Liberty Quote
The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself, without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable …— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Marcus on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Mike of Marion on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Crossie on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Crossie on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Crossie on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- struth on Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- Snoopy on Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
-
Recent Posts
- Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
- Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017
- Is it an emergency or not?
- The nirvana fallacy and ATM fees
- Iain Murray: London’s Uber Ban Sends it Back to the Dark Ages
- Good thing Australia is leading the way
- Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- The Oz has become the local propaganda arm of the North Koreans
- More evidence of plain packaging failure
- INAUGURAL RAY EVANS MEMORIAL ORATION
- Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.
- Presidential sports round-up
- The Big Bad Australian, Battling the Nation’s Interest
- Classical theory explained
- Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- What really matters is not what matters but who decides what matters
- Keeping their eyes on the big stuff
- Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney
- Is there a mirror anywhere?
- Jeffrey Tucker: ICOs Will Not Be Defeated
- Shrinking, atomised working class reshapes politics
- Jacques Barzun on race relations
- Thursday Forum: September 21, 2017
- ACCC offers no answers to government created energy crisis
- An historical turning point
- Australia the Innovator
- What is the secret democracy sauce?
- The more you look at things the more miraculous Trump’s win is
- The LGTBI Waffen Never Sleeps
- Give Peace a Chance is NOT Peace at Any Price
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,059 Responses to Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Top of the page!
If we’re too mean about Senator David L., he might call us ‘feral’ again. I’m still stinging from last time. Ouch!
Beats ‘faecal’, for that matter!
I remember buying a suit in the 1970’s and, in the 1990’s, I had the flairs taken in and the vee shaped piece of material inserted in the arse area to accommodate the shifting ballast.
Now that is a poor man story George.
Well said. Someone should alert the LDP and their Senator DL, who was looking elsewhere thinking about lunch maybe when the recent draconian edicts were applied. Present in name but not in deed.
No, but the case of beer consumed while tripping certainly does.
Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.
Don’t know – I tend to skim your discussions with other cats but read the linked material. I’m happy if you have been regarding it as a badge of honour; I’ve always considered it used in the context of a good-natured distortion of your screen name akin to a nickname rather than intended maliciously. But I concede that recent usage by Fisky and JC have not been in that spirit.
Not according to my calculations. The probability is around 0.032. That’s three in a hundred.
As if. Real poverty sends you quickly into the second hand clothing shops; they have that peculiar smell about them, slightly musty, slightly fustian, slightly lightly disinfected. He could at least have picked up a tie in one. Clearly he has no idea at all and is making things up.
Hey George, tell us another. What did you do for shoes?
So the LDP kneels, rather than stands. But do they kneel head toward us?
Re-ran the 1993 movie Gettysburg over the last week. Beautifully presented.
Martin Sheen gave a sympathetic portrayal of Robert E Lee. In the “Making of” bit Ken Burns (who could not be considered a Nazi even under m0nty’s approach to the word) might not have used the exact phrase “good men on both sides”, but that was the tone of his commentary. There was broad agreement about the importance of the Civil War in the development of the US.
Less than a quarter century later Lee is thating a Soviet style “un-person”. I wonder what Sheen and Burns think of this and the current fashion of “Talibanning” anything to do with the Confederacy.
If this is to happen as the fascist left desire, there will have to be a world wide recall of all copies of Gettysburg. I could not count the number of Confederate battle flags that appeared.
I guess SS”M” is higher up the totem pole than free speech to the likes of DL.
I would say DL has done deals with Malcolm Turnbull – to support this or that policy, and M. Turnbull will help him out in some way, in the same way Oakschott and Windsow did deals with J. Gillard etc.
It’s probably a matter of secrecy, that’s all, why he has not spoken about it before. Probably Nick Xenophon does deals like that too, that we simply do not know about, and won’t.
thating = becoming
Damn spellwrecker!
On Fox Classics tonight is the 1958 version of the film, Dunkirk. My old man reactions it’s more realistic than the most recent version.
No. Leyonhjelm supports gay marriage at any price. The End.
Wow. Have a read of this letter from the NSW Teachers Federation wherein they want to eliminate “heterosexism”. Beacuse it is “discriminatory”.
Wait until your kids receive a free 12-month pass to participate in the Community Harmony Guide Program. (Pre-schoolers start as Tree Elves before progressing to Harmony Guides in primary, Fairness Leaders in middle school, and then Pacification Heroes in High School).
Baloch Activist tells Tommy Robinson: “The West Must Rise!”
Rebel Media
Sep 24, 2017
Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media visited Geneva, where he spoke to Ahmar Mustikhan, from the American Friends of Balochistan, who explained their struggle and warned against Pakistani influence in Britain and the West.
[really worth a listen]
Took a few liberties with history. The sound track was brilliant, and I thought Sam Elliot as John Buford played a good role “They will come booming down that road..”
