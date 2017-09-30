Off Conferencing

Posted on 6:00 am, September 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I’m off for a week. The regular posts will appear more or less at the regular times. Posting may be light or not. Clearing out the auto-moderation and spam filters will be slower than usual. Please remember at the moment that I’m taking a very risk-averse approach to these matters. If your comment looks like Bird or spam it gets binned.  Be sure to crap on about censorship and tyranny in the meantime.

5 Responses to Off Conferencing

  1. stackja
    #2510905, posted on September 30, 2017 at 6:32 am

    As Papa John said “If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair”

  2. Herodotus
    #2510906, posted on September 30, 2017 at 6:32 am

    “If your comment looks like Bird or spam it gets binned.”
    Clear as mud, sir. My last “in moderation” comment had no telltale signs of ornithology or tinned meat products.

  3. stackja
    #2510922, posted on September 30, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Reminds me of :

    “I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia. It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key. That key is Russian national interest.”

  4. JohnA
    #2510924, posted on September 30, 2017 at 7:33 am

    [Jim Hacker] You could do Humphrey’s job! 🙂

  5. Linden
    #2510925, posted on September 30, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Old Churchill had a way putting it succinctly.

