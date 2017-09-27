Liberty Quote
Mankind does not drink alcohol because there are breweries, distilleries, and vineyards; men brew beer, distill spirits, and grow grapes because of the demand for alcoholic drinks.— Ludwig von Mises
-

Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
279 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
Yeeha!
http://media.breitbart.com/media/2017/09/Judge-Roy-Moore-horseback-Sept-26-2017-Getty-640×480.jpg
Blowout in ‘Bama!
Establishment GOP Brought to Knees
Here Comes the Senator!
Judge Moore Overcomes McConnell, Trump, Pence, $30M+
to Win Alabama Senate Primary
ROY MOORE VICTORY SPEECH:
‘TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE AMERICA GREAT!
WE CAN SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT’…
…STRANGE CONCEDES:
POLITICAL WINDS ‘VERY HARD TO NAVIGATE’…
…WON’T SAY IF HE WILL SUPPORT MOORE,,,
…ALABAMA VOTER:
‘STEVE BANNON AND GOD SPOKE TO ME …
I VOTED FOR MOORE’…
…
BIG LUTHERBIG LOSER…
…IT BEGINS: POPULIST/NATIONALIST MOVEMENT DOMINATES WITH EYE ON 2018…
…CAPITOL HILL ‘LIKE A FUNERAL’…
…MR. PERFECT? HEAT ON JARED AFTER TRUMP GETS MORE BAD ADVICE…
…TRUMP PHONES MOORE: ‘I LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU’
(All at Breitbart)
How are those Russian purchased Facebook ads going, Monty? So damningly in favour of Trump, WaPo can only describe them as intended for “sowing discord”.
I’m leaving my current job on Friday. Good fucking riddance.
I tell them how to fix their shit, they duly ignore it then blame me for their shit.
You know, if all your staff are underperforming, then the common denominator is you.
You can enjoy your blame game, your politically charged bullshit, your eggshells, your mountains out of molehills, your pedantry, your 20th century SOP, your ranting and raving, your highly animated responses to readily solveable problems, your undergrad quality of work, your ignorance, and general, all round bullshit.
Now, onto the next bullshit place!!
Another article about sub acquisition in the Oz. This one repeats much of the first, but also add some interesting bits – now in bold:
We have done it again. As the horror of the Joint Strike Fighter mistake becomes understood and a series of other military equipment blunders come to the surface, the highest-powered consulting group ever to look at Australian defence has discovered the submarine contract with the French is a total shambles.
Given the history of mistakes we can now see that there is something fundamentally wrong with the defence decision-making process when it comes to major equipment projects. The government is now pouring extra money into defence but we are becoming a regional defence joke because we have taken the wrong equipment options.
And when you add that to the incredible blunders the NSW, Victorian and South Australian governments have made on energy, the deficit mess, and other government blunders we can see that something is horribly wrong with the way we are making decisions. More of that later.
Gary Johnston of Jaycar Electronics commissioned Insight Economics to undertake a detailed review. Michael Keating, who was head of the Australian Public Service, Secretary of three Commonwealth Departments, including Prime Minister Cabinet and Finance, led the Insight Economics investigation.
There is no person in Australia better equipped to do the job. And Keating pulled around him a top team. What Johnston did is what Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne should have done given the appalling record of defence decision-making. (Gay marriage issues may have diverted Christopher’s attention). Thanks to Michael Keating’s clear understanding of public service decision-making we can see where defence and Pyne got it wrong, and the incredible dangers their mistakes pose for the nation given the instability of our region.
According to Michael Keating, Australia has taken the highest-risk highest cost option in the submarine decision with no proper consideration of the alternatives. Already, the project has changed dramatically from the original plan, thus increasing the risk.
The Keating analysis starts by setting out just how important submarines are for Australia’s defence. In his words:
“The lethal power of submarines and their ability to operate covertly means that they can provide a credible deterrent for a middle power, while also acting as an effective force multiplier in support of asymmetric warfare.
The question, therefore, is not whether the Navy needs to renew its submarine capability, but what would be the most appropriate type of submarine for the RAN and how many we need.”
Defence started looking at this in 2009. Keating isolates that the seed for the current submarine shambles was sewn back then, but was never fully recognised.
In 2009 defence wanted the capacity to undertake a ‘strategic strike’, perhaps unilaterally, against a ‘major adversary’. Keating says that many experts regarded the 2009 capability requirement as a mission statement for a nuclear submarine, rather than a conventionally powered, diesel-electric boat, but we don’t have the industrial capacity for nuclear submarines.
The Keating/Insight Economics view is that the 2009 capability requirement for the future submarines was overly ambitious, and that any attempt to satisfy it with a new and untested design diesel-electric boat — apart from being excessively expensive — would inevitably risk compromising the submarine force’s ability to discharge its most essential operational tasks.
The ADF’s most important role, and plainly the highest priority role for our submarine force, is to be able to conduct independent operations in the defence of Australia and its closer neighbours.
According to Keating/Insight Economics four options were initially considered for the future submarine: a military off-the-shelf submarine; a similar purchase but modified to meet the navy’s requirements; an evolved Collins-class design; and a “from the beginning” developmental design.
Keating disputes the defence reasoning that rejected the first three lower-risk options.
But once they were rejected in 2015 the Abbott government established a ‘competitive evaluation process’ to select a design partner for the submarine. Three submarine builders, Naval Group (France), tkMS (Germany) and Mitsubishi (Japan) were invited to develop pre-design concepts for a submarine that could deliver the navy’s ambitious capability requirement.
Defence selected Naval Group as its sole design partner based on its concept submarine, the Shortfin Barracuda, a ‘from the beginning’ developmental design, based on the nuclear-powered Barracuda (Suffren class) submarine that has yet to put to sea. Delivery would be from the early 2030s to 2050.
Neither of the game-changing technologies for diesel submarines such as air-independent propulsion and lithium-ion batteries was included.
(It’s a bit like the JSF aircraft costs that go before the unsuspecting parliament that don’t include the engine).
Defence says the cost is $50 billion (at least twice the cost of the German tender) but Keating explains why the cost is likely to be much more, and we might gave to wait until around 2040 for an effective submarine as the contract gets deeper into the mire.
As you would expect from someone of the calibre of Michael Keating he sets out a whole set of alternative strategies that will deliver Australia real submarine defence at far lower cost and far lower risk.
But let’s step back. Why are governments of both major political parties making these fundamental mistakes time and time again? According to Keating the enormous submarine decision was rushed over one Anzac Day weekend. That’s lunacy given the importance. But the reason for the mistakes goes deeper. One reason is that ministers surround themselves with advisers who have the same views as themselves. These advisers overrule the public service time and time again.
As a result, people of talent leave the public service and it can no longer provide the impartial advice that it once could.
That’s certainly the reason behind the energy mistakes. In defence it goes back about a decade or two when a series of top people were pushed out and those who took over were not equipped for the task.
Governments must now go outside the defence hierarchy to check their decisions and conclusions. They can start with Michael Keating, who should be given the task of fixing up the mess. Defence us too important to be left to the current bunch.
Another link to the Oz – comments not open on this one either
YourVoice™ America (9/26) “Will The Establishment Fail?”
Bill Mitchell
Oh My, “Killers” –
Wilbur Ross Smacks Canadian Airline Company Bombardier With 220% Countervailing Duty…
Posted on September 26, 2017 by sundance
Whoo-doggies, Wilburine ain’t messing around with this dispute.
U.S. aerospace manufacture Boeing filed an unfair trade complaint against Canadian aerospace company Bombardier stating the Canadian government was subsidizing the manufacturing of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft. Canada does subsidize their airline manufacturing, everyone knows this is true – even Canadians admit it.
rtwt –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/26/oh-my-killers-wilbur-ross-smacks-canadian-airline-company-bombardier-with-220-countervailing-duty/
Gough’s ‘experts’ didn’t like APS advice.
Get this.
They are career politicians, and totally self absorbed.
There is a lot more money to gain from being a politician in Australia, with the salary and perks before you even get to the corrupt ways, than probably any other country on earth.
These losers have also got that terrible cultural cringe that Australians have, born from a lack of national confidence, so desperate not to be an irrelevence floating around in a big ocean in the southern hemisphere without mummy Britain anymore, that they bend over and spread their cheeks for the socialist scum of the world in the U.N. (making them precisely what they fear)
At the top of the pile, you still have career politicians, (malcom and Skeletor and many others) who between them would be competing to see who can land the highest profile position in the U.N.
They are totally removed and distanced from the people who only have to be placated and lied to enough to keep this all happening.
Look at Rudd.
If you were confused as to why the Libs were going to support Rudd for the U.N. job, and didn’t, it would have only been that he wouldn’t do a deal to get them in, when he got there.
The temptation to get an Australian in that position would have had them all up to their freckles in working out how to get away with it.
They are career politicians all.
The top are looking for their next move up, when there is nowhere left to go in this back water which is just a stepping stone. For their international stage and jetsetting junket lifestyle awaits, and that’s at the U.N.
Rudd even lives in New York now.
Australians still think Malcom is trying to please left wing voters.
Only the left wing voters sitting in the U.N.
They have called for our deindustrialisation and our power to be switched off.
The greens are all for it, but that’s not why he is doing it.
A very important point.
Down on the lower end, the money and perks are too great and therefore attract the wrong types.
Career driven arseholes.
The exact opposite of the stated aim to give them more money than any other politicians on the planet.
New AWFL teams have announced to join the competition over the next three years.
I predict that the AFL will regret this idiocy sooner rather than later. Blind Freddy can see it will become a huge money-losing albatross around the AFL’s neck that they will find very difficult to walk back from. Well done to the four AFL teams who won’t be able to join until after 2021. You have dodged a bullet.
The ‘success’ of the first AWFL ‘season’ (of what … four games per team?) hinged on two things – the novelty factor which has now gone and free attendance at games which obviously isn’t sustainable.