ABC 7.30 trots out respected corporate analyst Stephen Mayne to bash Channel 7.
Honestly, any company these days which employs women or appoints women to its board has a death wish.
Leyonhjelm’s claim that he ‘took his eye off the ball’ is absolute bullshit. He knew what he was voting for and knew it would restrict free speech.
Kevin Wilson for Governor General, with full dismissal powers.
NSFW
Is that Kevin ‘Bloody’ Wilson?
Incidentally, Sinc’s mates at the Conversation ran an article that No voters have “lower cognitive ability.” (For those with low cognitive ability, trust me – it’s not a compliment.)
As opposed to people who enjoy being fucked up the arse or who fully support being fucked up the arse?!
Does a savage, unlubricated fisting in the same orifice improve cognitive ability or not?
You’ll recall I pronounced him dead to me when he sided with that Wong chap to censure Brandis666 – itself an admirable thing to do (especially if the motion also includes horsewhipping) BUT this was in defence of the repugnant Triggs. Brandis666 was censured by 1 vote on Lyin’hole’s act because he announced that the govt had lost confidence in Triggs and she had to go. I will never forgive him for that.
He also played a key role in cheerleading St Mal the Great because of his “ability to negotiate with the cross bench.”
Andrew M I think what your contorted grammar is getting at is that nine-hour shifts are only worked by real wukkas. If that is what you mean, then you are wrong. Let me say that as a one-time academic, during an influenza epidemic when many staff were absent and no part-timers were available, rather than cancel classes I filled in for a twelve hour day sans break: tutorial 9-11, tutorial 11-1, chairing departmental meeting 1-2, lecture 2-3, tutorial 3-5, lecture 5-6, tutorial 6-8. Across three subject areas. I grabbed coffee and a cake on the run between classes.
Many workers in all areas of the economy sometimes have to make Herculean efforts and most don’t whine about it. Some of my colleagues were whiners though, unable to help etc. It was against my principles to cancel classes when many students had made the effort to attend and I had taught those subjects previously. I guess too it was easier to take the classes myself than try to re-schedule them.
oops. Only eleven hours. It just seemed like twelve. 🙂
Gab
I don’t know who the letter was sent to, because it certainly did not hit my inbox.
We were recently surveyed about communications and I don’t think they would have been impressed with the answers I gave.
So DL is siding with the totalitarians on SSM? Why isn’t dotty in here defending the weasel?
Gab, ‘hetrosexism’ is a word used by Leftards to define discrimination against same-sex attracted couples, not to be confused with heterosexual.
I really think the term “Main Stream Media” is not the best term to use.
It really is too centre of the road and sounds almost politically neutral, which of course they are anything but.
A better term as far as I can see, and one to confuse the lefties (because it is true), would be Corporate Media.
It would also help our fledgling internet news providers to grab a bigger slice.
Diogenes, I was more interested in the last paragraph that stated the NSWTF aims. But I don’t know the original source of the newsletter, however that last paragraph should not be too hard to track back to the NSWTF.
Understood, Baldrick. “discrimination or prejudice against homosexuals on the assumption that heterosexuality is the normal sexual orientation.”
Sorry, but heterosexuality is the NORMAL and majority sexual orientation. If it wasn’t, we’d never have survived as a species.
NSWTF.
It all starts in our schools.
As the daft bint is in defense, she should do an AFX with an infantry platoon, a nine hour workday sitting on your bum is a luxury.
(goes into monty python mode)
When I were a lad, more than 3 hours a night sleep was a luxury, in summer , 40 degree days tramping through that waist high elephant grass at Singleton we had to go a whole day on 2 litres of water). We were lucky to get a hot curry for lunch (where the fitters and turners misread the recipe & put in a cup of curry powder, not a tablespoon – still can’t stand the smell of curry 30 years later), or at Karuah, where the mozzies flew off with a young digger and it rained 10 days straight, and in January we had cases of exposure)
How nice of Frances Abbott to kick her dad in the teeth by supporting Aunt Christine. I suppose there’s still plenty of time until November for the other two to do the same.
Seems the Senator has been absent on a number of issues. https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/nsw/david_leyonhjelm/divisions
It strikes me as correct – we joke about the dike mafia at the fedrep and organiser level.
I heard an interesting comment attributed to our organiser that our current fedrep was coming to our school, the incumbent who had the job she filled, had at that point, not heard their transfer request had been approved, let alone the job advertised, and the selection and interview process started.
Corporate media makes them sound rational. I favour Soviet Style Media.
It is legal for a truck driver to work 14 hour days with a minimum seven hours continuous rest.
That only concerns driving because they have no way to police the other 4 hours at least a day.
144 hours.
