Capitalism makes possible entrepreneurship, which is the realization of an idea birthed in human creativity. Whereas statism demands that citizens think small and bow to a top-down conformity, capitalism, as has been practiced in the U.S., maximizes human potential.— Aryeh Spero
Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017
Can it be? Me? El Supremo. Numero Uno?
tooth
Wait!
What?
turd
New thread, all bright and shiny!
I’m out.
I already wrecked the other Wednesday thread.
What is with the TWO Wednesday freds?
Am I number two, too?
[throws cards on table, buys alcopop from bar in order to intoxicate missus with nefarious thoughts in mind, heads for home]
This is the greatest day of my life (I need to get out more). Mrs Ted says I always come first anyway. That’s her, over there, with the cleaning fetish.
Two in one day! It’s a Wednesday miracle.
Carrying the drinks
Have we entered a time loop ?
Will we ever escape the Wednesday Forum Paradox ??
Top twenny
2ply Fred.
Is this like Groundhog Day?
Cool.
We can watch Monty rake himself over and over!
Yes! On the ground for the bounce!
Starting 18?
2 Wednesday freds
Screw you, I’m going to play darts 🎯
You can check out, but you can never leave The Wednesday Forum.
Two Wednesday threads! A dastardly plot? Prof Sinc has early Alzheimers and forgot the first? Whatever, about my day. I live just south of Adelaide and it was perfectly calm. Bored of looking at the motionless wind turbines I went for a swim. I don’t normally swim until November but there were ladies there, waiting patiently for a real man to walk by. It was really, really cold. Genitalia shrank to minute proportions. Luckily I had the presence of mind to tell them I had been taught penis-tucking at school as part of the Safe Schools program. I think I got away with it. Haven’t had time to read the news or listen to the radio. I feel great.
A traditional country and western song, imagine steel and slide guitar.
Ad Nauseam*
There’ life in natural geography but science has come and passed
And maths is just a mystery and that’s calculated last
But politics and history and the thought of Kant and Marx
Act out the tragedy
Then the second Act as farce
Those ignorant of irony will always try conceal it
And those who don’t know history and just too blind to see it
Sing the chorus dirge
And dance as they repeat it
Fuck Lenin’s will and testimony they kept his corpse in glass
And Mercador took Trotsky with an icepick up the arse
And all the legislation that the politburo passed
Wrote in tears bloodstained
Of the poor dumb working class
Chorus, repeat it
Orwell’s hard men sad and grey can’t guard old Europe’s border
And the fruit of Marx and Engels, Mao and Lenin’s kulak slaughter
Is the feminist who owns Left stage and takes and gives no quarter
Recall your History
That bitch is Stalin’s daughter
Chorus, repeat it
* Apologies to Edmund Burke, but Jean Paul and the Existentialists can get fucked
Middle East hi vis.
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/Life/Living/2017/Sep-27/420624-vests-aim-to-help-migrant-workers-in-gulf-heat.ashx
Was chatting to Mohammed at work the other day and we were in agreement about something or other and I said, “you know, Mohammed, what really gets my goat is the fast-tracking of graduates with degrees and no experience who then go on to try and reinvent the wheel because bla bla bla. It was a really good rant and for the first time in several months of working together I felt we connected. And then he said, “tell me more about your goat.”
Muddy-five?
You lookin at me, plank? Arrr ya? Well?
Here in South Australia, we are burdened with a destructive government and an equally hopeless opposition. We pay the highest electricity prices in the world and our premier is now looking to some sort of space program. We have a Greek idiot for treasurer and a public service who are notorious for providing no service. But all is not completely lost.
We have Shy Ted. And we love him. 🙂
Best dang conversation I’ve had on here for aaaaaages.
We have Shy Ted. And we love him.
I’ll just step out of the room for a bit. How long do you need?
All done now.
Ta.
Two new open forums? This is going to cause much confusion. Very inefficient too!
From Daily Telegraph
“Change.org petition has been started by ex-NRL player Tony Wall demanding the “LGBTIQ anthem” not be played and that “LGBTIQ politics is taken out of the NRL”.
He said playing Same Love was a “bold political stance” and his family would feel “uncomfortable” at the footy.
“As a No voter it will be very difficult to watch the NRL Grand Final with my wife and five young children as the event will be heavily politicised,” he wrote”.
4,419 votes so far.
I was wondering if someone could explain why the LGBTIPPQ + 57 variety genders would be stressed by the SSM debate?
Anyone know how many genders the gibbering lefty whackjobs insist we have today? It was 71 last week iIRC.
Ross and Rowan running the Richo timeslot pretty well.
Had to turn the steelcut oat oaf down though, me openmindedness for the champion of red filth-gillard is a trifle lacking.
LGBTIPPQ + 57 variety genders = Dr Moreau’s scrabble board.
Good joke, Shy Ted!
“The inner citidel”
Their bob carr explains how politicians can seperate themselves from the tawdry, deplorable, lowerness of the proles.
Build an inner citidel in your soul that cannot ever be soiled by the opinions and ignorance of the general scum that make up the public on the other side of the bollards.
[ he had turnbull in mind when he said this.]
Not the ‘not the Wednesday fred’ fred?
So the footy code for Victorian homosexuals is the Arsehole F*cker League and the footy code for NSW homosexuals is the National Ringbit Lovers.
Meanwhile, actual men played Rugby Union. No wonder the SJW ‘tards have been trying to pouvify it too.
When the inner citadel of your soul is best served by flying to Paris and signing in secret capitulation documents that doom the proles of Australia to being fed into the sausage machine of global transnational totalitarian socialism, then that is what a politician has to do.
Nobody is a quisling corrupt traitor, in the inner citadel of their soul.
Their bob carr just baldly stated how these fools and tools live with their treachery, they ignore it.
The once and future thread.
Thors day
We’re Back !
Thank God.
You have no idea what it is like to be despatched to the Catallaxy Phantom Zone !!
Lefty makes bad movie.
Movie bombs at box office.
Who is at fault for this?
Why you are of course, you ignorant peasant!
Bad Environmentalist Movie’s Failure Blamed on Ignorance of “Science”
I haven’t added Mr Aronofsky’s comments. Mr Aronofsky’s comments are weird. If you read them at the link you can see why you might not want to go see his movie. But that would make you a stupid ungrateful hick.
Top 50!