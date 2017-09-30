Children’s books

Two children’s-book related stories here. The first School librarian rejects Melania Trump’s donation of ‘racist propaganda’ (aka Dr. Seuss books).

Earlier this month, the first lady sent out collections of 10 Dr. Seuss books to one school in each state to mark National Read a Book Day. In a letter published on the Horn Book’s Family Reading blog, Cambridgeport Elementary School librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro said that her school wasn’t in need of the books, which included famous titles such as “The Cat in the Hat.” “I work in a district that has plenty of resources, which contributes directly to ‘excellence,’” she wrote. “My students have access to a school library with over nine thousand volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science.” Instead, she wrote, the White House should worry more about providing support to schools that are underfunded and subject to government neglect. “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?” she wrote.

A moron of the most typical kind, but now an icon of the left because of her vacuous hatreds based on nothing at all other than the emptiness in her life. But let us also recall this small touch at the end at the link:

Soeiro did not note that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both read Dr. Seuss books to children several times during their eight years in the White House.

There’s even more. She has even been photographed displaying The Cat in the Hat! which I have taken from Mark Steyn.

It’s not even hypocrisy. She is just a stupid woman with nothing else in her life other than the useless partisanship of her comrades on the left.

I suspect this would be more her kind of literature even though it’s not in English: New Swedish children’s book: Grandpa has four wives.

There’s a new world coming. In the meantime, if you are looking for some children’s literature, let me recommend Economics for Infants. I doubt it would make it past the librarian at Cambridgeport Elementary School even though she is in need of it more than most.