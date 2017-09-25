Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

44 Responses to Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2506935, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Wow. Waiting for dance class to start. Second!

  4. John64
    #2506936, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Gotta be quick on a Monday morning.

    Top 5?

  6. m0nty
    #2506940, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    CL, Kushner has been tasked with many of the Secretary of State’s responsibilities, like negotiating peace in the Middle East. So yes, there is a similarity.

  8. stackja
    #2506943, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Tom
    #2506933, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:02 am
    The Newspoll figures on the ABS SSM survey are fascinating:

    1. People feel so strongly about the issue it will have a turnout/participation rate of nearly 90%, compared to 93-95% in an election with compulsory voting.

    2. The Yes case is collapsing as the totalitarian left’s hijacking of the issue reveals itself.

    3. Considering the leftist hysteria of labelling SSM opponents “homophobes” — which few respondents will volunteer for in an opinion survey — it looks like No responses are way lower than reported.

    The Shy Tory factor evident in Brexit and Trump 2016 looks like it will be many times larger as an influence in this exercise because the bullying of opponents has been so vicious.

  9. Top Ender
    #2506945, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I claim this Fred on behalf of all who sailed in HMAS Australia (I) and (II).

  10. v_maet
    #2506946, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Germany has fallen.
    The left media are immediately calling the AFD resurgance as a result of nazi sympathisers rather than people not wanting to be blown up, run over or have acid thrown over them thanks to Fuhrer Merkel.

  11. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2506947, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

    From feelthebern in the previous thred at 6:46 am:

    “How long before taking a knee is an anti-Trump thing, not a Black Lives Matter thing like Colin K started it to be?

    BTW, I’m calling it.
    David Pocock will take a knee at the next Wallabies match.

    This is fair dinkum the funniest thing I will read all week – mainly ‘cos it is a dead certainty! 😉

    (Upsize me to a top ten please.)

  12. C.L.
    #2506948, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I take a knee to this thread.

  13. struth
    #2506949, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

    2. The Yes case is collapsing as the totalitarian left’s hijacking of the issue reveals itself.

    3. Considering the leftist hysteria of labelling SSM opponents “homophobes” — which few respondents will volunteer for in an opinion survey — it looks like No responses are way lower than reported.

    Which one is it?

  14. stackja
    #2506950, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    2GB report: Yes SMS not illegal.

  15. C.L.
    #2506951, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Seeing Trump’s critics take a knee (genuflect) in his presence would certainly be hilarious.

  16. Tom
    #2506952, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    The Newspoll figures on the ABS SSM survey are fascinating:

    1. People feel so strongly about the issue it will have a turnout/participation rate of nearly 90%, compared to 93-95% in an election with compulsory voting. The Slovenian Hag’s fears about a low turnout are unfounded. Instead, she should be worried that so many have a strong opinion as evidenced by the participation rate.

    2. The Yes case is collapsing as the totalitarian left’s hijacking of the issue reveals itself.

    3. Considering the leftist hysteria of labelling SSM opponents “homophobes” — which few respondents will volunteer for in an opinion survey — it’s likely No responses are way lower than reported. For example, about 9% of them are hiding in the “uncommitted” column.

    The Shy Tory factor evident in Brexit and Trump 2016 looks like it will be many times larger as an influence in this exercise because state-sanctioned bullying of opponents has been so vicious.

    A No landslide would not be a surprise. Australians hate being told how to vote about anything — especially in what amounts to a referendum.

  17. struth
    #2506953, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Just came back from airport.
    Seems the computer has crashed and airports are operating their Air traffic control manually.

    Could be like trying to watch the younger generation do simple sums without a calculator!

  18. m0nty
    #2506955, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Meanwhile, Trump continues to lose bigly in Washington.

    Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday said he doesn’t support the latest Obamacare repeal plan, dealing a fresh blow to Republicans’ last-ditch effort to kill Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

  19. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2506956, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Second time in a row under 20’s.

  20. stackja
    #2506957, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Details are important, Maryland professor learns the card way
    By Benjamin Brown, Fox News

    Reb Beatty, an assistant community college professor in Maryland, allows his class to use a 3X5 notecard cheat sheet during tests. But he recently overlooked a key detail.

    “First test day of the semester and, as always, I allow a 3×5 notecard,” Beatty wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, a student shows up with this. Sure enough, it is 3×5 … feet. As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches and therefore yes, it was allowed.”

  22. dover_beach
    #2506960, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Why does Andrew Bolt post almost exclusively on Yes terrorism and Nazism while insisting that he personally will vote ‘Yes’? If you support gay ‘marriage’ you support a police state. It’s that simple.

    I think this is true. I’d actually like to see a Yes ‘conservative’ actually make an argument that defends the state redefining marriage in such a radical way, and defends the implications of such a change on extant communities that hold to what is currently the existing definition. If you support the change as a matter of justice, then it follows that you must support the implications too as a matter of justice, seeing as you must consider the existing view of marriage as unjust.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2506962, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Here I was applying a rake to our M0nty on the other fred and Sinc starts a new one. Ok, well M0nty will just have to read it over there.

