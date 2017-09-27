A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs

Today must be Spartacus’ day of reflection. Everything seems to hark back to his misspent youth.

Again, a long long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, Spartacus used to watch a TV show called Bewitched. In the show, there was a character called Gladys Kravitz.

The name itself, Gladys Kravitz, has an onomatopoeic quality, because you see, Gladys, was a busy-body. She used to stick her nose into everything and everywhere. Her particular focus was what her neighbours were doing. If it was happening in her line of sight, Gladys needed to know about it and meddle into it. Even if if was not line of sign, Gladys would reposition herself to make sure she was in line of sight.

But who needs television when we have Canberra and the Commonwealth Government, our own pesky Kravitz who wants to meddle into every nook and cranny of our lives.

This morning, the Australian reported about the poor state of Australia’s education:

The maths, reading and science skills of average Australian students are barely on par with Singapore’s most disadvantaged teenagers and risk undermining Australia’s economic prosperity.

A fair and just observation. But within a matter of hours, the Canberra establishment came out fighting:

Assistant Minister Michael Sukkar has blamed teachers’ unions for being a “roadblock’’ standing in the way of the government’s efforts to improve teacher quality and empower principals to halt Australia’s academic slide.

To a degree, Assistant Minister Sukkar might be right about the role of teacher’s unions. But I don’t seem to recall the Commonwealth Government employing any teachers thus bringing them into direct negotiation with teacher’s unions. Actually, I don’t seem to recall the Commonwealth Government running a single school or teaching a single child.

It is almost certain that where there is a policy cluster-flock in Australia, it is where the Commonwealth meddles in matters that belong to the states. In these areas, the outcomes are appalling and the costs are horrendous. Energy, education, health, mining immediately come to mind. The framers of our constitution foresaw this problem and included Section 51 into the Australian Constitution.

It is Section 51 that generally limits the areas where the Commonwealth can legislate, and guess what, energy, education, health, mining are not there.

Section 42 of the Australian Constitution requires that every Senator and every Member of Parliament take a prescribed oath or affirmation before taking their seat. The oath/affirmation is an allegiance to the Queen. Perhaps before taking their seats, every every Senator and every Member of Parliament:

be issued with a copy of the constitution;

be given a test on the constitution (like a driving test or a citizenship test); and

swear allegiance to the constitution

before swearing allegiance to the Queen.

There is a form of management practice called Seagull Management. It is the preferred form of “management” by government. It goes like this. A seagull manager flies above everything but occasionally swoops down and craps on the heads of those below and swoops back up. According to National Geographic:

Seagulls can spread disease and be a safety hazard.

The problem we currently have is that every election, when we “shoo” away one set of irritating disease spreading seagulls, they are replaced by another set of irritating disease spreading seagulls. Labor, Liberal, National, Green. They are all seagulls who swoop down and crap on our heads. We need to get rid of these Kravitz seagulls and not just rotate them.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus