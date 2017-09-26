Kick ’em in the other knee

There was a time in my own lifetime that a chant like this was as smutty and dirty as it was possible to be. But times do change.
More important, what has truly changed is who is the President of the United States. From the very first moment last season when the first player took a knee, as they say, while the Star Spangled Banner was being played and no one did a thing, I never watched another game again until the Superbowl and then only because it was Tom Brady.
You may think this is trivia and beneath the dignity of a president, but this is exactly why he was elected. And while it’s politics, since anything of this kind done by a president is politics, it is also his natural instinct to be disgusted by those who have lined up with the players who have refused to stand for their national anthem.
One of the most premier Never Trumpers throughout the 2015-16 campaign was Rich Lowry, National Review Online. He wrote and filed a piece yesterday called, “Why Trump Is President,” and his Alabama speech Friday night and his comments on the NFL is what Rich Lowry now realizes is why Trump is president. It isn’t complicated. You have a man who is very clear in his love for the country, his love of its traditions and his appreciation for it.
And on the other side you have people who are willing to portray themselves as not, whether they know it or not. There’s no way Trump loses in this. You may think so, but there’s no way he does. There’s no way the NFL wins, if this continues as it is. The ratings are down last night. The early returns — we don’t have, of course, all the metered markets, the overnights. Some of them are in. But they were down, and it’s not insignificant, the numbers that are down.
This is not a sideshow, it is the real thing. This is how we take back our culture from the barbarians inside the gate. And no one but PDT could even have taken this burden on, never mind brought it off.
Why would an intelligent person in any country want to stand for and sing a “national anthem?”
For such reasons, I do not stand for – or sing – the national anthem; do not pledge allegiance to the state; nor salute its most visual image, the flag. Neither do I snap to attention on command, nor thank soldiers for their “service” in helping to kill innocent men, women, and children in foreign lands, as [1] I had not asked them to do so, and [2] such a request, on my part, would have been an evil act.
I do not recite The Lord’s Prayer, nor shout “Go Big Red!” at football games. I am not hostile to such expressions and respect the liberty of others to do so because I know such words reflect what is of value to them. I ask only that others respect my liberty to express myself in my chosen ways,
I do not fully accept Samuel Johnson’s classic statement that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” Were he around today, he might discover that it is not the “last refuge,” but more often the first. In order to understand the meaning of the patriotic babbling that is so prevalent, we should begin by analyzing what these expressions and practices mean.
The “pledge of allegiance” is probably the first statist article of faith to which young children are introduced. Written by Francis Bellamy, an avid socialist, and first published in “The Youth’s Companion” in 1892, the meaning of this “pledge” is immediately obvious to anyone who bothers to think while reciting the words. “I declare my obedience to the American state, its visual symbols, and to the other trappings of state power.” To emphasize the firmness of the pledge, my fellow students and I were required to salute the flag in the same stiff-armed style that had become so prevalent in Germany. We used this salute during 1941-42 at the government school to which I had been sentenced.
Saluting the flag was another state-imposed obligation we were conditioned to perform. The absurdity of requiring people to salute brightly-colored pieces of cloth..
… dedication to statist patriotism…
Anyone who has attended a football game – be it high school, college, or professional – knows that this sport long ago became an integral part of the war machine, with military color guards, uniformed soldiers, aerial death machines flying in close formation to thrill the assembled members of the boobeoisie, and cannons sometimes used to celebrate touchdowns. The school marching band, with flags flying, then performs the “national anthem,” for which all but the rational in attendance have been conditioned to stand. The late George Carlin did a wonderful performance on how the nature, rules, and terminology of this game have a military character.
Why the “national anthem” plays a central role in the statist weltanschauung requires examination.
The “national anthem” has as its purpose the creation and enforcement of the collective mindset essential to the war system. Its words penned by the slave-owning, anti-abolitionist, Francis Scott Key, while the tune derived from a British beer-drinking song, the anthem is one of the many anti-individual tools designed to sanctify mob-thinking. The phrase “communities matter, not individuals” – in a book directed to children, and published by Dorling Kindersley, Ltd. – fortifies the herding purposes of institutionalized schools.
Indeed, the current pantomime in which NFL players are expected to stand at attention for the national anthem is of extremely recent origin. As Tom Curran pointed out on Comcast Sportsnet, prior to 2009, football players “weren’t on the field for the national anthem and instead generally remained in the locker room.”
And why did players start making a display of their “patriotism” in 2009? It turns out the government gave them taxpayer money to do so:
In 2009, Barack Obama’s Department of Defense began paying hundreds of thousands towards teams in a marketing strategy designed to show support for the troops and increase recruitments. The NFL then required all players and personnel to be on the sidelines during the national anthem, in exchange for taxpayers dollars. Prior, the national anthem was played in the stadium but players had the option of staying in the locker room before heading out to the field.
Furthermore, teams that showed “Veteran’s Salutes” during games were paid upwards of $5.1 million dollars.
In total, 6.8 million in taxpayer money was doled out to sports teams — mostly NFL teams — for so-called “paid patriotism.”
