Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, September 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,059 Responses to Monday Forum: September 25, 2017

1 3 4 5
  2. Muddy
    #2508206, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    If we’re too mean about Senator David L., he might call us ‘feral’ again. I’m still stinging from last time. Ouch!

  3. egg_
    #2508207, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    If we’re too mean about Senator David L., he might call us ‘feral’ again.

    Beats ‘faecal’, for that matter!

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2508208, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    “I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews.”

    I remember buying a suit in the 1970’s and, in the 1990’s, I had the flairs taken in and the vee shaped piece of material inserted in the arse area to accommodate the shifting ballast.
    Now that is a poor man story George.

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2508209, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Man-woman marriage is the heritage of humanity. Defending it, in all its implications, against all forgeries, is a basic and unquestionable human right — unlike the suddenly concocted and bogus “right” to same-sex marriage. Did the Anzacs fight and die for an Australia where we must beg exemptions and indulgence to be heard when we defend true marriage? Functioning, viable societies need freedom of speech. In the framework within which the current debate is conducted, a devious attack on this basic democratic freedom is already implicit.

    Well said. Someone should alert the LDP and their Senator DL, who was looking elsewhere thinking about lunch maybe when the recent draconian edicts were applied. Present in name but not in deed.

  6. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2508210, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Does lsd count as a meal?

    No, but the case of beer consumed while tripping certainly does.

  7. Gab
    #2508211, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.

  8. Andrew
    #2508212, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Were you around when I mentioned how that intended cruel insult (my Ukrainian mother only just escaped the Holodomor), had become a kinda badge of honor since the, ‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’ thing blew up in the Anti-Trumper’s faces?

    Don’t know – I tend to skim your discussions with other cats but read the linked material. I’m happy if you have been regarding it as a badge of honour; I’ve always considered it used in the context of a good-natured distortion of your screen name akin to a nickname rather than intended maliciously. But I concede that recent usage by Fisky and JC have not been in that spirit.

  9. DrBeauGan
    #2508213, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    An NFL player is arrested, on average, every seven days.
    Did you know, that as of this writing, it’s been 24 days since an NFL player was arrested? The odds that we would go that long in between player arrests are 25 to 1! In case you were wondering, there’s an entire website dedicated to tracking all the NFL players who have been arrested.

    Not according to my calculations. The probability is around 0.032. That’s three in a hundred.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2508214, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    “That’s a nice tie, George, matches the suit”.

    As if. Real poverty sends you quickly into the second hand clothing shops; they have that peculiar smell about them, slightly musty, slightly fustian, slightly lightly disinfected. He could at least have picked up a tie in one. Clearly he has no idea at all and is making things up.

    Hey George, tell us another. What did you do for shoes?

  11. Muddy
    #2508215, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    So the LDP kneels, rather than stands. But do they kneel head toward us?

  12. Boambee John
    #2508216, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Re-ran the 1993 movie Gettysburg over the last week. Beautifully presented.

    Martin Sheen gave a sympathetic portrayal of Robert E Lee. In the “Making of” bit Ken Burns (who could not be considered a Nazi even under m0nty’s approach to the word) might not have used the exact phrase “good men on both sides”, but that was the tone of his commentary. There was broad agreement about the importance of the Civil War in the development of the US.

    Less than a quarter century later Lee is thating a Soviet style “un-person”. I wonder what Sheen and Burns think of this and the current fashion of “Talibanning” anything to do with the Confederacy.

    If this is to happen as the fascist left desire, there will have to be a world wide recall of all copies of Gettysburg. I could not count the number of Confederate battle flags that appeared.

  13. candy
    #2508218, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I guess SS”M” is higher up the totem pole than free speech to the likes of DL.

    I would say DL has done deals with Malcolm Turnbull – to support this or that policy, and M. Turnbull will help him out in some way, in the same way Oakschott and Windsow did deals with J. Gillard etc.
    It’s probably a matter of secrecy, that’s all, why he has not spoken about it before. Probably Nick Xenophon does deals like that too, that we simply do not know about, and won’t.

  14. Boambee John
    #2508220, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    thating = becoming

    Damn spellwrecker!

  15. Nick
    #2508221, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    On Fox Classics tonight is the 1958 version of the film, Dunkirk. My old man reactions it’s more realistic than the most recent version.

  16. Snoopy
    #2508222, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I would say DL has done deals with Malcolm Turnbull

    No. Leyonhjelm supports gay marriage at any price. The End.

  17. Muddy
    #2508223, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.

    Wait until your kids receive a free 12-month pass to participate in the Community Harmony Guide Program. (Pre-schoolers start as Tree Elves before progressing to Harmony Guides in primary, Fairness Leaders in middle school, and then Pacification Heroes in High School).

  18. srr
    #2508224, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Baloch Activist tells Tommy Robinson: “The West Must Rise!”
    Rebel Media
    Sep 24, 2017
    Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media visited Geneva, where he spoke to Ahmar Mustikhan, from the American Friends of Balochistan, who explained their struggle and warned against Pakistani influence in Britain and the West.
    [really worth a listen]

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2508225, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Re-ran the 1993 movie Gettysburg over the last week. Beautifully presented.

    Took a few liberties with history. The sound track was brilliant, and I thought Sam Elliot as John Buford played a good role “They will come booming down that road..”

  20. Snoopy
    #2508226, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    ABC 7.30 trots out respected corporate analyst Stephen Mayne to bash Channel 7.

  21. Snoopy
    #2508227, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Honestly, any company these days which employs women or appoints women to its board has a death wish.

  22. Baldrick
    #2508230, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    No. Leyonhjelm supports gay marriage at any price. The End.

    Leyonhjelm’s claim that he ‘took his eye off the ball’ is absolute bullshit. He knew what he was voting for and knew it would restrict free speech.

  23. zyconoclast
    #2508231, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Kevin Wilson for Governor General, with full dismissal powers.

    NSFW
    Is that Kevin ‘Bloody’ Wilson?

  24. zyconoclast
    #2508234, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Incidentally, Sinc’s mates at the Conversation ran an article that No voters have “lower cognitive ability.” (For those with low cognitive ability, trust me – it’s not a compliment.)

    As opposed to people who enjoy being fucked up the arse or who fully support being fucked up the arse?!

    Does a savage, unlubricated fisting in the same orifice improve cognitive ability or not?

  25. Andrew
    #2508235, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    D.L, we gave you every opportunity.
    You have proved yourself to be an irrelevance and a cuck.

    You’ll recall I pronounced him dead to me when he sided with that Wong chap to censure Brandis666 – itself an admirable thing to do (especially if the motion also includes horsewhipping) BUT this was in defence of the repugnant Triggs. Brandis666 was censured by 1 vote on Lyin’hole’s act because he announced that the govt had lost confidence in Triggs and she had to go. I will never forgive him for that.

    He also played a key role in cheerleading St Mal the Great because of his “ability to negotiate with the cross bench.”

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2508236, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I’d be surprised if any Cat/Kitteh had not worked for nine hours without a designated meal break,
    If you imply there are no readers of the cat who have only held professional class jobs, what are you implying about the quality of the commentary?

    Andrew M I think what your contorted grammar is getting at is that nine-hour shifts are only worked by real wukkas. If that is what you mean, then you are wrong. Let me say that as a one-time academic, during an influenza epidemic when many staff were absent and no part-timers were available, rather than cancel classes I filled in for a twelve hour day sans break: tutorial 9-11, tutorial 11-1, chairing departmental meeting 1-2, lecture 2-3, tutorial 3-5, lecture 5-6, tutorial 6-8. Across three subject areas. I grabbed coffee and a cake on the run between classes.

    Many workers in all areas of the economy sometimes have to make Herculean efforts and most don’t whine about it. Some of my colleagues were whiners though, unable to help etc. It was against my principles to cancel classes when many students had made the effort to attend and I had taught those subjects previously. I guess too it was easier to take the classes myself than try to re-schedule them.

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2508237, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    oops. Only eleven hours. It just seemed like twelve. 🙂

  28. Diogenes
    #2508238, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminator

    Gab
    I don’t know who the letter was sent to, because it certainly did not hit my inbox.

    We were recently surveyed about communications and I don’t think they would have been impressed with the answers I gave.

  29. Makka
    #2508240, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    So DL is siding with the totalitarians on SSM? Why isn’t dotty in here defending the weasel?

  30. Baldrick
    #2508241, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.

    Gab, ‘hetrosexism’ is a word used by Leftards to define discrimination against same-sex attracted couples, not to be confused with heterosexual.

  31. struth
    #2508243, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I really think the term “Main Stream Media” is not the best term to use.
    It really is too centre of the road and sounds almost politically neutral, which of course they are anything but.
    A better term as far as I can see, and one to confuse the lefties (because it is true), would be Corporate Media.

  32. struth
    #2508244, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    It would also help our fledgling internet news providers to grab a bigger slice.

  33. Gab
    #2508245, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Diogenes, I was more interested in the last paragraph that stated the NSWTF aims. But I don’t know the original source of the newsletter, however that last paragraph should not be too hard to track back to the NSWTF.

  34. Gab
    #2508246, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Understood, Baldrick. “discrimination or prejudice against homosexuals on the assumption that heterosexuality is the normal sexual orientation.”

