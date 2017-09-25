Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, September 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

254 Responses to Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

1 2
  1. Sparkx
    #2507255, posted on September 25, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Edward Santow –

    we can see the lengths Defence has gone to in order to be an employer of choice for LGBTI people,

    RTWT

  2. stackja
    #2507256, posted on September 25, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Mr Rusty
    #2507247, posted on September 25, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    Meet Alice Weidel, the Former Goldman Sachs Banker and Lesbian Leader of Germany’s Far-right

    She’s far-right as in Anarcho-Capitalist? Or do they mean far-right of Socialism (i.e. Nazi, Fascist etc.)?
    I wish people would be more accurate with their descriptions, it can lead to tremendous confusion.

    The confusion, of course, is deliberate.

  3. Chris
    #2507257, posted on September 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    What rights or privileges do you think should be withheld from those in same sex unions?

    Children

    Do you mean the right to adopt children?

    Most children in SS unions come from previous straight marriages, or other natural means. Arguing against the right to their own natural children would be a pretty poor look.

    OTOH, deploying queer politics as a criteria for approving or allocating foster children and adoptees is just wrong .

  4. notafan
    #2507258, posted on September 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    No I mean the right to buy them via commercial surrogacy.

    The ABC ran a thinly disguised ‘legalise commercial surrogacy in Australia’ campaign last year or the year before after that little boy with Downs was abandoned in Thailand and of course quite a few third world countries have banned commercial surrogacy after they have recognized it for the exploitation it is.

    It will be come back hard if ssmarriage is legalised.

    There are circumstances when living with/being adopted by same sex couple relatives is in the best interest of a child but there should be no ‘right to children’ per se

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *