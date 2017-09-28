Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
46 Responses to Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

  1. Shy Ted
    #2509060, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Can it be? Me? El Supremo. Numero Uno?

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2509067, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    New thread, all bright and shiny!

  6. Arky
    #2509070, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I’m out.
    I already wrecked the other Wednesday thread.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2509071, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    What is with the TWO Wednesday freds?

  9. Arky
    #2509075, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    [throws cards on table, buys alcopop from bar in order to intoxicate missus with nefarious thoughts in mind, heads for home]

  10. Shy Ted
    #2509076, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This is the greatest day of my life (I need to get out more). Mrs Ted says I always come first anyway. That’s her, over there, with the cleaning fetish.

  11. Megan
    #2509077, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Two in one day! It’s a Wednesday miracle.

  12. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2509078, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Carrying the drinks

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2509079, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Have we entered a time loop ?

    Will we ever escape the Wednesday Forum Paradox ??

  16. Mother Lode
    #2509084, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Is this like Groundhog Day?

    Cool.

    We can watch Monty rake himself over and over!

  17. Tailgunner
    #2509085, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Yes! On the ground for the bounce!

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2509087, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    2 Wednesday freds

    Screw you, I’m going to play darts 🎯

  20. Myrddin Seren
    #2509090, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Screw you, I’m going to play darts

    You can check out, but you can never leave The Wednesday Forum.

  21. Shy Ted
    #2509091, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Two Wednesday threads! A dastardly plot? Prof Sinc has early Alzheimers and forgot the first? Whatever, about my day. I live just south of Adelaide and it was perfectly calm. Bored of looking at the motionless wind turbines I went for a swim. I don’t normally swim until November but there were ladies there, waiting patiently for a real man to walk by. It was really, really cold. Genitalia shrank to minute proportions. Luckily I had the presence of mind to tell them I had been taught penis-tucking at school as part of the Safe Schools program. I think I got away with it. Haven’t had time to read the news or listen to the radio. I feel great.

  22. Jannie
    #2509098, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    A traditional country and western song, imagine steel and slide guitar.

    Ad Nauseam*

    There’ life in natural geography but science has come and passed
    And maths is just a mystery and that’s calculated last
    But politics and history and the thought of Kant and Marx
    Act out the tragedy
    Then the second Act as farce

    Those ignorant of irony will always try conceal it
    And those who don’t know history and just too blind to see it
    Sing the chorus dirge
    And dance as they repeat it

    Fuck Lenin’s will and testimony they kept his corpse in glass
    And Mercador took Trotsky with an icepick up the arse
    And all the legislation that the politburo passed
    Wrote in tears bloodstained
    Of the poor dumb working class

    Chorus, repeat it

    Orwell’s hard men sad and grey can’t guard old Europe’s border
    And the fruit of Marx and Engels, Mao and Lenin’s kulak slaughter
    Is the feminist who owns Left stage and takes and gives no quarter
    Recall your History
    That bitch is Stalin’s daughter

    Chorus, repeat it

    * Apologies to Edmund Burke, but Jean Paul and the Existentialists can get fucked

  24. Shy Ted
    #2509110, posted on September 27, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Was chatting to Mohammed at work the other day and we were in agreement about something or other and I said, “you know, Mohammed, what really gets my goat is the fast-tracking of graduates with degrees and no experience who then go on to try and reinvent the wheel because bla bla bla. It was a really good rant and for the first time in several months of working together I felt we connected. And then he said, “tell me more about your goat.”

  26. Muddy
    #2509120, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    You lookin at me, plank? Arrr ya? Well?

  27. Delta A
    #2509122, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Here in South Australia, we are burdened with a destructive government and an equally hopeless opposition. We pay the highest electricity prices in the world and our premier is now looking to some sort of space program. We have a Greek idiot for treasurer and a public service who are notorious for providing no service. But all is not completely lost.

    We have Shy Ted. And we love him. 🙂

  28. Muddy
    #2509124, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Best dang conversation I’ve had on here for aaaaaages.

  29. Muddy
    #2509126, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    We have Shy Ted. And we love him.

    I’ll just step out of the room for a bit. How long do you need?

  30. Delta A
    #2509133, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    How long do you need?

    All done now.

    Ta.

  31. Gab
    #2509135, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Two new open forums? This is going to cause much confusion. Very inefficient too!

  32. BrettW
    #2509137, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    From Daily Telegraph

    “Change.org petition has been started by ex-NRL player Tony Wall demanding the “LGBTIQ anthem” not be played and that “LGBTIQ politics is taken out of the NRL”.

    He said playing Same Love was a “bold political stance” and his family would feel “uncomfortable” at the footy.

    “As a No voter it will be very difficult to watch the NRL Grand Final with my wife and five young children as the event will be heavily politicised,” he wrote”.

    4,419 votes so far.

  33. Tintarella di Luna
    #2509138, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I was wondering if someone could explain why the LGBTIPPQ + 57 variety genders would be stressed by the SSM debate?

  34. Marcus Classis
    #2509139, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    LGBTIPPQ + 57 variety genders

    Anyone know how many genders the gibbering lefty whackjobs insist we have today? It was 71 last week iIRC.

  35. John Constantine
    #2509140, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Ross and Rowan running the Richo timeslot pretty well.

    Had to turn the steelcut oat oaf down though, me openmindedness for the champion of red filth-gillard is a trifle lacking.

  36. Splatacrobat
    #2509141, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    LGBTIPPQ + 57 variety genders = Dr Moreau’s scrabble board.

  37. Marcus Classis
    #2509142, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Good joke, Shy Ted!

  38. John Constantine
    #2509143, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    “The inner citidel”

    Their bob carr explains how politicians can seperate themselves from the tawdry, deplorable, lowerness of the proles.

    Build an inner citidel in your soul that cannot ever be soiled by the opinions and ignorance of the general scum that make up the public on the other side of the bollards.

    [ he had turnbull in mind when he said this.]

  39. egg_
    #2509145, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Not the ‘not the Wednesday fred’ fred?

  40. Marcus Classis
    #2509147, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    So the footy code for Victorian homosexuals is the Arsehole F*cker League and the footy code for NSW homosexuals is the National Ringbit Lovers.

    Meanwhile, actual men played Rugby Union. No wonder the SJW ‘tards have been trying to pouvify it too.

  41. John Constantine
    #2509153, posted on September 27, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    When the inner citadel of your soul is best served by flying to Paris and signing in secret capitulation documents that doom the proles of Australia to being fed into the sausage machine of global transnational totalitarian socialism, then that is what a politician has to do.

    Nobody is a quisling corrupt traitor, in the inner citadel of their soul.

    Their bob carr just baldly stated how these fools and tools live with their treachery, they ignore it.

  42. lotocoti
    #2509557, posted on September 28, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    The once and future thread.

  44. Myrddin Seren
    #2509573, posted on September 28, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    We’re Back !

    Thank God.

    You have no idea what it is like to be despatched to the Catallaxy Phantom Zone !!

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2509575, posted on September 28, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Lefty makes bad movie.
    Movie bombs at box office.
    Who is at fault for this?
    Why you are of course, you ignorant peasant!

    Bad Environmentalist Movie’s Failure Blamed on Ignorance of “Science”

    Science. The left has no idea what it is. Lefties think science is another weapon in their culture war. And if the public doesn’t go see their failed environmentalist horror movie, it’s because they hate science.

    The movie in question is Mother. It has a CinemaScore of F. Rex Reed called it the worst movie of the century. It’s a horror movie that was supposed to be a metaphor for the environment.

    Nobody got that. And even if they had, it would still be terrible.

    Mother is the work of Darren Aronofsky, who had previously defaced the biblical story of Noah with the same ecoranting.

    I haven’t added Mr Aronofsky’s comments. Mr Aronofsky’s comments are weird. If you read them at the link you can see why you might not want to go see his movie. But that would make you a stupid ungrateful hick.