Increasing the competition makes no sense because the already low standard will be further diluted. Considering the Australian womens soccer team was thrashed by 14 year old boys from Newcastle, it can be assumed the best AWFL team would be thrashed by a top U/15 boys team from any suburban competition. Punters don’t pay to see boys play so why would they pay to see women?
Looking further into my crystal ball I see … scandals! I love scandals and these will at least make the competition interesting. There will be more lesso grooming scandals – already mentioned in hushed tones after the first season – and best of all: Tranny scandals!
Someone posted pictures the other day on the Cat of a big boof bloke identifying as female who wants to be drafted in the AWFL. LOL, I can hardly wait.
I must know you, Beery … ’cause it sure as hell sounds as though we worked at the same place!
The pitched battles between lezzos and trannies at the footy will be a yuuuge ratings booster.
Not.
LOL.
This McLachlin clown is an applause junkie but knows less about actual leadership than Martin Trumble.
Surprised he wasn’t promoted for saying expanding the public service makes it more efficient.
When the women’s footy loses money they will be subsidised, if they are not already.
FMD.
Has anyone investigated the possibility of Australian built Tesla electric submarines?
I think they could be a great world first for Australia and Gaia.
Where did he come from? Seems to have popped out of nowhere.
You have to wonder why any serious research into gun murders would exclude the USA.
Bruce in WA
#2508824, posted on September 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Many of us long suspected this was true, but now there appears to be evidence to support our beliefs.
GUN MURDERS DRIVEN BY POVERTY AND INEQUALITY, NOT GUN AVAILABILITY
20 September 2017 / In Research Archive
There is no significant link between tighter gun control laws or the availability of legal firearms on gun homicide rates, according to a world-first study. Instead, poverty is by far the bigger influence on increased gun homicides, ultimately debunking the myth that the more firearms in society somehow equates to more gun murders.
Conducted by the University of Liege in Belgium, Transnational study on the link between the possession of a firearm and the rate of homicides by firearms examined data from 52 non-conflict countries with moderate political regimes, excluding the United States. While Australia was also excluded, arguably due to our overly restrictive gun laws, the study clearly shows socio-economic issues play a much larger role in firearm homicide rates than access or gun laws.
It is 1987.
The studs holding the air cleaner on the Cortina are stripped.
Arky is speding lunchtime machining up some stainless steel ones.
His supervisor, E walks past and notices the finish isn’t the best.
E takes the time to show Arky some techniques to put a final touch on the studs.
I never saw E upset or heard him raise his voice. He was one of the calmest, friendliest and most helpful blokes you would ever meet.
Some of us apprentices dropped around to his house one weekend. Met his wife and kids. He showed us his workshop.
He was a gunsmith in his spare time. He had everything he needed to make rifles, including the rifling machine.
The machine tools in that shed were better than the stuff we had at work.
The shed was immaculate. You could have eaten off the floor.
The rifles he made, as you would expect from E were works of art. Beautifully made.
After the firm closed E would take one of those rifles, load it, put the muzzle to his head and blow his brains out all over that immaculate workshop.
The thing I found most disturbing was that he had used the rifle he made himself, which embodied everything good about E. His patience, skill and care, and used it like that.
The ‘success’ of the first AWFL ‘season’ (of what … four games per team?) hinged on two things – the novelty factor which has now gone and free attendance at games which obviously isn’t sustainable.
Bullsh$t.
The success of the AWFL rests on one thing.
Hot chicks.
Tell me I’m wrong.
Meanwhile in Adelaide …
Heads Roll in fake CV saga
A CONTRACTOR on a panel that hired a public service executive charged with faking her CV has been sacked— becoming the first casualty of the embarrassing State Government scandal.
Dr. Stimpy is correct.
When do we get gridiron girls in lingerie?
Will they go down on one knee?
Your wrong.
Half the punters at the footy are overweight girls and women who are there for the perv as well, no matter what they say.
They won’t be watching women’s footy for love nor money.
Tell me I’m wrong.
He was one of the calmest, friendliest and most helpful blokes you would ever meet.
Irrelevant.
He was a selfish coward who ran away from his responsibilities and inflicted a lifetime’s worth of pain on his family, friends, and children.
The best way to prevent suicide is to make people NOT want to do it.
Ever, for any reason.
This means being honest about it regardless of feelings.
Tell me I’m wrong.
Lesbians, much like men, prefer hot chicks.
This is not rocket science.
Well, me spellin’ off “you’re” wuz rong
In that case they are fucked.
selfish?
in theory I agree Stimpson.
but if you lost your job back then it was considered a bigger deal than it is now.
Then the missus leaves, takes the kids. Then you face losing everything.
Job, wife, kids, house.
At a certain age, that isnt good.
Sex diseases in US surge to record high:
There seems to be a pattern here.
For example Arky, I always have a large black and white framed photo of Kurt Cobain on my wall.
Not because I am a fan(although I was) , and not because I like looking at the dead junkies face, but as a constant visible reminder of what NOT to end up like.