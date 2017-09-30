Off Conferencing

I’m off for a week. The regular posts will appear more or less at the regular times. Posting may be light or not. Clearing out the auto-moderation and spam filters will be slower than usual. Please remember at the moment that I’m taking a very risk-averse approach to these matters. If your comment looks like Bird or spam it gets binned. Be sure to crap on about censorship and tyranny in the meantime.

