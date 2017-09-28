Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

Posted on 12:00 pm, September 28, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
772 Responses to Wednesday Thursday Forum: September 28, 2017

  1. struth
    #2510518, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Struth I have been struggling to understand why western governmments and elites have seemed to collude with the cultural marxist agenda

    It’s not hard to understand.

    The answer is purely time, and being too comfortable.
    The other is the U.N.

    Considering it is well documented historically as far as the Alinsky rules for radicals and the Frankfurt school and it starting the free love culture of the sixties, it is absolutely old hat.

    The west has not shown a distaste for nationalism, it has shown an apathy in dealing with socialists and Marxists, believing they only existed in Russia or East Germany.
    Education is everything, and those that have gone through a cultural Marxist education in Australia is anyone under the age of 50, maybe even sixty, although the radicalisation increases as years go closer to present.
    If you weren’t taught about your own country’s constitution at school, put yourself down as a victim, really.
    I look back now and realise just how bad mine was in the 70’s and eighties.
    Of course we are in the situation we are in now.

    We are bad and stole our wealth.
    We must be punished and hand it over to others, as they walk through our ill gotten borders and demand payment.

  2. Top Ender
    #2510519, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    She’s baaaaaaaaack!

    (But fortunately in the Old Dart, many many thousands of kilometres away)

    And guess what? All Aussies are racists!

    Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied has written an opinion article for Teen Vogue in which she says people of colour are considered “conditionally Australian” and “the moment they step out of line, the country explodes with outrage”.

    In the piece titled “I Tried to Fight Racism by Being a Model Minority — and Then It Backfired” the engineer and writer, who recently moved to London, says she was “made an example of” and is “no longer interested in centering those who refuse to see my humanity”.

    Ms Abdel-Magied faced controversies at home this year including her Anzac Day social media post: “Lest We Forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine …)”; claiming Islam was “the most feminist religion” on Q&A in February; and declaring Australia’s system of parliamentary democracy “doesn’t represent anyone” in June.

    She writes today that she grew up believing that “if I became the ‘model minority’ — as a hard-working, high-achieving, law-abiding brown Muslim woman” that she could make lasting positive change for herself and others.

    Arriving from Sudan at almost two, she had started a youth organisation at 16, got an engineering degree, graduated valedictorian, advised the federal government, hosted a television show, published a memoir and won Queensland Young Australian of the Year.

    “I thought if I were good enough, my example would make people see that their assumptions about Muslims and people of colour were wrong. Once they got to know me, they would change their behaviour and fix their biases, I thought,” she writes.

    “Unfortunately, the events of the past few months have taught me otherwise.”

    Writing in the US-based Teen Vogue — which made a shift last year towards political coverage and social issues — she describes Australia as having a deeply racist history.

    “There is no doubt that Australia has come a really long way since then. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I was provided.

    “(But) History matters, because it informs the attitudes of the present society. As people of colour have systematically been treated as second-class citizens, they are considered ‘conditionally Australian’. The moment they step out of line, the country explodes with outrage.”

    She cites the Adam Goodes example, saying “this double standard has been called “brown poppy syndrome”.

    In her own case, the Anzac post — in which “my intention had been one of inclusive empathy, others took it as an insult” — led to months of reaction including front-page stories, death threats, petitions and racist posters. She had to move houses, change her phone number and shut off her social media, she writes.

    “I was being made an example of. And the reality is, none of the positive work that I did over the past 10 years mattered. All that mattered was that I was a young Muslim woman of colour who had stepped out of line.”

    Ms Abdel-Magied writes that no one should ever have to be the “model minority” in order to be accepted as equal.

    “Equality should be given, not earned for good behaviour. If ‘good behaviour’ is required, that isn’t really equality.”

    In May the ABC axed Ms Abdel-Magied’s TV program Australia Wide, but said at the time that the move was part of a larger restructure, and unrelated to the Anzac Day post.

    In August the Turnbull government did not renew her position as a board member of the Council of Australian-Arab relations.

    Last November Ms Abdel-Magied went on a taxpayer-funded tour of some of the world’s most repressive Islamic regimes to promote her book about being a Sudanese-Egyptian Australian Muslim woman who wears the hijab.

    Despite visiting locations such as Sudan, where more than 90 per cent of women undergo forced genital mutilation and forced marriage is permissible, and Saudi Arabia, where women are flogged and stoned for adultery and not permitted to drive or leave the home without wearing a sleeveless, full-body covering, Ms Abdel-Magied did not discuss the countries’ oppression of women during any of her appearances.

    Link – and comments open

  4. cynical1
    #2510521, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    “I thought if I were good enough, my example would make people see that their assumptions about Muslims and people of colour were wrong. Once they got to know me, they would change their behaviour and fix their biases, I thought,” she writes.

    A big, self opinionated mouth will always be a problem, no matter the color, gender, looks or religion.

    Getting lots of nice perks was a further irritation.

    It appears the poms are now promoting little miss maligned.

  5. stackja
    #2510522, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Yassmin Abdel-Magied has achieved what?

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2510524, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    an opinion article for Teen Vogue

    Not landed those tasty gigs at the BBC and Grauniad, eh Yassie ?

