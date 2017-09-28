Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

  1. Uh oh
    #2509853, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Channel 9 running the news that Bernadi is sending out 1m voice messages and finishing with the advice “you can hang up”. Nice.

  2. John64
    #2509854, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I’ve never seen a FU like this from a sporting administrator to a fan base in my life.

    I’d say a dead heat with Gillon McLachlan branding tens of thousands of AFL fans as racists for booing Adam Goodes.

  3. H B Bear
    #2509855, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4925422/amp/French-court-rules-girl-11-consented-sex-man-28.html

    A number of Hollywood celebrities have begun a petition to have his conviction quashed and allow him to attend this years Academy Awards presentation.

  4. Top Ender
    #2509856, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Rather good obituary of Hefner in the Oz.

    Link – but if it’s paywalled and a few Cats want the whole thing I can paste it in – length police be damned!

  5. cohenite
    #2509857, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    #2509815, posted on September 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4927982/Moutia-Elzahed-WINS-right-appeal-burqa-ruling.html

    Islam – playing the victim card for over a thousand years…

    That just about tears it. Australia has committed suicide.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #2509859, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    To be honest, she looks like Tony in a dress.

    Really?

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2509860, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    How come Macklemore can get a visa?

  8. Baldrick
    #2509861, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    TheirABC newsreader unwittingly admits he doesn’t care who sings at the Grand Final, as long as the song is politically in favour of homo-hoedowns:

    Jason Om ✊🏼✊🏾✊🏻 ✔ @jason_om
    You know, John Farnham’s You’re The Voice could work 🎶 We’re not gonna sit in silence, we’re not gonna live in fear 🎶 #NRLGrandFinal

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2509862, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Channel 9 running the news that Bernadi is sending out 1m voice messages

    Just received mine this minute. It is the first such cold call in years that got past the first two syllables without being aborted. I lasted the distance and there ended a happy marriage of my digit pressing the NO digit.

  10. Arky
    #2509863, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Answer: Malcolm in the Middle.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2509864, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    If we’re talking about the general culture, the decisive turning point was 1966-69, ’68 being crucial, of course.

    We must all admit that the Boomers are the worst people that ever lived, however, what is often over looked is that the leaders of the counter culture were all members of the supposed “Greatest generation”.

    Western society never recovered from the Great War. All our best men were slaughtered and maimed and the breeding stock has never been the same. Our future became blood n bone for Western European paddocks.

  13. jupes
    #2509866, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    That just about tears it. Australia has committed suicide.

    The niqab is the dress of choice for terrorists wives.

    Government needs to ban the fucking thing because the legal profession has shown whose side they are on.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2509867, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    How come Macklemore can get a visa?

    I say we tell this Shonky Thrift Shop Shopping Sh$te Scooter Riding F$ggot to f$ck off, and we get some white rappers with real talent.

    I am talking, of course, about MC Miker G & DJ Sven.

  15. Makka
    #2509868, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    the NRL boss and Mackerel – to be steamrollering them

    I’ve signed the Change.Ord petition.

    This is the NRL bending over to take one from Ian Roberts. I’ve been a League fan all my life and I can’t articulate how disgusted and furious I am with the NRL and that bald headed ponce Greenberg. This fkn country and all we value is being destroyed by these fkn perverts and their evil leftist comrades. It’s a complete disgrace.

  16. JC
    #2509869, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2509870, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4927982/Moutia-Elzahed-WINS-right-appeal-burqa-ruling.html
    Islam – playing the victim card for over a thousand years…

    Quite the performance of a prima donna. Inside that bag is a cunning piece of work, no doubt prompted and rehearsed until word perfect by legal aid.

  18. Snoopy
    #2509871, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.

    The xunt should go full Rachel or STFU.

  19. Marcus
    #2509872, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    How come Macklemore can get a visa?

    On a related note, how come an American’s performing at the grand final at all?

    When Bryan Adams and Chris Isaak performed at the AFL GF last year, people treated it like it was a sacrilegious act. But a pro-SSM rapper gets tapped for the NRL final and no one bats an eyelid? What’s the difference?

  20. Snoopy
    #2509873, posted on September 28, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    The letter said Ms Elzahed did not appear in court because she is understood to be ‘tending to her ill mother in Tripoli, Lebanon’.

    Cancel the witch’s passport.

  21. jupes
    #2509875, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.

    Well there’s a hell of a lot of sadness around at the minute.

  22. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2509876, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    There’s something really sad about a white person putting down his own kind.

    That’s a bit racist.
    Asians do it all the time and nobody cares.
    Except other Asians I suppose.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2509877, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Cancel the witch’s passport.

    I have to be honest.
    I really, really don’t want to see what’s under the black-comfort-freedom-blanket.
    I’m thinking it will potentially trigger my psychosis it could be that hideous.

  24. JC
    #2509879, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Saw and opened the ad for the Maserati Levante and went to the vid.

    FMD it has a magnificent engine sound.

    http://www.maserati.com.au/maserati/au/en/models/levante?gclid=CI2H_KPEx9YCFVcRvQod0FIIBA

  25. Arky
    #2509880, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Missus brought home new Coca Cola Plus Coffee.
    Truly awful.
    As Walt said: who would want to live in a world without classic Coke.
    Stop fruiting about with the stuff.
    I don’t get the marketing on this.
    You sell the most well known and popular beverage of all time.
    Why keep bringing out shit versions of it?

  26. JC
    #2509881, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    ARky

    Try Coke Zero. It’s better tasting than the classic.

  27. Joe
    #2509882, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    …I don’t get the marketing on this….

    re: Coke; Got to protect their phoney baloney jobs.

  28. Arky
    #2509884, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    The only thing you should add to Coke is raspberry syrup or maybe single malt scotch.

  29. JC
    #2509885, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Is Coca Cola a gay friendly multinational? Anyone know? Asking just to be on the safe side.

  30. Gab
    #2509886, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Try Coke Zero.

    Yes and they’re also stuffing around with too. Grr!

  31. JC
    #2509887, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    The only thing you should add to Coke is raspberry syrup or maybe single malt scotch.

    Americans I worked with used to drink Cherry Coke. Absolutely disgusting. Fuckers used to drink Coke with their breakfast at work. Shocking.

  32. Arky
    #2509888, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Coke with raspberry syrup and a pineapple donut.
    That’s a great breakfast.

  33. JC
    #2509889, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Yes and they’re also stuffing around with too. Grr!

    Are they?

  34. True Aussie
    #2509891, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    #2509815, posted on September 28, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4927982/Moutia-Elzahed-WINS-right-appeal-burqa-ruling.html

    Islam – playing the victim card for over a thousand years…

    Judges need to be held accountable. Out of touch wankers, worse even than academics.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2509892, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The only thing you should add to Coke is raspberry syrup or maybe single malt scotch.

    There is no hope for your soul, Archibald, it is beyond redemption or salvation.

  36. JC
    #2509893, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Arky
    #2509888, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Coke with raspberry syrup and a pineapple donut.
    That’s a great breakfast.

    huh!

  37. wivenhoe
    #2509894, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    If you stuffed christopher pyne into malcolm and then stuffed malcolm into george brandis turducken style, what would you call this dish?

    Stuffed Australia?

  38. Gab
    #2509897, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Are they?

    Sure are. Getting rid of Coke Zero and replacing it with Coke No Sugar. I’ve tasted the latter and it’s a pathetic copy of Zero without the zing. Mediocre at best. https://www.coca-cola.com.au/en/new-coke-no-sugar-faqs/

  39. Makka
    #2509898, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Stuffed Australia?

    Totally!

  40. GerardO
    #2509899, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    They should put the cocaine back in the Coke.

  41. Andrew M.
    #2509900, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    I don’t get the marketing on this.
    You sell the most well known and popular beverage of all time. Why keep bringing out shit versions of it?

    Yeah you really don’t.
    In marketing it’s called “bracketing”.
    Place a good option between two other rubbish options and suddenly the good option seems even more awesome.
    It periodically renews interest in the classic.

  42. JC
    #2509901, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Gab

    I didn’t know they got rid of it. I can’t recall last time I bought a Coke zero. Wow!

    Zero was a really decent drink and personally think it was better than Classic. They must be gay friendly. 🙂

  43. JC
    #2509903, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    GerardO
    #2509899, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    They should put the cocaine back in the Coke.

    And you should stop abusing crack, GerardO.

  44. Snoopy
    #2509904, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    The NRL is giving away GF tickets? With Macklemore playing? Any CEO with an ounce of integrity would submit his resignation to the board.

    Any board with an ounce of gumption would accept the resignation with alacrity.

  45. Arky
    #2509905, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Sure are. Getting rid of Coke Zero and replacing it with Coke No Sugar.

    Coles are stocking Coke No Sugar.
    The competition isn’t.

  46. Snoopy
    #2509906, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Coke No Sugar

    Catchy name. I wonder how much they paid for it?

  47. JC
    #2509907, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Pepsi Max is okay too. I drink it when we go see a movie. That and a Choc top ice cream. But I wonder if Pepsi is gay friendly too.

    I had to buy something over the phone today and I asked the saleswoman if the firm was gay friendly. The whole thing went over her head and she replied it was very gay friendly. I may keep asking from now on.

  48. Tintarella di Luna
    #2509908, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Frances seems to have some issues re dad . Did n’t she call him names when he was campaigning ?

    Could she be gay perhaps, she does appear rather shrill doesn’t she?

  49. Arky
    #2509909, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    I have just written a science lesson for year 8.
    It is a double blind trial to see if people can taste the difference between Coke and Diet Coke.

  50. Joe
    #2509910, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    In marketing it’s called “bracketing”.
    Place a good option between two other rubbish options and suddenly the good option seems even more awesome.

    Just another technique that should be outlawed, thought up by the marketing department of …., the first against the wall when the revolution came.

  51. Snoopy
    #2509911, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    And you should stop abusing crack, GerardO.

    I think that could be hate speech. I suggest you send off a grovelling apology to Brandis just in case.

  52. Makka
    #2509913, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I don’t know who the band is on The Footy Show but they stink!

  54. Tintarella di Luna
    #2509915, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    cohenite
    #2509790, posted on September 28, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I don’t think the l’il dumpy is a she.

    Oh dear that must mean my heteronormativity is showing.

  55. Baldrick
    #2509916, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Is Coca Cola a gay friendly multinational? Anyone know? Asking just to be on the safe side.

    The Coca-Cola sign at Kings Cross.

  56. GerardO
    #2509917, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Macklemore should do this one:

  57. JC
    #2509918, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I’m asking Frank Walker if National Tiles is gay friendly.
    Hi,

    I frequently hear Frank Walker’s unique sales pitch over the radio. Now Frank has done countless radio ads, but not once have I heard Frank suggest National Tiles is gay friendly. Are you? If you are, Frank should do an ad explaining the firm is LGBTQI friendly and why.
    I would like to know before I buy a batch of tiles.

  58. True Aussie
    #2509919, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Frances seems to have some issues re dad . Did n’t she call him names when he was campaigning ?

    Could she be gay perhaps, she does appear rather shrill doesn’t she?

    Is Frances the one who hit the gym too hard and now looks like a tranny?

  59. Marcus
    #2509920, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I had to buy something over the phone today and I asked the saleswoman if the firm was gay friendly. The whole thing went over her head and she replied it was very gay friendly. I may keep asking from now on.

    I don’t think you’re asking the right question to be honest. What do you expect anyone to say? “No, sorry, we don’t serve fags?”

  60. Top Ender
    #2509921, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Just got Reachtel polled.

    One of the several SSM questions was along the lines of “How worried are you that a vote for SSM will lead to teaching about this in schools.”

    Presumably this means the SSM camp are worried about the impact it’s having on the Yes vote.

    Another question was how much I was in favour of Turncoat – rated 1-5 – with response six being “Have never heard of this person.”

  61. Oh come on
    #2509922, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Never attempt humour again, GerardO.

  62. Gab
    #2509923, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Catchy name.

    Bland just like the drink.

  63. JC
    #2509924, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    I don’t think you’re asking the right question to be honest. What do you expect anyone to say? “No, sorry, we don’t serve fags?”

    Sounds honest at least.

    What do you think I should ask?

  64. GerardO
    #2509925, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Bitch I’m from Texas
    We’re homophobic and sexist
    And if these Mexicans keep comin in I’m a dismember em
    You don’t see me in El Paso, selling their tacos
    Shit in my el bano, I’ll cut off your asshole
    God damnit, don’t even talk about the faggots
    If I ever seen one singin the national anthem I’m a strangle em
    Hell nah they can’t get married, but they can fight in the military
    Hopefully they’ll end up buried in a cemetery
    I don’t even consider em people
    Go ahead put ’em in the front lines
    Next to them negroes
    But I’m not racist
    Colin Powell’s like my brother, aright I admit it I hate ‘I’m
    Where’s Dick Cheney at? Probably off in Iraq
    Findin some oil to tap, tell em I got up on that
    And y’all still think it was Bin Laden
    When it was us and the Masons, plottin on oil profits

  65. Gab
    #2509926, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Coles are stocking Coke No Sugar.
    The competition isn’t.

    Fake news. IGA stocks Coke No Sugar.

  66. Winston Smith
    #2509927, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    JC;

    They should put the cocaine back in the Coke.

    And you should stop abusing crack, GerardO.

    Hang on, JC.
    GerardOs onto something…

  67. Tintarella di Luna
    #2509928, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Brandis is weird little man – little in character, that is. Wouldn’t be surprised if he spent Friday nights dressed up in fishnet stockings, pink feather boa, FMBs, leather corset, full Lady Ga Ga face makeup, nails painted in orange glitter polish while visiting his local S&M dominatrix, yelling “whip me! Whip me good and hard – I’ve been a baaad boy”.

    Hi Gab are FMBs like FMFMs?

  68. Top Ender
    #2509929, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    A national union leader has attacked the tactics of the Yes campaign on same-sex marriage, revealing that he will no longer vote for change after being “put-off” by what he argues is disrespectful behaviour by activists.

    Steve Purvinas, the federal secretary of the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, on Thursday said elements of the Yes campaign were “bloody disgraceful” for failing to respect the views of those who supported traditional marriage.

    Taking to Twitter, Mr Purvinas said “the Yes people have run a s***house campaign and turned a lot of people away” and defended his comment by saying he would have voted Yes six months ago “in a heartbeat.”

    What’s the betting he will recant in 24 hours after being targeted? Link.

  70. Gab
    #2509931, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    FMFM

    ? DOn;t know what this meas, sorry.

    F Me Boots.

  72. Gab
    #2509933, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Oops. Don’t type while opening a can of Coke Zero.

  73. Arky
    #2509934, posted on September 28, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Fake news. IGA stocks Coke No Sugar.

    ..
    The other competition.
    You know, the other side of the duopoly.

