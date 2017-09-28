Liberty Quote
The propensity to blame skeptics and fossil fuel companies for the serial political failures of the environmental movement should be understood as a tribal defense of the collective green ego, not the logical conclusion of a dispassionate analysis.— Ted Nordhaus and Michael Shellenberger
Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017
Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017
Leigh Lowe @ 2.55am.
Well done that man !
PS, why is a hard working Cat up at 2:55am on a school night ?
Ahhh, top o’ the page to ya all.
To be sure, to be sure.
Thanks Tom – Delonas once again captures things in his superb imagery.
Hey, IT: one of your fellow emos barracking for the Tiges tomorrow is swampfilth chief rat Dickhead di Natale. He played VFA for Coburg in the 1980s under coach Phil Cleary (later a commo federal MP). Give him a good shove if you see him — I assume you got tickets for the game.
That’s Satan for you, always sticking a fork in things, cos they’re done.
Analyse the breath of a turnbullite after a ‘project’ appearance and all you will come up with is the aftertaste of waleeds dick-cheese.
Their yarragrad squeezes a public holiday in before the coming rolling blackouts.
Penalty rates for all to celebrate the Grand Final Parade, so the proles can take the knee for gender identity and celebrate their freedom to be have their kids socialised to be sodomised as a mass protest against Trump.
Interesting article (though haven’t check the originals) about newspaper reports on Trump, Clintons, Gore, Wood 18 years ago
http://www.cairnspost.com.au/business/companies/amazing-how-nothing-has-changed-this-18yearold-newspaper-clipping-is-eerily-relevant-today/news-story/e9069424daf71e2803322489295c934d
No he didn’t get tickets to the game
The power was in my hands
I chose no
The French Army parachuted into the besieged fortress 8,000 liters of concentrated wine and 130 liters of rum.
Former US Army bloke i served with in Baghdad in 2006 bemoaned his service in Vietnam compared with where he now was….
“We had brothels, baccy and booze – all government supplied. Look at us now – none of the above. And this is progress?”
Tickets are selling for $1000 on gumtree
I could have cleaned up
But I am already clean
… and the rest!
Is it true some of the brothels provided free non consentual sub-incisions and gender reassignment surgery via hidden razor blades?
So the guy is admitting that he isn’t too bright, and was somewhat misled. So if he gets a pat on the head now and given his life back, then what kind of message will that be to everyone else “misled” by radical Islam? Once the word gets around that there’s minimal consequences for terrorism where will it end?
Maybe if Prakash can provide information leading to the arrest of the people who put him up to it, then afterwards I’d be willing to see that as a genuine turnaround on his part. Who taught him? Who got him interested in Islamic State? Don’t tell me he just suddenly thought this up by himself…
Is it true some of the brothels provided free non consentual sub-incisions and gender reassignment surgery via hidden razor blades?
There were rumours..
That was sufficient for us who were not so brave young and naive
Excellent comment at the Oz on the Termite’s squalid appearance on The Project
Fail!
Hahaha! The number of “own goals” in the last few days is phenomenal.
That, of course, is racist and nothing to do with the technical skills of those employees. After all, black students do just as well in college as…oh wait! Students with an Asian background do best, followed by whites, with poc coming last apparently because the culture of poc says that studying and doing well at school is a whitey thing.
Who would have thought that actions have consequences?
What Tinta said. Easily the worst, most clueless, tin-eared PM in Australian history (Paywallian):
The link for the Amazon piece is here.
with poc coming last apparently because the culture of poc says that studying and doing well at school is a whitey thing.
Its nothing to do that and everything to do with their average IQ being barely above room temperature. No amount of education can overcome a deficiency in brain power.
Twitter finds 201 russian accounts.
FB uncovers a couple hundred grand of russian ads.
Amazing how that turned the US election.
I reckon they should count themselves lucky that Nike didn’t weigh in given it’s annual marketing spend.
Tigers Woods or LeBron would the the prez now.
The brave young and naive
were humble as they lined up at the RAP.
Macklemore is one of them old fashioned weirdos, straight. Not genderfluid at all.
http://www.etonline.com/macklemore-and-wife-expecting-baby-no-2-watch-fun-announcement-88227
Malcolm Turnbull has an infant level understanding of free speech.
Good grief, is that the best he can do?.
I suppose it’s on a par with ‘Lucy and I are voting yes, because that is fair’
Or whatever the dumb dumb said.
I recall Andrew Bolt arguing that is no need to legislate against speech because it was only the court of public opinion it was necessary to shut up the vile and the unacceptable.
Abbott can call for Muckmouth to Shut Up! as much as he likes.
People should be free to say that they don’t want to hear that crap.
It’s a pretty simple concept.
Best thing would be to boycott the event. Do what you like but don’t expect our money or our support.