Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
12 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017

  1. classical_hero
    #2507572, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Put me down for 7.

  2. Bushkid
    #2507574, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Woohoo, a blank page.

    Don’t know who’s gracing the benches tonight, been head down-butt up doing dreaded assignments, but I’ll go for a random 31 interruptions tonight please Carpe.

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2507576, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Another Well Earned Break tonight methinks. And a bonus one for us.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507578, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Evening All

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Classical-Hero 7

  5. Peter Castieau
    #2507580, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    52 thanks Carpe.

    Many thanks.

  6. goldenboy
    #2507581, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Looks like no qanda tonight. Looks like i dont have to drink to get through the pain of it.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2507583, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I don’t think it’s on tonight.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2507585, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    No qanda tonight troops

    Invictus games

    resume your normal programming.

  10. Bushkid
    #2507590, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I’m looking for 31 tonight plea Carpe.

    You might have missed me up there at the top.

  11. Bushkid
    #2507591, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Ah, no Q&A, but very happily replaced by Invictus Games, a far better idea. Thanks Carpe.

  12. EvilElvis
    #2507607, posted on September 25, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    No Q&A, but, Gil’s diversity hour is on 7. My god, he’d get a gig at theirABC.

