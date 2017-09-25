Liberty Quote
The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion.— Edmund Burke
-
-
Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
The ABC will be measuring skull size soon.
They’ll get around to nose length later.
So-called contemporary libertarians are utter cretins. They really are the most useless pansy cucks. In around a decade libertarians will be debating the benefits of privatising Gulags…as they are being shipped off to the Gulag. At least we can use them as cannon fodder when the socialists ramp up the mass murder machines again.
In Leyonhjelm’s defence its easy to see how something called the Marriage Law Survey (Additional Safeguards) Bill 2017 could slip past him, especially given the complete lack of coverage in the media.
Well well well!
AMAZING COINCIDENCE: WITNESS TO ALLEGED GAY-BASHING IS COMPLAINANT AGAINST TWO PREACHERS
Have chaps who had the “Burn Churches” banner been charged yet?
If not, why not?
Which, of course, just inflames the BOM’s and ABS’ sadistic urges further. The tight supple leather, the clinking chains, the smooth hard billiard ball-gag in the mouth, the smell of sweat and ecstatic pain…
How they love their jobs.
I ask again, does the LDP actually give a fig for our fundamental freedoms – speech, expression, assembly, conscience and religion?
But Leyonhjelm admits he knew it was an anti-free speech bill, but just couldn’t muster up the energy to vote against it –
Actually, that’s not true. Hanson and Bernardi voted against this appalling bill. But the LDP was too low-energy to oppose.
Vote percentages.
I reckon less than 50% turnout.
The yes/no percentages don’t really matter because many no votes are actually yes votes that have suppressed their desire to be a yes vote. Some votes secretly desire to be a combined “yeah, nah”.
And the margin in favour of “yes” votes will be a margin that the ABS thinks is believable.
The only freedom that “libertarians” support in absolute terms is freedom of movement, especially for Muslims into Western countries. All other liberties are negotiable.
Lol.. Sure, a person strangling another makes sure he’s clearly articulating his reason.
Inferring gays have bigger c*cks?
Iampeter is a strong supporter of Turnbull’s anti-vilification laws for SSM. He loves it!
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a 59% no vote on a 62% turnout.
Nearly all the yes campaign is one giant hate hoax.
Yeah, but don’t panic, this is them yet again having to push their agenda back. They’ve had to do it quite a few times.
The bloody Dutch (then), Prince Willem being crowned the world water czar, way back, was another of their, ‘only man can save the planet man is killing‘, scams to scare the world into compliance, to make us willingly give up our right to water, to “save” water. I can’t even remember it’s official name anymore, because like all their scams and CONs, they have to keep morphing them into something else as more people cotton on to what they’re up to.
Anyway, just like The League of Nations that crumbled in heap, they told themselves that they’d learned from their mistakes and would simply come back stronger, with the UN, EU … and here we are, watching the world laugh at Those Bloody DisUnited, Communist Nations who’s only real success is making hell on earth, that even arseholes are getting bloody sick of living in.
Sure, a lot of people will chose to die with the inhuman, anti-human, God hating monsters, but as for the living, there is a whole big, beautiful world to work at building heaven on.
Check out the Uncle Toms
p.s. It’s no wonder Dot has gone AWOL – it would be impossible to defend the LDP here.
Pathetic.
LOL
Standing in the polling booth, wondering how the LDP can get up from that huge list of candidates…and I thought ‘well, what hope have I got of doing much about it?’
Does anyone here know Dot personally? I hope he’s ok.
We won’t get 1st amendment style free speech without a civil war or revolution.
The worst of AU law is here to stay for a long time.
So it looks like these two incidents have been ginned-up following a terrible weekend where the optics for the Yes vote involved a call to burn churches at a No meeting.
By 2020, no one will admit to being a “libertarian”. It will be the uncoolest label ever.