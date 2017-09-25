Liberty Quote
Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.— H.L. Mencken
-
-
Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
https://www.facebook.com/firearmscouncilvic/photos/rpp.415556528651429/816191308587947/?type=3&theater
max
#2507479, posted on September 25, 2017 at 7:21 pm
Voters in Germany concerned about a million Muslims flooding in under the guise of migration are Nazis.
m0nty has a definition of Nazi that is “not loose”. Perhaps he could advise us?
Next Q&A in the future. Features: Drone Specialist!
Dig deep, Cats. First they came for the gun owners…
m0nty at 1957
one of those figurines you buy at novelty shops.
m0nty has moved from homo-erotic fantasy back to his kitsch collection.
That’s a real bellow of massive butthurt right there.
That really makes my day! Thanks for the scream of the butthurt leftard, monty.
Although perhaps unrealizable in true life situations, it involves creation of a formidably logical mathematical system for matching an unlimited number of prospective husbands and wives in such a way as to leave none with regrets.
This theory is put to into practise each summer in Russia where dozens of chartered planes from across the globe descend on various regional cities carrying hordes of unattached males looking for Mrs Right.
South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill wants his state to take a leading role in the establishment of the Australian space agency.
Distraction Squirrels:
1. Multifunction Polis
2. Very Fast Train
Now …
3. Space Agency
you forgot
4. French submarines
5. world biggest Tesla dildo battery (with diesel backup)
BTW your second point should make note that they did get a very slow, loss-making train to Darwin
http://www.gofundme.com/help-dave-get-his-guns-back
Dig deep, Cats. First they came for the gun owners…
What Zulu said, folks, finally found a good use for some cash that came my way.
featuring Rocketman
4 Corners tonight on ransom negotiators who fly in when someone is kidnapped.
A tour of world shitholes – Venezuela, Lebanese-Syrian border et al.
It’s a business.
Just watching the Brownlow telecast and lo and behold, that smirking fuck Waleed Aly is there. No doubt supporting the bombers.
Dunstan’s plight is described here:
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/father-fears-justice-system-stacked-against-victims-after-guns-confiscated/news-story/af82f4e95257477faf6c5a295489f065
S. 418 -421 Crimes Act 1900 seem to be relevant:
http://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdb/au/legis/nsw/consol_act/ca190082/
Does Aly support AFL/Yes?
Abe’s platform is to up the sales tax to 10% and blow a wad of cash on a stimulous for childcare and shyte.
He is looking to capitalise on the NK situation but has underestimated Koike running the nationalists. He will get back but not with the majority he expects.
🙂
Parsons Green tube attack: police make seventh arrest
No. I have spoken to the homosexuals and some of them are actually physically repulsed by women and the thought of vagina makes them ill.
These are the men that a lot of western females choose to hang around. And they wonder why they are single and will die alone with a cat eating their rotting face.
A well-deserved reward for a great life choice.
Apparently the children of many Australian ISIS scum are heading back to Australia.
This is going to turn out well.
Just taking a breather from ‘Gil McLachlans knees down diversity hour’.
Fuck me swinging the equality and diversity is oozing out the telly…
Western girls seem to prefer gay pop stars to swoon over. With the cat and the face thing, apparently they don’t wait long enough for the rot before they start feasting. An immobilising stroke just before snappy tom time is probably the worst outcome.
Not just western girls, the Korean girls seem to love the absolute poncy “flower boys” of K-Pop.
Australia’s eastern states face an energy shortfall three times higher than forecast, with gas supply predicted to fall well short of what is needed unless action is taken, potentially meaning further export controls.
He is looking to capitalise on the NK situation but has underestimated Koike running the nationalists. He will get back but not with the majority he expects.
Thank you for the info, Carpe, always good to hear from people who are there and live this. If I knew how to speak the language, I would say Thank You in Japanese, but unfortunately, when I went to school, That language was not available. So, the only word I know in the language, and have no idea what it means, is something like, Konitchiwa.??
Indeed Gab. No doubt they will put a fucking mosque in charge of their rehabilitation.
It translates as “Go and stick your head up a dead bear’s bum.” You’re welcome.
Konnichiwa means good afternoon
Calli
Love to read your travelogue on Macau — bucket list, you see.
Carpe
what is it with Korean girls and flower boys from k-pop?
Google suggests:
wo shi fuke yisheng.
xiangxin wo.
tou yifu.
google makes polyglots of us all. FFS
The girls are stunners, the boys epitomise beta males
The youngest Jugulum loves it there.
Try Good Morning – gozaimasu, mas mas, ohiayo
Good afternoon – konnichiwa
Good evening konbanwa
Good night – oyasumi nasai (formal), nasai
Apparently the children of many Australian ISIS scum are heading back to Australia.
Of course they are.
SSM getting made legal is the icing on the gay wedding cake made by the Christian baker.
Don’t forget how low you bow denotes your station. The lower you gow means you are subordinate to the other and bowing at 90 degrees means you are aploogising or are a servant of the other person.
We used to leave the office in summer in Osaka with “Hot scary summer days”.
The ritual I remember, back in the day, was exchanging business cards. One ignorant Westerner forgot himself so far as to write something on his Japanese counterparts card..(Not me, I hasten to add.)
Carpe. how do you work out who bows first and who bows lowest when meeting for the first time.
Do they get insulted if you stuff it up?
Interesting custom.
#2507598, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:28 pm
Carpe
what is it with Korean girls and flower boys from k-pop?
The girls are stunners, the boys epitomise beta males
Thanks,
Agree about the girls, and that there is something wrong with the boys.
Normally the person you are being introduced to or are meeting for the 1st time bows second.
I never bow lower than about 10 degrees and usually just nod my head, i love doing it to Lady Jugulums colleagues.
It means i’m further up the corporate food chain than them.
On a related note I was quite surprised at the quality of girls in Japan. The latest generation don’t seem to suffer the short stubby legs of the priors.
Nikola Tesla – “Mr. Tesla Explains Why He Will Never Marry”
I put it down to their obsession with plastic surgury.
Funny because the youngest being a chippie is built like a brick shithouse and he cut a swathe through the ladies before he met his current young lady.
I like her, she is good for him.