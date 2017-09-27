Capitalism and ignorance

From Three wild speculations from amateur quantitative macrohistory but there is nothing wild about the diagram other than how ignorant most people are about what it shows.

In How big a deal was the Industrial Revolution?, I looked for measures (or proxy measures) of human well-being / empowerment for which we have “decent” scholarly estimates of the global average going back thousands of years. For reasons elaborated at some length in the full report, I ended up going with: Physical health, as measured by life expectancy at birth. Economic well-being, as measured by GDP per capita (PPP) and percent of people living in extreme poverty. Energy capture, in kilocalories per person per day. Technological empowerment, as measured by war-making capacity. Political freedom to live the kind of life one wants to live, as measured by percent of people living in a democracy.

Two million years of “human” history where the only tools were made of stone, and then a bronze age, iron age, industrial revolution and now us.

We now have morons [who call themselves “progressives”!] trying to take us back in time to just where I don’t know, perhaps 1890, maybe 1920, but certainly to a time of greater poverty and fewer chances in life. The diagram is only for us because most of those trying to kill off our carbon-based energy sources would be too thick to understand any of it since the basis for their entire ideological view of the world is a hatred for the capitalist system that has transformed the human race.