Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, September 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

544 Responses to Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

1 2 3
  1. stackja
    #2507556, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    JAPAN’S ABE CALLS SNAP ELECTION
    Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press
    39 minutes ago
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called a snap election for parliament’s lower house for next month.

    Abe said at a news conference that he will dissolve the chamber on Thursday when it convenes after a three-month summer recess. The election is to be held on October 22.

  2. cohenite
    #2507557, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    By now half of Australia has heard about David Dunstan’s plight.

    David’s the guy who used his unloaded 22 to stop an intruder breaking into his house at 3:30 in the morning armed with a knife and piece of wood. David persuaded the guy to sit in his car and ended up handing him over to the police.

    The problem is, the police then went back to David’s property to confiscate HIS guns and hit him with a Notice of Suspension. This means David’s hands will now be tied until the police decide whether or not they’re going to charge him (… with what?).

    The Combined Firearms Council of Victoria has organised for David to have proper legal representation by a lawyer who specialises in NSW firearm laws to get his guns back.

    https://www.facebook.com/firearmscouncilvic/photos/rpp.415556528651429/816191308587947/?type=3&theater

  3. Boambee John
    #2507558, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    max
    #2507479, posted on September 25, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    Voters in Germany concerned about a million Muslims flooding in under the guise of migration are Nazis.

    m0nty has a definition of Nazi that is “not loose”. Perhaps he could advise us?

  4. stackja
    #2507559, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Next Q&A in the future. Features: Drone Specialist!

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2507560, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    http://www.gofundme.com/help-dave-get-his-guns-back

    Dig deep, Cats. First they came for the gun owners…

  6. Boambee John
    #2507561, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    m0nty at 1957

    one of those figurines you buy at novelty shops.

    m0nty has moved from homo-erotic fantasy back to his kitsch collection.

  7. Marcus Classis
    #2507562, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    m0nty
    #2507505, posted on September 25, 2017 at 7:57 pm
    Xerox, I have a new name for you. yadda, yadda & etc

    That’s a real bellow of massive butthurt right there.

    That really makes my day! Thanks for the scream of the butthurt leftard, monty.

  8. Makka
    #2507563, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Although perhaps unrealizable in true life situations, it involves creation of a formidably logical mathematical system for matching an unlimited number of prospective husbands and wives in such a way as to leave none with regrets.

    This theory is put to into practise each summer in Russia where dozens of chartered planes from across the globe descend on various regional cities carrying hordes of unattached males looking for Mrs Right.

  9. zyconoclast
    #2507564, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill wants his state to take a leading role in the establishment of the Australian space agency.

    Distraction Squirrels:
    1. Multifunction Polis
    2. Very Fast Train
    Now …
    3. Space Agency

    you forgot

    4. French submarines
    5. world biggest Tesla dildo battery (with diesel backup)

    BTW your second point should make note that they did get a very slow, loss-making train to Darwin

  10. wivenhoe
    #2507565, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    http://www.gofundme.com/help-dave-get-his-guns-back
    Dig deep, Cats. First they came for the gun owners…

    What Zulu said, folks, finally found a good use for some cash that came my way.

  11. stackja
    #2507566, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2507564, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:55 pm
    Space Agency

    featuring Rocketman

  12. max
    #2507567, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    4 Corners tonight on ransom negotiators who fly in when someone is kidnapped.

    A tour of world shitholes – Venezuela, Lebanese-Syrian border et al.

    It’s a business.

  13. Nick
    #2507568, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Just watching the Brownlow telecast and lo and behold, that smirking fuck Waleed Aly is there. No doubt supporting the bombers.

  15. stackja
    #2507570, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Nick
    #2507568, posted on September 25, 2017 at 8:58 pm
    Just watching the Brownlow telecast and lo and behold, that smirking fuck Waleed Aly is there. No doubt supporting the bombers.

    Does Aly support AFL/Yes?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507571, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called a snap election for parliament’s lower house for next month.

    Abe’s platform is to up the sales tax to 10% and blow a wad of cash on a stimulous for childcare and shyte.

    He is looking to capitalise on the NK situation but has underestimated Koike running the nationalists. He will get back but not with the majority he expects.

  17. Snoopy
    #2507573, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    No doubt supporting the bombers.

    🙂

  19. zyconoclast
    #2507577, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    No. I have spoken to the homosexuals and some of them are actually physically repulsed by women and the thought of vagina makes them ill.

    These are the men that a lot of western females choose to hang around. And they wonder why they are single and will die alone with a cat eating their rotting face.

    A well-deserved reward for a great life choice.

  20. Gab
    #2507579, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Apparently the children of many Australian ISIS scum are heading back to Australia.

    This is going to turn out well.

  21. EvilElvis
    #2507584, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Just taking a breather from ‘Gil McLachlans knees down diversity hour’.

    Fuck me swinging the equality and diversity is oozing out the telly…

  22. zyconoclast
    #2507586, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Western girls seem to prefer gay pop stars to swoon over. With the cat and the face thing, apparently they don’t wait long enough for the rot before they start feasting. An immobilising stroke just before snappy tom time is probably the worst outcome.

    Not just western girls, the Korean girls seem to love the absolute poncy “flower boys” of K-Pop.

  23. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2507587, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Australia’s eastern states face an energy shortfall three times higher than forecast, with gas supply predicted to fall well short of what is needed unless action is taken, potentially meaning further export controls.

  24. wivenhoe
    #2507589, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    He is looking to capitalise on the NK situation but has underestimated Koike running the nationalists. He will get back but not with the majority he expects.

    Thank you for the info, Carpe, always good to hear from people who are there and live this. If I knew how to speak the language, I would say Thank You in Japanese, but unfortunately, when I went to school, That language was not available. So, the only word I know in the language, and have no idea what it means, is something like, Konitchiwa.??

  25. jupes
    #2507594, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Apparently the children of many Australian ISIS scum are heading back to Australia.

    This is going to turn out well.

    Indeed Gab. No doubt they will put a fucking mosque in charge of their rehabilitation.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2507595, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Konitchiwa.??

    It translates as “Go and stick your head up a dead bear’s bum.” You’re welcome.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507596, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    So, the only word I know in the language, and have no idea what it means, is something like, Konitchiwa.??

    Konnichiwa means good afternoon

  28. Bruce in WA
    #2507597, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Calli

    Love to read your travelogue on Macau — bucket list, you see.

  29. zyconoclast
    #2507598, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Carpe
    what is it with Korean girls and flower boys from k-pop?

  30. stackja
    #2507599, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Google suggests:

    The most common ways to greet someone in Japan are:
    Konnichiwa (Hi; Good afternoon.)
    Ohayō gozaimasu/ Ohayō (Good morning [formal/informal])
    Konbanwa (Good evening) Say Ohayō gozaimasu to your superior instead of Ohayō. And don’t forget to bow when you greet him.

  31. Arky
    #2507601, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    wo shi fuke yisheng.
    xiangxin wo.
    tou yifu.

  32. overburdened
    #2507602, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    google makes polyglots of us all. FFS

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507603, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2507598, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Carpe
    what is it with Korean girls and flower boys from k-pop?

    The girls are stunners, the boys epitomise beta males

    The youngest Jugulum loves it there.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507604, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Google suggests:

    Try Good Morning – gozaimasu, mas mas, ohiayo
    Good afternoon – konnichiwa
    Good evening konbanwa
    Good night – oyasumi nasai (formal), nasai

  35. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2507605, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Apparently the children of many Australian ISIS scum are heading back to Australia.

    Of course they are.
    SSM getting made legal is the icing on the gay wedding cake made by the Christian baker.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507606, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Say Ohayō gozaimasu to your superior instead of Ohayō. And don’t forget to bow when you greet him.

    Don’t forget how low you bow denotes your station. The lower you gow means you are subordinate to the other and bowing at 90 degrees means you are aploogising or are a servant of the other person.

  37. Mother Lode
    #2507608, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    We used to leave the office in summer in Osaka with “Hot scary summer days”.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2507609, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Don’t forget how low you bow denotes your station. The lower you gow means you are subordinate to the other and bowing at 90 degrees means you are aploogising or are a servant of the other person.

    The ritual I remember, back in the day, was exchanging business cards. One ignorant Westerner forgot himself so far as to write something on his Japanese counterparts card..(Not me, I hasten to add.)

  39. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2507610, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Carpe. how do you work out who bows first and who bows lowest when meeting for the first time.
    Do they get insulted if you stuff it up?

    Interesting custom.

  40. zyconoclast
    #2507611, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:05 pm


    #2507598, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Carpe
    what is it with Korean girls and flower boys from k-pop?

    The girls are stunners, the boys epitomise beta males

    Thanks,
    Agree about the girls, and that there is something wrong with the boys.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507612, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2507610, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Carpe. how do you work out who bows first and who bows lowest when meeting for the first time.
    Do they get insulted if you stuff it up?

    Interesting custom.

    Normally the person you are being introduced to or are meeting for the 1st time bows second.

    I never bow lower than about 10 degrees and usually just nod my head, i love doing it to Lady Jugulums colleagues.

    It means i’m further up the corporate food chain than them.

  42. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2507613, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    The girls are stunners, the boys epitomise beta males

    On a related note I was quite surprised at the quality of girls in Japan. The latest generation don’t seem to suffer the short stubby legs of the priors.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507615, posted on September 25, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Thanks,
    Agree about the girls, and that there is something wrong with the boys.

    I put it down to their obsession with plastic surgury.

    Funny because the youngest being a chippie is built like a brick shithouse and he cut a swathe through the ladies before he met his current young lady.

    I like her, she is good for him.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *