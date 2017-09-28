Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

  1. feelthebern
    #2510175, posted on September 29, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Leigh Lowe @ 2.55am.

    Well done that man !

    PS, why is a hard working Cat up at 2:55am on a school night ?

  2. feelthebern
    #2510176, posted on September 29, 2017 at 6:53 am

    Ahhh, top o’ the page to ya all.

    To be sure, to be sure.

  3. Herodotus
    #2510177, posted on September 29, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Thanks Tom – Delonas once again captures things in his superb imagery.

  4. Tom
    #2510178, posted on September 29, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Hey, IT: one of your fellow emos barracking for the Tiges tomorrow is swampfilth chief rat Dickhead di Natale. He played VFA for Coburg in the 1980s under coach Phil Cleary (later a commo federal MP). Give him a good shove if you see him — I assume you got tickets for the game.

  5. Tel
    #2510183, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Satanists ask the US Supreme Court to make Christians bake cakes for Satan.

    That’s Satan for you, always sticking a fork in things, cos they’re done.

  6. John Constantine
    #2510184, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Analyse the breath of a turnbullite after a ‘project’ appearance and all you will come up with is the aftertaste of waleeds dick-cheese.

  7. John Constantine
    #2510186, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Their yarragrad squeezes a public holiday in before the coming rolling blackouts.

    Penalty rates for all to celebrate the Grand Final Parade, so the proles can take the knee for gender identity and celebrate their freedom to be have their kids socialised to be sodomised as a mass protest against Trump.

  9. chrisl
    #2510188, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:13 am

    No he didn’t get tickets to the game
    The power was in my hands
    I chose no

  10. Top Ender
    #2510189, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:13 am

    The French Army parachuted into the besieged fortress 8,000 liters of concentrated wine and 130 liters of rum.

    Former US Army bloke i served with in Baghdad in 2006 bemoaned his service in Vietnam compared with where he now was….

    “We had brothels, baccy and booze – all government supplied. Look at us now – none of the above. And this is progress?”

  11. chrisl
    #2510191, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Tickets are selling for $1000 on gumtree
    I could have cleaned up
    But I am already clean

  12. Tom
    #2510192, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Tickets are selling for $1000 on gumtree

    … and the rest!

  13. Fergus
    #2510193, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Is it true some of the brothels provided free non consentual sub-incisions and gender reassignment surgery via hidden razor blades?

  14. Tel
    #2510195, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Prakash repeatedly tried to ­explain his actions as a recruiter and promoter of Islamic State, saying he was a “new Muslim’’ who didn’t fully understand what he was being taught.

    Dressed in a black, round-necked jumper and sporting a moustache, Prakash admitted he had called for attacks in Australia, but said he was “not 100 per cent responsible”.

    “All I wanted to do was follow the religion. I am sorry for all the trouble I have caused in the world.’

    “Can I say something? I was a new Muslim and didn’t have the knowledge so when they taught me I trusted them,’’ he told the three judges.

    So the guy is admitting that he isn’t too bright, and was somewhat misled. So if he gets a pat on the head now and given his life back, then what kind of message will that be to everyone else “misled” by radical Islam? Once the word gets around that there’s minimal consequences for terrorism where will it end?

    Maybe if Prakash can provide information leading to the arrest of the people who put him up to it, then afterwards I’d be willing to see that as a genuine turnaround on his part. Who taught him? Who got him interested in Islamic State? Don’t tell me he just suddenly thought this up by himself…

  15. curious george
    #2510197, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Is it true some of the brothels provided free non consentual sub-incisions and gender reassignment surgery via hidden razor blades?

    There were rumours..
    That was sufficient for us who were not so brave young and naive

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #2510199, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Excellent comment at the Oz on the Termite’s squalid appearance on The Project

    G Whizz 4 HOURS AGO
    Youth unemployment running at 17% or higher, and 3 car plants about to close with immediate effect on those workers, and a trickle down to parts suppliers. There is a very real chance of a nuclear exchange in our region. Our electricity grid is falling apart. Big issues that need attention. And the main topic of national debate is whether gays can get married and what songs they sing. Australia is suffering badly from civic immaturity and squalid leadership..

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2510200, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Fail!

    Dear diversity hire…’ Amazon’s weapons-grade fail in recruitment emails to women techies. Attempt to lure more diverse workers backfires spectacularly.

    Hahaha! The number of “own goals” in the last few days is phenomenal.

    Nonetheless, OpenMic, a nonprofit that advocates for racial diversity, in a February 2017 report slammed the US tech industry as a monochromatic bastion of white privilege. It noted, “Amazon’s US employees of color are often found in underpaying warehouse jobs with poor benefits, rather than in tech jobs that pay well and offer good benefits.”

    That, of course, is racist and nothing to do with the technical skills of those employees. After all, black students do just as well in college as…oh wait! Students with an Asian background do best, followed by whites, with poc coming last apparently because the culture of poc says that studying and doing well at school is a whitey thing.

    Who would have thought that actions have consequences?

  18. Tom
    #2510202, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:35 am

    What Tinta said. Easily the worst, most clueless, tin-eared PM in Australian history (Paywallian):

    Malcolm Turnbull has warned Tony Abbott against trying to “censor the playlist” during the entertainment for the NRL grand final after the former prime minister said American rapper Macklemore’s gay anthem Same Love could politicise the game.

    The Prime Minister this evening defended Macklemore as a “great artist” who would sing his “top hits” and took a swipe at Mr Abbott who has opposed same sex marriage on the grounds it could impinge free speech.

    Speaking on the Ten Network, Mr Turnbull — a firm supporter of same sex marriage — argued that any attempts to ban Macklemore from performing at the event were contrary to the principles of freedom of expression.

    “Trying to censor the playlist [during the] entertainment at the grand final is not consistent with taking a liberal approach to free speech,” he said. “I assume Tony is expressing an artistic view.”

    “He’s entitled to express a view about songs and the reality is it’s the NRL’s grand-final. They’ve chosen an artist. He’s going to perform some songs. They’ll be popular songs. Maybe not everyone will like them. Doesn’t matter.”

    Mr Turnbull said he was a “free speech person” and upheld Mr Abbott’s right to speak his mind on the issue.

    The Prime Minister, who said his favourite hip hop artist was Tupac, even attempted an NRL-themed rap of his own during the interview …

    The Coalition for Marriage has backed a petition by former NRL player Tony Wall to keep “rainbow ideology out of this Sunday’s Grand Final.” It has argued for the politics of the same sex marriage postal survey to be kept out sporting events.

    “Sport is something that unites all Australians, so it is pretty bizarre that the NRL would choose to use its [pre-game] entertainment to push a message which it knows millions of Australians disagree with,” the petition says.

    While Mr Abbott — a staunch defender of traditional marriage — has criticised the NRL decision to hire Macklemore, The Australian has confirmed he has not signed the petition and he has not called for Macklemore to be banned from performing at the grand-final.

    Attorney-General George Brandis told Sky News the only attempt to shut down freedom of speech during the postal survey had come from the No campaign, saying the petition was an attempt to prohibit “freedom of artistic performance.”

    However, he also said Mr Abbott had “called” for a ban.

    “The no case has been making a great deal of the alleged threat to freedom of speech. I think this is a red herring,” he said. “It’s interesting isn’t it that the first person whose called for something to be banned is Tony Abbott.”

  20. True Aussie
    #2510204, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    with poc coming last apparently because the culture of poc says that studying and doing well at school is a whitey thing.

    Its nothing to do that and everything to do with their average IQ being barely above room temperature. No amount of education can overcome a deficiency in brain power.

  21. feelthebern
    #2510205, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Twitter finds 201 russian accounts.
    FB uncovers a couple hundred grand of russian ads.
    Amazing how that turned the US election.

    I reckon they should count themselves lucky that Nike didn’t weigh in given it’s annual marketing spend.
    Tigers Woods or LeBron would the the prez now.

  22. curious george
    #2510207, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:46 am

    The brave young and naive

    were humble as they lined up at the RAP.

  24. notafan
    #2510210, posted on September 29, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Malcolm Turnbull has an infant level understanding of free speech.

    Good grief, is that the best he can do?.

    I suppose it’s on a par with ‘Lucy and I are voting yes, because that is fair’

    Or whatever the dumb dumb said.

    I recall Andrew Bolt arguing that is no need to legislate against speech because it was only the court of public opinion it was necessary to shut up the vile and the unacceptable.

    Abbott can call for Muckmouth to Shut Up! as much as he likes.

    People should be free to say that they don’t want to hear that crap.

    It’s a pretty simple concept.

    Best thing would be to boycott the event. Do what you like but don’t expect our money or our support.