    I’ll bring over the link though as it is relevant to Oz politics and I don’t think it’s been discussed so far.

    Energy Minister Mark Bailey will not face criminal charges over email deletion (Saturday)

    Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has returned Mark Bailey to cabinet despite the corruption watchdog slamming his deletion of a private email ­account as foolish, injudicious and a technical breach of the law.

    The Crime and Corruption Commission yesterday cleared Energy Minister Mark Bailey of corruption and declared it would not charge him, ­removing a hurdle should Ms Palaszczuk decide to call an early election when she returns from leave in a week.

    The probe found the Energy Minister had deleted more than 600 work-related emails containing public records without proper legal authority, including a “number” of missives from union officials including Electrical Trades Union boss Peter Simpson.

    Mr Bailey deleted his account 10 days after his office received a right-to-information request from The Weekend Australian seeking all correspondence between the account and union officials.

    But Mr MacSporran said even though Mr Bailey deleted more than 600 emails without authorisation under the act, it was not considered permanent disposal because Mr Bailey was forced to reactivate his account during the CCC probe and the public records were recovered.

    Swamp monsters do like to stick together don’t they?

  24. jjf
    #2506963, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Top 20!!

    In exciting news Bronco Bill is heading to the Korean peninsula to try and help.

    I’m sure he will offer advice on using brown paper bags to “reason” with the fat one.

    That is one area I’m sure he excels in!!!!

  25. hzhousewife
    #2506964, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

    “First test day of the semester and, as always, I allow a 3×5 notecard,” Beatty wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, a student shows up with this. Sure enough, it is 3×5 … feet. As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches and therefore yes, it was allowed.”

    student air traffic controller no doubt

  26. C.L.
    #2506965, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I saw Bill Shorten on a couple of shows over the the last few days.
    He looks about 78.

  27. Tom
    #2506967, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Why does Andrew Bolt post almost exclusively on Yes terrorism and Nazism while insisting that he personally will vote ‘Yes’?

    He has a gay sister who “married” her lesbian lover in Canada.

  28. Nick
    #2506968, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Monty thinks that Tim Tebow, Heisman trophy winner and Sports Illustrated footballer of the year wasn’t a very good player.

  29. Snoopy
    #2506969, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Hillary is poo and Kushner is soap.

  30. struth
    #2506970, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Meanwhile, Trump continues to lose bigly in Washington.

    You idiot.

    Let me put this as simply as I can.
    The people who voted for Trump didn’t do so because he was “aligned ” to the republican party.
    They voted for him because he wasn’t the Cruz republicans.
    RINO.
    The republicans can sabotage as much as they like and it won’t hurt Trump.

    What , do you think, (if indeed you do at all) the voters are going to wish for a Hillary comeback to repeal OBummercare?
    They vote for a Cruz presidency to repeal obummercare?

    If Trump can’t get these clowns to stop their elitist crap, who do you think they should turn to?
    This actually reveals the depths of elitism to the average voter and helps Trump.

    You just repeat the unthinking brain dead bullshit you are fed.
    It’s really quite embarrassing sometimes.

  31. Rabz
    #2506971, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

    m0nty reduced to quoting the noted pornographer and ice cream purveyor, Lyin’ Ted.

  32. stackja
    #2506973, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Imre Salusinszky is a Fairfax Media columnist and was media director for former premier Mike Baird.

    Having worked for a political leader closely and controversially identified with the exploitation of social media platforms, former premier Mike Baird, I’ve watched US President Donald Trump’s adventures on Twitter, and the media’s response to them, with interest

  33. stackja
    #2506975, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

    2GB Dennis Shanahan Yes SMS losing votes.

  34. struth
    #2506976, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:42 am

    2GB Dennis Shanahan Yes SMS losing votes.

    Possibly Dennis, but there is no voting.
    It’s just a very easily corruptible survey, as is every survey.

  35. m0nty
    #2506977, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Nice rant as always struth, but if it helps Trump then why is his endorsed candidate losing in Alabama?

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2506978, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Alan
    1 hour ago

    I saw this posted on another site and felt it worth placing here as well.

    The below was written by a US Airman Brian Kolfage, it is worth a read to see the viewpoint from someone who has actually served to protect the rights that Americans have

    If you don’t think America is the greatest country then why don’t you go find a find a better place to live. The millions of dollars you’re being paid right now to disrespect the mass majority of Americans is outright disgusting. All of you entitled brats who just decided to disrespect the flag and the anthem because you don’t like president Trump is plain stupid, why were you not sitting last year or even last week? You decide to sit only after the President called out the anti-Americans for what they are. Wow you guys are real leaders, laughable at best.

    What have you done for your country instead of having one skill which is only the ability catch or throw a ball, or the mere fact that you’re just big and can get in people’s way... I guess you forgot about those who died for our flag, who protected our nation for generations. Those are the greatest people in our country, those are the people making true sacrifices, those are the Americans who your selfishness actions are walking all over.