Driving a b double up the pacific highway carries a lot more responsibility that a public servant in an office.
Hearing these stories I am gobsmacked we haven’t gone straight down the S bend already.
It can’t be long now.
Northern Territory mosquitoes were so big that the techo’s at Tindall pumped a hundred gallons of avgas into one, and hung a pod of rockets off it, before they realized it wasn’t an Iroquois gunship.
But as far as Prof Davidson is concerned DL is on the right side of the plain packaging of cigarettes and that’s all that matters.
BTW, I am not in favour of plain packaging or the gross pictures.
From FakeNews SMH.
How the fuck do they know it was a neo Nazi group? Was one caught? Swastikas, Hitler references and hatespeech graffiti is the hallmark of Democrats. 319 fake hate crimes have now been documented.
Uh-huh.
zyconoclast
#2508234, posted on September 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm
I’d use the blunt end of a barge pole!!
I’m sure it would focus their mind!!
It wouldn’t surprise that the higher the IQ the higher the propensity for denial of the bleedingly obvious, grist to the PC mill.
So Frances Abbott is now the darling of the Left for ‘daring to oppose’ her father and voting ‘yes’ for SSM…
Anyone here remember how the Left felt about Frances Abbott in 2014 when news ‘leaked out’ (read: her private student records was hacked by a part-time staffer) about her scholarship to the Whitehouse Institute?
I did not know this about DL. He is a political tart.
Early political activities
Politically, Leyonhjelm was a member of Young Labor during the 1970s, and worked on the successful “It’s Time” campaign that helped elect Gough Whitlam, with the goal of ending compulsory military conscription.[15] He later joined the Liberal Party, but resigned his membership in 1996 in protest against the stricter firearm laws introduced by John Howard.[16] Leyonhjelm had been a member of the Shooters Party since 1992, and was chair for a period in 1999.[17] Having fallen out with its founder, John Tingle, he later left the party to protest what he perceived as its increasing social conservatism and status as a “single issue party”.[18][19]
After leaving the Shooters Party, Leyonhjelm became involved with the federally registered Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which contests New South Wales elections as the Outdoor Recreation Party.[17][19] He has served as the treasurer and “registered officer” of both parties at various stages, and ran the LDP’s national campaigns at the 2007, 2010, and 2013 federal elections.[20][21] At the 2007 federal election, Leyonhjelm unsuccessfully contested the Division of Bennelong for the LDP,[22] which ran as the Liberty and Democracy Party after the Australian Electoral Commission initially refused to register it under its original name due to the use of the word “Liberal”.[21] For the Outdoor Recreation Party, he unsuccessfully contested the 2010 Penrith state by-election, drawing 1.87 percent of the first-preference vote,[23] and then was listed first on the party’s group ticket at the 2011 state election, which drew 0.75 percent as a group.[24]
This bit I did know
In November 2014, Leyonhjelm introduced as a private member’s bill a Freedom to Marry Bill, which would allow same-sex and other forms of non-heterosexual marriage.[34][35]
DL is for buggery, guns, open borders and against bike helmets in that order of priority.
Munty’s mate probably going down for quite some time:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oBxyCW9phAg
With all due respect to any teachers here I’ve never met a teacher I respect other than the one I married. I respect her because she is competent, frighteningly so actually, has common sense, appreciates that all the innovations introduced by the left and virtue signallers have basically destroyed a generation of kids and the same left dickheads are merely using the education system, once one of the best in the world, as part of Gramsci’s march and couldn’t give a toss for the kids other than their utility in supporting the cause.
You must admit that being for both guns AND open borders is a consistent policy position.
And so it begins …
The SMH’s Andrew Webster encourages Aborigines to ape Americans and take a knee.
Why? Because Trump and same sex “marriage.” Also because Nelson Mandela and Sam Newman.
Really and truly.
Well, that “single issues party” could be about to have three seats in NSW’s lower house within a month, and who knows? It may even get a senator up at the next Federal election. I dare say they have their conservatism to thank for that, given how the NSW Nationals have vacated that field.
Meanwhile, LDP’s election strategy seems to consist entirely of getting to the left of the Liberals on the Upper House ticket and hoping that enough people vote for them out of ignorance. If you want to know how they got Aaron Stonehouse elected in WA, his region was the only one in the state where they were placed to the left of the Liberals, and it was the only region (I think) where they got over a percent of the vote.
Update, from a posting last night.
You must admit that being for both guns AND open borders is a consistent policy position.
I can support this position. Using open borders as target practice for guns.
At least the AFL and NRL are successful and strong enough to cope with any blow back from racist fans.
Slut even.
via CL.
The only “knee” they should be taking is one square in the goolies.
Like sTan Grant and his “pull down Cook’s statue” brainfart, these clowns have never had an original idea in their life.