Open Forum: September 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
285 Responses to Open Forum: September 30, 2017

285 Responses to Open Forum: September 30, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2511173, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    He came out of the car with a black baton, full head-to-toe black military gear,

    Antifa. I’ll bet Monty knows him.

  2. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2511174, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Would like to think this is misinformation but doubt it. The Commissioner has other more important things to do like dredge the bottom of the barrel for female recruits whilst knocking back well qualified males.

    Bet he isn’t half as busy as Fatty Ashton.

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2511175, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Colour Mixing: The Mystery of Magenta
    Why magenta doesn’t exist

  4. ssr
    #2511176, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    John 👉I Stand 🇺🇸‏ @JrcheneyJohn 3h3 hours ago

    As For the Disrespectful Pussies In NFL 👉General Mad Dog Mattis Says It Best ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
    https://twitter.com/JrcheneyJohn/status/913953030835404801

  5. Snoopy
    #2511177, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Paul Syvret is as dumb as a box of hammers. But at least he’s biased towards the ALP.

  7. ssr
    #2511180, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Famous-Quote.net‏ @famousquotenet 20m20 minutes ago

    Dictators ride to and fro upon tigers which they dare not dismount.
    And the tigers are getting hungry.
    – Winston Churchill

  8. Nick
    #2511181, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Sounds like he's a Croatian

    Sounds like he’s a Croatian

  9. BrettW
    #2511182, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Mayfly,
    Good point. At least we don’t have any Cardinals up here (ok technically Archbishops who got promoted to Cardinal).

  11. Shy Ted
    #2511185, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    What the hell is the Indigenous Defence Consortium?
    Apparently it all started out innocently enough when a Scottish soldier was commissioned to seek 1000 gun bags and his accent made it sound like goon bags. And someone told him the place to get the most goon bags was an Aboriginal community. The rest is history. They may also be able to supply Whitehawk helicopters.

  12. Gab
    #2511186, posted on September 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Has that low rent boy Mackelmore made an appearance yet?

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2511188, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Labor frontbencher Terri Butler has hit out at former prime minister John Howard for taking out ads in major newspapers calling for people to vote ‘no’ in the postal survey on same sex marriage
    Ms Butler said Mr Howard was “yesterday’s man” and while entitled to his opinion, it was “unfortunate” he had used his standing as a former prime minister to advocate for the ‘no’ campaign.

    Stand back everybody, The Pouting Puss from Griffith lands a broadside.

  15. Gab
    #2511189, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    LOL. They all look the same to me, Rabz.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2511191, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Oh, that Terri Butler:

    During September 2015, Butler sparked controversy when she opposed anti-abortion activist Troy Newman from entering Australia. Butler wrote to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and requested he ask his Department to consider cancellation of Newman’s visa,[4] which was revoked.[5] Newman, after flying to Australia without a visa, was deported after losing a High Court appeal.[6]

    In July 2015, Butler along with Labor colleague Laurie Ferguson, Liberal MPs Warren Entsch and Teresa Gambaro, independents Andrew Wilkie and Cathy McGowan and Greens MP Adam Bandt co-sponsored a bill to introduce same-sex marriage in Australia.[7][8][9][10]

    At least, Howard has some standing, unlike Butler.

  18. Roger
    #2511192, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    …it was “unfortunate” he had used his standing as a former prime minister to advocate for the ‘no’ campaign.

    Yet she said nothing when her predecessor in Griffith used his standing as a former PM to support the Yes case on Twitter…because it’s the side, not the principle, that matters.

  19. Tom
    #2511193, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Tiggers!

    TIGGERS!!!

    Eat shit, mainland Tasmanian morons!

  20. Andrew
    #2511194, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Thomas The Tank Engine will be banned by loopy left for bodyist themes, namely having both Fat Controller and Thin Controller.

    Body shaming the Controllers (itself a white supremacist title evoking memories of slavery) aside, where are their body dysmorphic characters undergoing transition?

  21. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2511196, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Uh-huh. Tom’s well away. Pace yourself, Tom.
    Take no notice of Tasmanians. Map makers often completely ignore them. 🙂

  22. ssr
    #2511197, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Is there some bowing to the GAYFL in no one anywhere being game to post running scores?

    I hear the screaming over the road that sounds good for the Vic club, but it’s been quiet for a while now.

  23. Marcus
    #2511198, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Labor frontbencher Terri Butler has hit out at former prime minister John Howard for taking out ads in major newspapers calling for people to vote ‘no’ in the postal survey on same sex marriage
    Ms Butler said Mr Howard was “yesterday’s man” and while entitled to his opinion, it was “unfortunate” he had used his standing as a former prime minister to advocate for the ‘no’ campaign.

    Yesterday’s man, huh? Nice way to show respect to the office.

    Of course, Bob Hawke and Paul Keating have been noticeable quiet in endorsing Labor party policies over the last decade, so a retired PM injecting himself into the national debate probably feels rather foreign to her.

  24. Tom
    #2511199, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    TIGGERS, Lizzie!!!

    (PS: being New South Welsh Welsh, you’re not expected to get it)

  25. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2511200, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    For those watching the Grand Final I hope that none of you are exposed to any patriarchal excesses or instances of hypermasculinity. Stay safe.

    Mein Gott, I am. And that is just on the home front. I am staying well away from it, never fear.

    Hairy’s just wandered out saying Tigers are ‘streakin’ ahead’ with one more quarter to go.
    He tells me dey are old inner-city Melbourne.

    Not the new hipsters then? I say. Certainly not, he snaps. Apparently the other side is Adelaide.
    We both agree he cannot go for them, windfarm central. Have to have faith in the old Vic wukkas.

  26. Andrew
    #2511201, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Is anyone surprised that Adelaide only operated at rated capacity for 30% of the game?

  27. BrettW
    #2511202, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    74 ~ 40 to Richmond. 18 Mins to go.

  28. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2511203, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    (PS: being New South Welsh Welsh, you’re not expected to get it)

    S’ok. I don’t understand any of it. Babe in the woods there.
    Hairy is so sporting and I am so not.
    You’d have to wonder how we ever got together. 🙂

  30. ssr
    #2511206, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    BrettW
    #2511202, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    74 ~ 40 to Richmond. 18 Mins to go.

    Thank you BrettW

  31. Baldrick
    #2511208, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Ms Butler said Mr Howard was “yesterday’s man” …

    Strange. She made no mention of ‘yesterday’s man’ when she retweeted this.

  32. ssr
    #2511209, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    The cheering across the road has gotten louder and more frequent. 🙂

  33. Baldrick
    #2511210, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I could be wrong, but is Chloe looking a bit nervous about being with Bill at the football?

  34. ssr
    #2511211, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Bristol Palin‏Verified account @BristolsBlog Sep 26

    Armed Usher Takes Down Armed Sudanese Man Who Came Into Church and Killed a Woman,
    Wounded Six Others

    Thank you, Lord, for our Second Amendment!
    This tragedy could’ve been even more horrible – but was stopped because someone was using their rights and jumped in to protect the innocent.

    Read more at http://www.patheos.com/blogs/bristolpalin/2017/09/armed-church-usher-takes-armed-sudanese-man-came-church-killed-woman-wounded-six-others/#hgVvXwLEVeKiZH6m.99

  35. BrettW
    #2511212, posted on September 30, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Interesting point, has Gillard expressed any thoughts on Yes / No ? Beazley, Crean ?