    But of course, you’re only paid as an entertainer, you’re not a fighter, you’re not saving lives or liberating the oppressed, you’re not living in harm’s way for years and you’re not doing a damn thing for this nation as an overpaid entertainer who can run up and down a field. You’re getting paid to give Americans a reason to drink beer and party, and these same Americans don’t care about what your political beliefs are because your one and only job is to entertain us; that’s it. You are not a politician, and you’re not oppressed, you’re making more money than almost every single American for doing really nothing. Learn what your job is, shut up and do it. No American can show up to work and piss off customers, so what gives you the right? You should be fired!

    I signed a blank check with my life to our nation, eventually losing three limbs. I’ve seen oppression,I’ve seen things that most these NFL players couldn’t handle. The same things that so many other military generations saw. And when I see our nations flag draped over dead american bodies still riddled with bullet holes, or the American flag handed to a young child who just lost a parent in war this is why we stand and show respect.

    But of course your entitlement has reached such godly levels of preposterousness that you all believe it has to do with you. Go read the words to the national anthem, and news flash you might be shocked that it says nothing about the NFL or overpaid athletes, or your anti cop hating gangbanger friends… so get off your asses and show respect to those who gave you this privilege to play.

    Comment, from the Oz website, on the kneeling football snowflakes. Well said, that man.

  37. Marcus
    #2506979, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Which one is it?

    I’d say both, if a lot of “shy Tory” No voters are telling pollsters they’re undecided.

  38. stackja
    #2506981, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

    struth
    #2506976, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:42 am
    2GB Dennis Shanahan Yes SMS losing votes.

    Possibly Dennis, but there is no voting.
    It’s just a very easily corruptible survey, as is every survey.

    We shall see.

  39. Baldrick
    #2506983, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I think the Yes campaign can do without the love of Astro Boy Labe-

    Sarah Hanson-Young 🌈 ✔ @sarahinthesen8
    The No campaign hooking their wagon to Tony Abbott will be a loosing(sic) strategy.
    The original Dr. No means more negativity and less love.

  40. Snoopy
    #2506984, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Gresham’s Law confirmed!

    HARARE – Experts have issued a fresh warning that the country is now a touch away from an economic disaster similar to the meltdown of 2008 when local inflation hit world record levels and supermarket shelves went empty for months on end.

    This comes as there is growing panic among jittery Zimbabweans who are stampeding to hoard basic consumer goods in light of the country’s worsening foreign currency shortages and the resurfacing of long fuel queues at most service stations.

    In the meantime, the under-pressure Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has called for calm, saying reports of shortages of both bond notes and basic goods are exaggerated — even as many shops in urban areas at the weekend did not have adequate supplies of sugar, cooking oil and washing powder.

    Economic experts who spoke to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday said they had little doubt that the country was now headed for the “doom and gloom” of 2008 when Zimbabwe experienced unprecedented socio-economic problems characterised by shortages of fuel, basic foodstuffs and drugs.

    They pointed to the burgeoning parallel forex market, the complete disappearance of the much coveted United States dollar, the collapse of bond notes and the skyrocketing prices of most consumer goods as “grave indicators” of a tough road ahead.

    Yesterday, one US dollar was trading against the bond note at up to 1,40 on the parallel market, while bank transfers were being transacted at 1,60 bond notes for one greenback.

  41. stackja
    #2506988, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Snoopy
    #2506984, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Rhodesia has been Mugabed.

  42. Mike of Marion
    #2506989, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Spike Milligan 1964.

    No way would he be able to do this now.

  43. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2506990, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Well here is a bloke who leaves the #We-hate-our-country and #We-hate-democracy-even-more bed wetters nowhere to go! He is the only one in his team to take the field before the anthem and he stood throughout.

    Michelle Malkin writes:

    “Things have gotten so ridiculous it seems the belief is now that if enough knees are taken during the National Anthem that Hillary Clinton will become president and Trump will be out of office. For one team though, none of it will take place on the field. Instead of putting some players on the spot when it comes to taking a knee (or not) in public, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved it all to the locker room:

    “100 percent”? What if a player breaks with the group, heads out onto the field and stands for the Anthem? Maybe this is how it all ends: Eventually, the controversial players won’t be the ones who kneel during the National Anthem, but the ones who don’t, …

    Update:

    I asked what would happen if a player did this, and one delivered: … Alejandro Villanueva

    Villanueva’s a former Army Ranger.”

    A major no less, Villanueva attended West Point, served in three tours of Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for valor for rescuing wounded soldiers while under enemy fire. He is now 29 years old and plays “offensive tackle”.

    Sadly he is a Catholic, which offers the other lot a fine target.

    I am a bit bemused why all these famous African Americans, who hate the USA and who despise their fabulous good fortune to play football there for money (notwithstanding they communicate by grunting) don’t simply get on a boat back to their own in South Africa or the Congo and play for Soweto or someone.

  44. struth
    #2506991, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Nice rant as always struth, but if it helps Trump then why is his endorsed candidate losing in Alabama?

    The primaries of a single state.
    Really?
    The election is not until December anyway, but continue clutching at straws, instead of using one of the many rakes you know are lying on the ground right in front of you.