    Awful lot of people in the Celebrity Victim stakes well ahead of you in the queue in Britain.

    She’ll be back to hoover our tax dollars again before long.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2510525, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Writing in the US-based Teen Vogue — which made a shift last year towards political coverage and social issues — she describes Australia as having a deeply racist history.

    Look on the bright side, Cats. After a bucket of shyte that size, tipped over Australia, she can’t be planning on returning any time soon, surely?

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2510526, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 14h14 hours ago
    The electric power grid in Puerto Rico is totally shot. Large numbers of generators are now on Island

    Not least because it looks like many if not all wind turbines and solar panels have been destroyed.
    Hmmm.

  9. Gab
    #2510527, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    looks like some hardware preparatory for an S&M session.

    George Brandis called and wants to know “what time &where?”.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2510528, posted on September 29, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Yassmin Abdel-Magied has achieved what?

    She can eat an apple through a tennis racquet.

  11. Senile Old Guy
    #2510532, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Following on…

    In the piece titled “I Tried to Fight Racism by Being a Model Minority — and Then It Backfired” the engineer and writer, who recently moved to London, says she was “made an example of” and is “no longer interested in centering those who refuse to see my humanity”.

    Because being a “model minority” means insulting the Australians who have taken you in by criticising their treatment of refugees on a national day of remembrance.

    In her own case, the Anzac post — in which “my intention had been one of inclusive empathy, others took it as an insult” — led to months of reaction including front-page stories, death threats, petitions and racist posters.

    Ah, yes…

    LEST. WE. FORGET…
    (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine.)

    That just screams “inclusive empathy” doesn’t it?

  12. Boambee John
    #2510533, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    srr at 1433

    What happens when two guys infiltrate Antifa, live amongst them for weeks, and take part in their deeply rooted tactics of disruption and violence?

    A couple of weeks ago, m0nty said this could not happen to conservative groups. Seems it can happen to antifa!

    m0nty

    As I said at the time, this is a standard tactic in politics. Before you condemn a group on the basis of the actions of one or two “members”, remember reality.

    Most antifa members, like you (in theory in your case) are willing to employ violence for the cause.

    Most conservatives are not (yet).

  13. Fergus
    #2510535, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Black bloc/Antifa (the fascists of peace)
    When we smash a window, we aim to destroy the thin veneer of legitimacy that surrounds private property rights … After N30 [30 November], many people will never see a shop window or a hammer the same way again. The potential uses of an entire cityscape have increased a thousand-fold. The number of broken windows pales in comparison to the number of spells—spells cast by a corporate hegemony to lull us into forgetfulness of all the violence committed in the name of private property rights and of all the potential of a society without them. Broken windows can be boarded and eventually replaced, but the shattering of assumptions will hopefully persist for some time to come.

    — ACME Collective, quoted in Paris (2003)[57]

  14. srr
    #2510537, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Facebook, as Zuckerberg and his Mutti Merkel made clear to the world, it’s the modern Stasi, on steroids –

    Hah! Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer Helped Facebook Avoid Political Ad Disclosures

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/hah-hillary-clintons-lawyer-helped-facebook-avoid-political-ad-disclosures/

    VIDEO: More Evidence Facebook Is Targeting Conservative News Outlets

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/video-evidence-facebook-targeting-conservative-news-outlets/

  15. Harlequin Decline
    #2510538, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Viva
    #2510397, posted on September 29, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Interesting article, this quote in particular-

    ‘Multiculturalism only works in empires. For a democracy, it is an impossibility.’

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #2510539, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tinta thanks due to Delta A not me.

    Thanks Delta A

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2510540, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    The number of broken windows pales in comparison to the number of spells—spells cast by a corporate hegemony to lull us into forgetfulness

    F$cking Harry Potter Antifa.

    Jesus F$cking Christ.

  18. Boambee John
    #2510542, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Black bloc/Antifa (the fascists of peace)
    When we smash a window, we aim to destroy the thin veneer of legitimacy that surrounds private property rights

    Kristallnacht, brought to you by Nazis since the 1930s.

    Antifa are Nazis.

  19. srr
    #2510543, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Right Angle – Disgraceful – 09/28/17
    BillWhittleChannel
    Sep 28, 2017
    The Left has spent decades politicizing everything that unites this country. This process has created an environment where no part of American history is left untouched. Everything is plagued by cultural Marxism and the very foundation and integrity of American culture is a stake. So what allowed this disgraceful notion to take hold of the NFL? The Right Angle team dissects the cause.

  20. struth
    #2510544, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Multiculturalism only works in empires. For a democracy, it is an impossibility.’

    Viva, I too, take this quote as being the most prominent in the piece as well.

    Don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of good stuff in it, but he just hasn’t reconciled that Socialist is the problem in Nazi.

  21. Tintarella di Luna
    #2510545, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    She can eat an apple through a tennis racquet.

    Yassie – the orthodontist’s nightmare – Bill didn’t miss one gap in that yammering maw

  22. Baldrick
    #2510546, posted on September 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied has written an opinion article for Teen Vogue…

    Bwhahahaha, you know you’ve made it in life when you start writing for Teen Vogue.

