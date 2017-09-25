Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

  1. struth
    #2507920, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The ABC will be measuring skull size soon.

    They’ll get around to nose length later.

  2. Mr Rusty
    #2507921, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Oh dear. It looks like David Leyonjhelm/the LDP voted for Turnbull’s SSM anti-vilification bill.

    So-called contemporary libertarians are utter cretins. They really are the most useless pansy cucks. In around a decade libertarians will be debating the benefits of privatising Gulags…as they are being shipped off to the Gulag. At least we can use them as cannon fodder when the socialists ramp up the mass murder machines again.

  3. Snoopy
    #2507922, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Now Senator David Leyonhjelm admits he took his eye off the ball and failed to resist this attack on our freedom

    In Leyonhjelm’s defence its easy to see how something called the Marriage Law Survey (Additional Safeguards) Bill 2017 could slip past him, especially given the complete lack of coverage in the media.

  5. feelthebern
    #2507924, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Have chaps who had the “Burn Churches” banner been charged yet?
    If not, why not?

  6. Mother Lode
    #2507925, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:44 am

    “I’ll say whatever you want me to say, please just stop!”

    Which, of course, just inflames the BOM’s and ABS’ sadistic urges further. The tight supple leather, the clinking chains, the smooth hard billiard ball-gag in the mouth, the smell of sweat and ecstatic pain…

    How they love their jobs.

  7. A Lurker
    #2507926, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:44 am

    The Turnbull Government’s disgraceful “emergency” laws to police free speech during the gay-marriage campaign were resisted by just Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and Australian Conservative Cory Bernardi. Now Senator David Leyonhjelm admits he took his eye off the ball and failed to resist this attack on our freedom – and this dangerous precedent.

    I ask again, does the LDP actually give a fig for our fundamental freedoms – speech, expression, assembly, conscience and religion?

  8. Fisky
    #2507927, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:45 am

    In Leyonhjelm’s defence its easy to see how something called the Marriage Law Survey (Additional Safeguards) Bill 2017 could slip past him, especially given the complete lack of coverage in the media.

    But Leyonhjelm admits he knew it was an anti-free speech bill, but just couldn’t muster up the energy to vote against it –

    I actually feel a bit guilty that I didn’t kick up more of a fuss about that. I hadn’t even looked at the Bill until Monday morning in the Senate [when I saw it included] harassment and vilification…so I wasn’t too happy about it.

    It went through with no opposition whatsoever…and I thought ‘well, what hope have I got of doing much about it?…

    Actually, that’s not true. Hanson and Bernardi voted against this appalling bill. But the LDP was too low-energy to oppose.

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2507928, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Vote percentages.

    I reckon less than 50% turnout.

    The yes/no percentages don’t really matter because many no votes are actually yes votes that have suppressed their desire to be a yes vote. Some votes secretly desire to be a combined “yeah, nah”.

    And the margin in favour of “yes” votes will be a margin that the ABS thinks is believable.

  10. Fisky
    #2507930, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:46 am

    The only freedom that “libertarians” support in absolute terms is freedom of movement, especially for Muslims into Western countries. All other liberties are negotiable.

  11. JC
    #2507931, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    He also recounted the man saying “if you are part of the yes campaign and don’t want to get hurt then fuck off.” …

    Lol.. Sure, a person strangling another makes sure he’s clearly articulating his reason.

  12. egg_
    #2507932, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    They’ll get around to nose length later.

    Inferring gays have bigger c*cks?

  13. Fisky
    #2507933, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Iampeter is a strong supporter of Turnbull’s anti-vilification laws for SSM. He loves it!

  14. A Lurker
    #2507934, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a 59% no vote on a 62% turnout.

  15. JC
    #2507935, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Nearly all the yes campaign is one giant hate hoax.

  16. srr
    #2507936, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:48 am

    zyconoclast
    #2507867, posted on September 26, 2017 at 10:40 am

    UN Adgenda 21 has been updated to Sustainable Development Goals 2030

    http://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

    http://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/development-agenda/

    Yeah, but don’t panic, this is them yet again having to push their agenda back. They’ve had to do it quite a few times.

    The bloody Dutch (then), Prince Willem being crowned the world water czar, way back, was another of their, ‘only man can save the planet man is killing‘, scams to scare the world into compliance, to make us willingly give up our right to water, to “save” water. I can’t even remember it’s official name anymore, because like all their scams and CONs, they have to keep morphing them into something else as more people cotton on to what they’re up to.

    Anyway, just like The League of Nations that crumbled in heap, they told themselves that they’d learned from their mistakes and would simply come back stronger, with the UN, EU … and here we are, watching the world laugh at Those Bloody DisUnited, Communist Nations who’s only real success is making hell on earth, that even arseholes are getting bloody sick of living in.

    Sure, a lot of people will chose to die with the inhuman, anti-human, God hating monsters, but as for the living, there is a whole big, beautiful world to work at building heaven on.

  18. A Lurker
    #2507938, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:50 am

    p.s. It’s no wonder Dot has gone AWOL – it would be impossible to defend the LDP here.

  19. dover_beach
    #2507939, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Actually, that’s not true. Hanson and Bernardi voted against this appalling bill. But the LDP was too low-energy to oppose.

    Pathetic.

  20. jupes
    #2507940, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:53 am

    In around a decade libertarians will be debating the benefits of privatising Gulags…as they are being shipped off to the Gulag.

    LOL

  21. Delta A
    #2507941, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:53 am

    It went through with no opposition whatsoever…and I thought ‘well, what hope have I got of doing much about it?…

    Standing in the polling booth, wondering how the LDP can get up from that huge list of candidates…and I thought ‘well, what hope have I got of doing much about it?’

  22. Snoopy
    #2507942, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Does anyone here know Dot personally? I hope he’s ok.

  23. incoherent rambler
    #2507943, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Actually, that’s not true. Hanson and Bernardi voted against this appalling bill. But the LDP was too low-energy to oppose.

    We won’t get 1st amendment style free speech without a civil war or revolution.
    The worst of AU law is here to stay for a long time.

  24. dover_beach
    #2507944, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

    So it looks like these two incidents have been ginned-up following a terrible weekend where the optics for the Yes vote involved a call to burn churches at a No meeting.

  25. Fisky
    #2507945, posted on September 26, 2017 at 11:59 am

    By 2020, no one will admit to being a “libertarian”. It will be the uncoolest label ever.

