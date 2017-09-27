Liberty Quote
Capitalism makes possible entrepreneurship, which is the realization of an idea birthed in human creativity. Whereas statism demands that citizens think small and bow to a top-down conformity, capitalism, as has been practiced in the U.S., maximizes human potential.— Aryeh Spero
-
Recent Comments
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Jannie on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Entropy on Capitalism and ignorance
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Tim Neilson on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- RobK on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- herb on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Megan on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Arky on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Shy Ted on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
- David Leyonhjelm on other people’s money
- Kick ’em in the other knee
- Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
- Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017
- Is it an emergency or not?
- The nirvana fallacy and ATM fees
- Iain Murray: London’s Uber Ban Sends it Back to the Dark Ages
- Good thing Australia is leading the way
- Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- The Oz has become the local propaganda arm of the North Koreans
- More evidence of plain packaging failure
- INAUGURAL RAY EVANS MEMORIAL ORATION
- Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.
- Presidential sports round-up
- The Big Bad Australian, Battling the Nation’s Interest
- Classical theory explained
- Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- What really matters is not what matters but who decides what matters
- Keeping their eyes on the big stuff
- Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney
- Is there a mirror anywhere?
- Jeffrey Tucker: ICOs Will Not Be Defeated
- Shrinking, atomised working class reshapes politics
- Jacques Barzun on race relations
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Can it be? Me? El Supremo. Numero Uno?
tooth
Wait!
What?
turd
New thread, all bright and shiny!
I’m out.
I already wrecked the other Wednesday thread.
What is with the TWO Wednesday freds?
Am I number two, too?
[throws cards on table, buys alcopop from bar in order to intoxicate missus with nefarious thoughts in mind, heads for home]
This is the greatest day of my life (I need to get out more). Mrs Ted says I always come first anyway. That’s her, over there, with the cleaning fetish.
Two in one day! It’s a Wednesday miracle.
Carrying the drinks
Have we entered a time loop ?
Will we ever escape the Wednesday Forum Paradox ??
Top twenny
2ply Fred.
Is this like Groundhog Day?
Cool.
We can watch Monty rake himself over and over!
Yes! On the ground for the bounce!
Starting 18?
2 Wednesday freds
Screw you, I’m going to play darts 🎯
You can check out, but you can never leave The Wednesday Forum.
Two Wednesday threads! A dastardly plot? Prof Sinc has early Alzheimers and forgot the first? Whatever, about my day. I live just south of Adelaide and it was perfectly calm. Bored of looking at the motionless wind turbines I went for a swim. I don’t normally swim until November but there were ladies there, waiting patiently for a real man to walk by. It was really, really cold. Genitalia shrank to minute proportions. Luckily I had the presence of mind to tell them I had been taught penis-tucking at school as part of the Safe Schools program. I think I got away with it. Haven’t had time to read the news or listen to the radio. I feel great.
A traditional country and western song, imagine steel and slide guitar.
Ad Nauseam*
There’ life in natural geography but science has come and passed
And maths is just a mystery and that’s calculated last
But politics and history and the thought of Kant and Marx
Act out the tragedy
Then the second Act as farce
Those ignorant of irony will always try conceal it
And those who don’t know history and just too blind to see it
Sing the chorus dirge
And dance as they repeat it
Fuck Lenin’s will and testimony they kept his corpse in glass
And Mercador took Trotsky with an icepick up the arse
And all the legislation that the politburo passed
Wrote in tears bloodstained
Of the poor dumb working class
Chorus, repeat it
Orwell’s hard men sad and grey can’t guard old Europe’s border
And the fruit of Marx and Engels, Mao and Lenin’s kulak slaughter
Is the feminist who owns Left stage and takes and gives no quarter
Recall your History
That bitch is Stalin’s daughter
Chorus, repeat it
* Apologies to Edmund Burke, but Jean Paul and the Existentialists can get fucked