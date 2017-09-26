There was a time in my own lifetime that a chant like this was as smutty and dirty as it was possible to be. But times do change.

Rah rah ree

Kick ’em in the knee

Rah rah ruts

Kick ’em in the other knee

More important, what has truly changed is who is the President of the United States. From the very first moment last season when the first player took a knee, as they say, while the Star Spangled Banner was being played and no one did a thing, I never watched another game again until the Superbowl and then only because it was Tom Brady.

You may think this is trivia and beneath the dignity of a president, but this is exactly why he was elected. And while it’s politics, since anything of this kind done by a president is politics, it is also his natural instinct to be disgusted by those who have lined up with the players who have refused to stand for their national anthem.

From the last one:

One of the most premier Never Trumpers throughout the 2015-16 campaign was Rich Lowry, National Review Online. He wrote and filed a piece yesterday called, “Why Trump Is President,” and his Alabama speech Friday night and his comments on the NFL is what Rich Lowry now realizes is why Trump is president. It isn’t complicated. You have a man who is very clear in his love for the country, his love of its traditions and his appreciation for it. And on the other side you have people who are willing to portray themselves as not, whether they know it or not. There’s no way Trump loses in this. You may think so, but there’s no way he does. There’s no way the NFL wins, if this continues as it is. The ratings are down last night. The early returns — we don’t have, of course, all the metered markets, the overnights. Some of them are in. But they were down, and it’s not insignificant, the numbers that are down.

This is not a sideshow, it is the real thing. This is how we take back our culture from the barbarians inside the gate. And no one but PDT could even have taken this burden on, never mind brought it off.