Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

Liberty Quote
Well done, Sinclair Davidson!— Steve from Brisbane
-
Recent Comments
- Arky on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Gab on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Makka on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Gab on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Makka on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Top Ender on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Winston Smith on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Gab on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- GerardO on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- JC on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Gab on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Oh come on on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Top Ender on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Marcus on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- True Aussie on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- JC on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- GerardO on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Baldrick on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- GerardO on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Makka on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- True Aussie on Iain Murray: London’s Uber Ban Sends it Back to the Dark Ages
- Snoopy on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Joe on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Arky on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- JC on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Snoopy on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Arky on
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- Arky on
-
Recent Posts
-
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- RMIT is the George Mason of the South
- The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics
- Sophistry
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
- David Leyonhjelm on other people’s money
- Kick ’em in the other knee
- Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
- Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017
- Is it an emergency or not?
- The nirvana fallacy and ATM fees
- Iain Murray: London’s Uber Ban Sends it Back to the Dark Ages
- Good thing Australia is leading the way
- Monday Forum: September 25, 2017
- The Oz has become the local propaganda arm of the North Koreans
- More evidence of plain packaging failure
- INAUGURAL RAY EVANS MEMORIAL ORATION
- Mr Shorten Goes to Korea to Achieve World Peace.
- Presidential sports round-up
- The Big Bad Australian, Battling the Nation’s Interest
- Classical theory explained
- Open Forum: September 23, 2017
- What really matters is not what matters but who decides what matters
- Keeping their eyes on the big stuff
- Local Government in the Inner West of Sydney
- Is there a mirror anywhere?
-
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
323 Responses to
Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Channel 9 running the news that Bernadi is sending out 1m voice messages and finishing with the advice “you can hang up”. Nice.
I’d say a dead heat with Gillon McLachlan branding tens of thousands of AFL fans as racists for booing Adam Goodes.
A number of Hollywood celebrities have begun a petition to have his conviction quashed and allow him to attend this years Academy Awards presentation.
Rather good obituary of Hefner in the Oz.
Link – but if it’s paywalled and a few Cats want the whole thing I can paste it in – length police be damned!
That just about tears it. Australia has committed suicide.
Really?
How come Macklemore can get a visa?
TheirABC newsreader unwittingly admits he doesn’t care who sings at the Grand Final, as long as the song is politically in favour of homo-hoedowns:
Channel 9 running the news that Bernadi is sending out 1m voice messages
Just received mine this minute. It is the first such cold call in years that got past the first two syllables without being aborted. I lasted the distance and there ended a happy marriage of my digit pressing the NO digit.
Answer: Malcolm in the Middle.
We must all admit that the Boomers are the worst people that ever lived, however, what is often over looked is that the leaders of the counter culture were all members of the supposed “Greatest generation”.
Western society never recovered from the Great War. All our best men were slaughtered and maimed and the breeding stock has never been the same. Our future became blood n bone for Western European paddocks.
Did California’s Plastic Bag Ban contribute to San Diego’s Hepatitis A Crisis
The niqab is the dress of choice for terrorists wives.
Government needs to ban the fucking thing because the legal profession has shown whose side they are on.
How come Macklemore can get a visa?
I say we tell this Shonky Thrift Shop Shopping Sh$te Scooter Riding F$ggot to f$ck off, and we get some white rappers with real talent.
I am talking, of course, about MC Miker G & DJ Sven.
the NRL boss and Mackerel – to be steamrollering them
I’ve signed the Change.Ord petition.
This is the NRL bending over to take one from Ian Roberts. I’ve been a League fan all my life and I can’t articulate how disgusted and furious I am with the NRL and that bald headed ponce Greenberg. This fkn country and all we value is being destroyed by these fkn perverts and their evil leftist comrades. It’s a complete disgrace.
There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4927982/Moutia-Elzahed-WINS-right-appeal-burqa-ruling.html
Islam – playing the victim card for over a thousand years…
Quite the performance of a prima donna. Inside that bag is a cunning piece of work, no doubt prompted and rehearsed until word perfect by legal aid.
The xunt should go full Rachel or STFU.
On a related note, how come an American’s performing at the grand final at all?
When Bryan Adams and Chris Isaak performed at the AFL GF last year, people treated it like it was a sacrilegious act. But a pro-SSM rapper gets tapped for the NRL final and no one bats an eyelid? What’s the difference?
Cancel the witch’s passport.
Well there’s a hell of a lot of sadness around at the minute.
There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.
That’s a bit racist.
Asians do it all the time and nobody cares.
Except other Asians I suppose.
Cancel the witch’s passport.
I have to be honest.
I really, really don’t want to see what’s under the black-comfort-freedom-blanket.
I’m thinking it will potentially trigger my psychosis it could be that hideous.
Saw and opened the ad for the Maserati Levante and went to the vid.
FMD it has a magnificent engine sound.
http://www.maserati.com.au/maserati/au/en/models/levante?gclid=CI2H_KPEx9YCFVcRvQod0FIIBA
Missus brought home new Coca Cola Plus Coffee.
Truly awful.
As Walt said: who would want to live in a world without classic Coke.
Stop fruiting about with the stuff.
I don’t get the marketing on this.
You sell the most well known and popular beverage of all time.
Why keep bringing out shit versions of it?
ARky
Try Coke Zero. It’s better tasting than the classic.
re: Coke; Got to protect their phoney baloney jobs.
The only thing you should add to Coke is raspberry syrup or maybe single malt scotch.
Is Coca Cola a gay friendly multinational? Anyone know? Asking just to be on the safe side.
Yes and they’re also stuffing around with too. Grr!
Americans I worked with used to drink Cherry Coke. Absolutely disgusting. Fuckers used to drink Coke with their breakfast at work. Shocking.
Coke with raspberry syrup and a pineapple donut.
That’s a great breakfast.
Are they?
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2509815, posted on September 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4927982/Moutia-Elzahed-WINS-right-appeal-burqa-ruling.html
Islam – playing the victim card for over a thousand years…
Judges need to be held accountable. Out of touch wankers, worse even than academics.
There is no hope for your soul, Archibald, it is beyond redemption or salvation.
huh!
If you stuffed christopher pyne into malcolm and then stuffed malcolm into george brandis turducken style, what would you call this dish?
Stuffed Australia?
Sure are. Getting rid of Coke Zero and replacing it with Coke No Sugar. I’ve tasted the latter and it’s a pathetic copy of Zero without the zing. Mediocre at best. https://www.coca-cola.com.au/en/new-coke-no-sugar-faqs/
Stuffed Australia?
Totally!
They should put the cocaine back in the Coke.
Yeah you really don’t.
In marketing it’s called “bracketing”.
Place a good option between two other rubbish options and suddenly the good option seems even more awesome.
It periodically renews interest in the classic.
Gab
I didn’t know they got rid of it. I can’t recall last time I bought a Coke zero. Wow!
Zero was a really decent drink and personally think it was better than Classic. They must be gay friendly. 🙂
And you should stop abusing crack, GerardO.
The NRL is giving away GF tickets? With Macklemore playing? Any CEO with an ounce of integrity would submit his resignation to the board.
Any board with an ounce of gumption would accept the resignation with alacrity.
Coles are stocking Coke No Sugar.
The competition isn’t.
Catchy name. I wonder how much they paid for it?
Pepsi Max is okay too. I drink it when we go see a movie. That and a Choc top ice cream. But I wonder if Pepsi is gay friendly too.
I had to buy something over the phone today and I asked the saleswoman if the firm was gay friendly. The whole thing went over her head and she replied it was very gay friendly. I may keep asking from now on.
Could she be gay perhaps, she does appear rather shrill doesn’t she?
I have just written a science lesson for year 8.
It is a double blind trial to see if people can taste the difference between Coke and Diet Coke.
Just another technique that should be outlawed, thought up by the marketing department of …., the first against the wall when the revolution came.
I think that could be hate speech. I suggest you send off a grovelling apology to Brandis just in case.
I don’t know who the band is on The Footy Show but they stink!
Arse crack?
Oh dear that must mean my heteronormativity is showing.
The Coca-Cola sign at Kings Cross.
Macklemore should do this one:
I’m asking Frank Walker if National Tiles is gay friendly.
Hi,
I frequently hear Frank Walker’s unique sales pitch over the radio. Now Frank has done countless radio ads, but not once have I heard Frank suggest National Tiles is gay friendly. Are you? If you are, Frank should do an ad explaining the firm is LGBTQI friendly and why.
I would like to know before I buy a batch of tiles.
Frances seems to have some issues re dad . Did n’t she call him names when he was campaigning ?
Could she be gay perhaps, she does appear rather shrill doesn’t she?
Is Frances the one who hit the gym too hard and now looks like a tranny?
I don’t think you’re asking the right question to be honest. What do you expect anyone to say? “No, sorry, we don’t serve fags?”
Just got Reachtel polled.
One of the several SSM questions was along the lines of “How worried are you that a vote for SSM will lead to teaching about this in schools.”
Presumably this means the SSM camp are worried about the impact it’s having on the Yes vote.
Another question was how much I was in favour of Turncoat – rated 1-5 – with response six being “Have never heard of this person.”
Never attempt humour again, GerardO.
Bland just like the drink.
Sounds honest at least.
What do you think I should ask?
Fake news. IGA stocks Coke No Sugar.
JC;
Hang on, JC.
GerardOs onto something…
Hi Gab are FMBs like FMFMs?
A national union leader has attacked the tactics of the Yes campaign on same-sex marriage, revealing that he will no longer vote for change after being “put-off” by what he argues is disrespectful behaviour by activists.
Steve Purvinas, the federal secretary of the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, on Thursday said elements of the Yes campaign were “bloody disgraceful” for failing to respect the views of those who supported traditional marriage.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Purvinas said “the Yes people have run a s***house campaign and turned a lot of people away” and defended his comment by saying he would have voted Yes six months ago “in a heartbeat.”
What’s the betting he will recant in 24 hours after being targeted? Link.
FMB’s
Fk me boots?
? DOn;t know what this meas, sorry.
F Me Boots.
Oops, sowwy.
Oops. Don’t type while opening a can of Coke Zero.
..
The other competition.
You know, the other side of the duopoly.