    Sorry, but heterosexuality is the NORMAL and majority sexual orientation. If it wasn’t, we’d never have survived as a species.

  35. struth
    #2508247, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    NSWTF.
    It all starts in our schools.

  36. Diogenes
    #2508248, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I’d be surprised if any Cat/Kitteh had not worked for nine hours without a designated meal break,

    As the daft bint is in defense, she should do an AFX with an infantry platoon, a nine hour workday sitting on your bum is a luxury.
    (goes into monty python mode)
    When I were a lad, more than 3 hours a night sleep was a luxury, in summer , 40 degree days tramping through that waist high elephant grass at Singleton we had to go a whole day on 2 litres of water). We were lucky to get a hot curry for lunch (where the fitters and turners misread the recipe & put in a cup of curry powder, not a tablespoon – still can’t stand the smell of curry 30 years later), or at Karuah, where the mozzies flew off with a young digger and it rained 10 days straight, and in January we had cases of exposure)

  37. Crossie
    #2508249, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    How nice of Frances Abbott to kick her dad in the teeth by supporting Aunt Christine. I suppose there’s still plenty of time until November for the other two to do the same.

  39. Diogenes
    #2508251, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    But I don’t know the original source of the newsletter, however that last paragraph should not be too hard to track back to the NSWTF.

    It strikes me as correct – we joke about the dike mafia at the fedrep and organiser level.

    I heard an interesting comment attributed to our organiser that our current fedrep was coming to our school, the incumbent who had the job she filled, had at that point, not heard their transfer request had been approved, let alone the job advertised, and the selection and interview process started.

  40. Crossie
    #2508252, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I really think the term “Main Stream Media” is not the best term to use.
    It really is too centre of the road and sounds almost politically neutral, which of course they are anything but.
    A better term as far as I can see, and one to confuse the lefties (because it is true), would be Corporate Media.

    Corporate media makes them sound rational. I favour Soviet Style Media.

  41. struth
    #2508253, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    It is legal for a truck driver to work 14 hour days with a minimum seven hours continuous rest.
    That only concerns driving because they have no way to police the other 4 hours at least a day.
    144 hours.

    Driving a b double up the pacific highway carries a lot more responsibility that a public servant in an office.

    Hearing these stories I am gobsmacked we haven’t gone straight down the S bend already.
    It can’t be long now.

  42. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2508254, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    or at Karuah, where the mozzies flew off with a young digger

    Northern Territory mosquitoes were so big that the techo’s at Tindall pumped a hundred gallons of avgas into one, and hung a pod of rockets off it, before they realized it wasn’t an Iroquois gunship.

  43. Crossie
    #2508255, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Seems the Senator has been absent on a number of issues.

    But as far as Prof Davidson is concerned DL is on the right side of the plain packaging of cigarettes and that’s all that matters.

    BTW, I am not in favour of plain packaging or the gross pictures.

  44. Andrew
    #2508256, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Separately, a neo-Nazi group posted swastikas, images of Adolf Hitler and homophobic messages around the University of Tasmania.

    From FakeNews SMH.

    How the fuck do they know it was a neo Nazi group? Was one caught? Swastikas, Hitler references and hatespeech graffiti is the hallmark of Democrats. 319 fake hate crimes have now been documented.

  45. C.L.
    #2508257, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Separately, a neo-Nazi group posted swastikas, images of Adolf Hitler and homophobic messages around the University of Tasmania.

    Uh-huh.

  46. Mike of Marion
    #2508258, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2508234, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I’d use the blunt end of a barge pole!!

    I’m sure it would focus their mind!!

  47. egg_
    #2508259, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Incidentally, Sinc’s mates at the Conversation ran an article that No voters have “lower cognitive ability.” (For those with low cognitive ability, trust me – it’s not a compliment.)

    It wouldn’t surprise that the higher the IQ the higher the propensity for denial of the bleedingly obvious, grist to the PC mill.

  48. Slayer of Memes
    #2508260, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    So Frances Abbott is now the darling of the Left for ‘daring to oppose’ her father and voting ‘yes’ for SSM…

    Anyone here remember how the Left felt about Frances Abbott in 2014 when news ‘leaked out’ (read: her private student records was hacked by a part-time staffer) about her scholarship to the Whitehouse Institute?

  49. zyconoclast
    #2508261, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I did not know this about DL. He is a political tart.

    Early political activities
    Politically, Leyonhjelm was a member of Young Labor during the 1970s, and worked on the successful “It’s Time” campaign that helped elect Gough Whitlam, with the goal of ending compulsory military conscription.[15] He later joined the Liberal Party, but resigned his membership in 1996 in protest against the stricter firearm laws introduced by John Howard.[16] Leyonhjelm had been a member of the Shooters Party since 1992, and was chair for a period in 1999.[17] Having fallen out with its founder, John Tingle, he later left the party to protest what he perceived as its increasing social conservatism and status as a “single issue party”.[18][19]

    After leaving the Shooters Party, Leyonhjelm became involved with the federally registered Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which contests New South Wales elections as the Outdoor Recreation Party.[17][19] He has served as the treasurer and “registered officer” of both parties at various stages, and ran the LDP’s national campaigns at the 2007, 2010, and 2013 federal elections.[20][21] At the 2007 federal election, Leyonhjelm unsuccessfully contested the Division of Bennelong for the LDP,[22] which ran as the Liberty and Democracy Party after the Australian Electoral Commission initially refused to register it under its original name due to the use of the word “Liberal”.[21] For the Outdoor Recreation Party, he unsuccessfully contested the 2010 Penrith state by-election, drawing 1.87 percent of the first-preference vote,[23] and then was listed first on the party’s group ticket at the 2011 state election, which drew 0.75 percent as a group.[24]

    This bit I did know

    In November 2014, Leyonhjelm introduced as a private member’s bill a Freedom to Marry Bill, which would allow same-sex and other forms of non-heterosexual marriage.[34][35]

    DL is for buggery, guns, open borders and against bike helmets in that order of priority.

  50. rickw
    #2508262, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Munty’s mate probably going down for quite some time:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oBxyCW9phAg

  51. cohenite
    #2508263, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Gab

    #2508211, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.

    With all due respect to any teachers here I’ve never met a teacher I respect other than the one I married. I respect her because she is competent, frighteningly so actually, has common sense, appreciates that all the innovations introduced by the left and virtue signallers have basically destroyed a generation of kids and the same left dickheads are merely using the education system, once one of the best in the world, as part of Gramsci’s march and couldn’t give a toss for the kids other than their utility in supporting the cause.

  52. Snoopy
    #2508264, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    You must admit that being for both guns AND open borders is a consistent policy position.

  53. C.L.
    #2508265, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    And so it begins …
    The SMH’s Andrew Webster encourages Aborigines to ape Americans and take a knee.

    Why? Because Trump and same sex “marriage.” Also because Nelson Mandela and Sam Newman.

    Really and truly.

  54. Marcus
    #2508266, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Having fallen out with its founder, John Tingle, he later left the party to protest what he perceived as its increasing social conservatism and status as a “single issue party”.

    Well, that “single issues party” could be about to have three seats in NSW’s lower house within a month, and who knows? It may even get a senator up at the next Federal election. I dare say they have their conservatism to thank for that, given how the NSW Nationals have vacated that field.

    Meanwhile, LDP’s election strategy seems to consist entirely of getting to the left of the Liberals on the Upper House ticket and hoping that enough people vote for them out of ignorance. If you want to know how they got Aaron Stonehouse elected in WA, his region was the only one in the state where they were placed to the left of the Liberals, and it was the only region (I think) where they got over a percent of the vote.

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2508267, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Hi everyone

    I thought you might be interested in some amazing stats in our campaign to help David Dunstan get his guns back.

    It’s raised nearly $19,000, which is a phenomenal result. Our Facebook post supporting the campaign has been shared over 1,100 times, to nearly 210,000 people.

    That’s how much people care about this matter. It’s not about guns, but our rights as people to take reasonable steps to defend ourselves.

    The lawyer we hired for David thanks to your generosity has what he can so far, but now waiting to see what the Registry in Sydney will do (as they are the ones who determine what happens when Notices of Suspension are issued).

    It’s a frustrating wait, which we hope will be over soon. If David gets his guns back, then that’ll be great. If they don’t, then we’ll be ready to act on it.

    Update, from a posting last night.

  56. zyconoclast
    #2508268, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    You must admit that being for both guns AND open borders is a consistent policy position.

    I can support this position. Using open borders as target practice for guns.

  57. Snoopy
    #2508269, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    The SMH’s Andrew Webster encourages Aborigines to ape Americans and take a knee.

    At least the AFL and NRL are successful and strong enough to cope with any blow back from racist fans.

  58. cohenite
    #2508270, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    zyconoclast

    #2508261, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I did not know this about DL. He is a political tart.

    Slut even.

  59. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2508271, posted on September 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    The SMH’s Andrew Webster encourages Aborigines to ape Americans and take a knee.

    via CL.

    The only “knee” they should be taking is one square in the goolies.

    Like sTan Grant and his “pull down Cook’s statue” brainfart, these clowns have never had an original idea in their life.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *