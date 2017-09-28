RMIT is the George Mason of the South

It was certainly never intended that way but the School of Economics, Finance and Marketing at RMIT has become one of the great free market universities of the world. This has been posted at Instapundit just today following the post you see below on The Blockchain Economy:

And allow me to add myself into this equation. I presented my paper on Tuesday on “Classical Economic Theory Explained” which discussed the many many many things wrong with Keynesian macro – that is, all of modern macro – that the classics got right. And while the number of people who get this is quite small at the moment it is not quite zero and the numbers are growing. Therefore, let me refer you to this paper by Per Bylund More Spending Does Not Drive More Employment in which the following passage may be found:

Economists prior to the Keynesian avalanche, which contemporary Say’s Law scholar Steve Kates argues was all about dismissing the organic view of the market economy, had the same understanding of the economy as Mises. What drives the economy is not demand or spending, but entrepreneurship and production. Indeed, JS Mill famously notes that “Demand for commodities is not demand for labour” in his fourth fundamental proposition on capital. While this statement is subject to much debate and most modern economists cannot make sense of it, it is in effect very straight-forward if one recognizes the role of entrepreneurs.

And if you want to want to read about Mill’s Fourth Proposition, you can go here. This was its first defence in more than a century but as said by Leslie Stephen in 1876, “it is the best test of a sound economist”.