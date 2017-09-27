Capitalism and ignorance

From Three wild speculations from amateur quantitative macrohistory but there is nothing wild about the diagram other than how ignorant most people are about what it shows.
In How big a deal was the Industrial Revolution?, I looked for measures (or proxy measures) of human well-being / empowerment for which we have “decent” scholarly estimates of the global average going back thousands of years. For reasons elaborated at some length in the full report, I ended up going with:
Physical health, as measured by life expectancy at birth.
Economic well-being, as measured by GDP per capita (PPP) and percent of people living in extreme poverty.
Energy capture, in kilocalories per person per day.
Technological empowerment, as measured by war-making capacity.
Political freedom to live the kind of life one wants to live, as measured by percent of people living in a democracy.
Two million years of “human” history where the only tools were made of stone, and then a bronze age, iron age, industrial revolution and now us.
We now have morons [who call themselves “progressives”!] trying to take us back in time to just where I don’t know, perhaps 1890, maybe 1920, but certainly to a time of greater poverty and fewer chances in life. The diagram is only for us because most of those trying to kill off our carbon-based energy sources would be too thick to understand any of it since the basis for their entire ideological view of the world is a hatred for the capitalist system that has transformed the human race.
It would be interesting to put some environmental metrics on the same chart.
For example, the River Thames gradually became more and more polluted, and the air over London became more and more smoggy, as population density increased. However in 1860 they built sewers in London and gradually got the air under control again so the pollution levels ramped up to a point and then turned around and ramped back down again.
I would also argue that the “Scientific Revolution” does not have a clear beginning point. Disciplines such as metallurgy, agricultural science, animal training, etc are very very old and perfectly scientific. Philosophical thought goes way back and the same arguments have been churning all that time. Improvements in communication, and in teaching probably had more to do with the explosion of ideas, in as much as many more people had access to the knowledge that had been sitting around, greater literacy, better documentation, ability to repeat what someone else has achieved thereby breaking the limitation of a single human lifespan.
A similar graph exists, which I saw last year and I thought I’d kept a copy of it but obviously not. It should be used frequently in every argument about renewables etc.
Capitalism – graph this way up.
Socialism – please turn graph upside down.
Greens – please extrapolate graph beyond 1000BC.
As soon as the bible was taken out of the hands of the elite, the Christian world boomed, and a light was turned on in the darkness.
The enemies of the west nearly have the lights turned off again.
I’m not sure thick is the right term for it. I suggest wilfully ignorant.
The point about the Greens is they could continue the energy intensity of society by adopting nuclear energy.
There is enough uranium and thorium for millennia, but they persist of bird-destroying wind turbines which only operate when the wind is blowing, not when people need the electricity. Go figure.