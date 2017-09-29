Music for the occasion

Our Milton, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Your free-market come, and civil liberties be done, in Australia as it is in “Free to Choose”. Give us this day your books, our daily lessons, and forgive us our Keynesianism, as we forgive those who use Keynes against us. And lead us not into populism, but deliver us from big government. For thine is the nobel prize, the wisdom and the glory. Forever and ever, TANSTAAFL.

— John Humphreys