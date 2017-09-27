Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017

Posted on 7:00 pm, September 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017

  1. Shy Ted
    #2509060, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Can it be? Me? El Supremo. Numero Uno?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2509067, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    New thread, all bright and shiny!

  6. Arky
    #2509070, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I’m out.
    I already wrecked the other Wednesday thread.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2509071, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    What is with the TWO Wednesday freds?

  9. Arky
    #2509075, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    [throws cards on table, buys alcopop from bar in order to intoxicate missus with nefarious thoughts in mind, heads for home]

  10. Shy Ted
    #2509076, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This is the greatest day of my life (I need to get out more). Mrs Ted says I always come first anyway. That’s her, over there, with the cleaning fetish.

  11. Megan
    #2509077, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Two in one day! It’s a Wednesday miracle.

  12. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2509078, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Carrying the drinks

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2509079, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Have we entered a time loop ?

    Will we ever escape the Wednesday Forum Paradox ??

  16. Mother Lode
    #2509084, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Is this like Groundhog Day?

    Cool.

    We can watch Monty rake himself over and over!

  17. Tailgunner
    #2509085, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Yes! On the ground for the bounce!

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2509087, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    2 Wednesday freds

    Screw you, I’m going to play darts 🎯

  20. Myrddin Seren
    #2509090, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Screw you, I’m going to play darts

    You can check out, but you can never leave The Wednesday Forum.

  21. Shy Ted
    #2509091, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Two Wednesday threads! A dastardly plot? Prof Sinc has early Alzheimers and forgot the first? Whatever, about my day. I live just south of Adelaide and it was perfectly calm. Bored of looking at the motionless wind turbines I went for a swim. I don’t normally swim until November but there were ladies there, waiting patiently for a real man to walk by. It was really, really cold. Genitalia shrank to minute proportions. Luckily I had the presence of mind to tell them I had been taught penis-tucking at school as part of the Safe Schools program. I think I got away with it. Haven’t had time to read the news or listen to the radio. I feel great.

  22. Jannie
    #2509098, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    A traditional country and western song, imagine steel and slide guitar.

    Ad Nauseam*

    There’ life in natural geography but science has come and passed
    And maths is just a mystery and that’s calculated last
    But politics and history and the thought of Kant and Marx
    Act out the tragedy
    Then the second Act as farce

    Those ignorant of irony will always try conceal it
    And those who don’t know history and just too blind to see it
    Sing the chorus dirge
    And dance as they repeat it

    Fuck Lenin’s will and testimony they kept his corpse in glass
    And Mercador took Trotsky with an icepick up the arse
    And all the legislation that the politburo passed
    Wrote in tears bloodstained
    Of the poor dumb working class

    Chorus, repeat it

    Orwell’s hard men sad and grey can’t guard old Europe’s border
    And the fruit of Marx and Engels, Mao and Lenin’s kulak slaughter
    Is the feminist who owns Left stage and takes and gives no quarter
    Recall your History
    That bitch is Stalin’s daughter

    Chorus, repeat it

    * Apologies to Edmund Burke, but Jean Paul and the Existentialists can get fucked

