nice rant as always struth, but if it helps Trump then why is his endorsed candidate losing in Alabama?
Comment, from the Oz website, on the kneeling football snowflakes. Well said, that man.
I’d say both, if a lot of “shy Tory” No voters are telling pollsters they’re undecided.
We shall see.
I think the Yes campaign can do without the love of Astro Boy Labe-
Gresham’s Law confirmed!
HARARE – Experts have issued a fresh warning that the country is now a touch away from an economic disaster similar to the meltdown of 2008 when local inflation hit world record levels and supermarket shelves went empty for months on end.
This comes as there is growing panic among jittery Zimbabweans who are stampeding to hoard basic consumer goods in light of the country’s worsening foreign currency shortages and the resurfacing of long fuel queues at most service stations.
In the meantime, the under-pressure Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has called for calm, saying reports of shortages of both bond notes and basic goods are exaggerated — even as many shops in urban areas at the weekend did not have adequate supplies of sugar, cooking oil and washing powder.
Economic experts who spoke to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday said they had little doubt that the country was now headed for the “doom and gloom” of 2008 when Zimbabwe experienced unprecedented socio-economic problems characterised by shortages of fuel, basic foodstuffs and drugs.
They pointed to the burgeoning parallel forex market, the complete disappearance of the much coveted United States dollar, the collapse of bond notes and the skyrocketing prices of most consumer goods as “grave indicators” of a tough road ahead.
Yesterday, one US dollar was trading against the bond note at up to 1,40 on the parallel market, while bank transfers were being transacted at 1,60 bond notes for one greenback.
Rhodesia has been Mugabed.
Spike Milligan 1964.
No way would he be able to do this now.
Well here is a bloke who leaves the #We-hate-our-country and #We-hate-democracy-even-more bed wetters nowhere to go! He is the only one in his team to take the field before the anthem and he stood throughout.
Michelle Malkin writes:
A major no less, Villanueva attended West Point, served in three tours of Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for valor for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire. He is now 29 years old and plays “offensive tackle”.
Sadly he is a Catholic, which offers the other lot a fine target.
I am a bit bemused why all these famous African Americans, who hate the USA and who despise their fabulous good fortune to play football there for money (notwithstanding they communicate by grunting) don’t simply get on a boat back to their own in South Africa or the Congo and play for Soweto or someone.
The primaries of a single state.
Really?
The election is not until December anyway, but continue clutching at straws, instead of using one of the many rakes you know are lying on the ground right in front of you.