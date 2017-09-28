Breaking News: Essendon saga back to the courts

Tonight on the Footy Show it was revealed that Stephen Dank is challenging his lifetime ban from sports in the Supreme Court (presumably the Victorian Supreme Court).

Unsurprisingly the insiders were very indignant – after all they are going to have to lawyer up if the case goes ahead. The AFL and ASADA have previously lost cases when appearing before Australian courts and judges.

I suspect an open trial before a common law court and conducted in the English language is the last thing WADA and their ASADA stooges would like to see.