Liberty Quote
There cannot be stable money within an environment dominated by ideologies hostile to the preservation of economic freedom.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: September 30, 2017
285 Responses to Open Forum: September 30, 2017
Antifa. I’ll bet Monty knows him.
Would like to think this is misinformation but doubt it. The Commissioner has other more important things to do like dredge the bottom of the barrel for female recruits whilst knocking back well qualified males.
Bet he isn’t half as busy as Fatty Ashton.
Colour Mixing: The Mystery of Magenta
Why magenta doesn’t exist
John 👉I Stand 🇺🇸 @JrcheneyJohn 3h3 hours ago
As For the Disrespectful Pussies In NFL 👉General Mad Dog Mattis Says It Best ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://twitter.com/JrcheneyJohn/status/913953030835404801
Paul Syvret is as dumb as a box of hammers. But at least he’s biased towards the ALP.
Tiggers!
Famous-Quote.net @famousquotenet 20m20 minutes ago
Dictators ride to and fro upon tigers which they dare not dismount.
And the tigers are getting hungry.
– Winston Churchill
Sounds like he’s a Croatian
Mayfly,
Good point. At least we don’t have any Cardinals up here (ok technically Archbishops who got promoted to Cardinal).
Great second quarter.
What the hell is the Indigenous Defence Consortium?
Apparently it all started out innocently enough when a Scottish soldier was commissioned to seek 1000 gun bags and his accent made it sound like goon bags. And someone told him the place to get the most goon bags was an Aboriginal community. The rest is history. They may also be able to supply Whitehawk helicopters.
Has that low rent boy Mackelmore made an appearance yet?
Wrong GF, Gab
Labor frontbencher Terri Butler has hit out at former prime minister John Howard for taking out ads in major newspapers calling for people to vote ‘no’ in the postal survey on same sex marriage
Ms Butler said Mr Howard was “yesterday’s man” and while entitled to his opinion, it was “unfortunate” he had used his standing as a former prime minister to advocate for the ‘no’ campaign.
Stand back everybody, The Pouting Puss from Griffith lands a broadside.
LOL. They all look the same to me, Rabz.
Check this out, Aqua Dam:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XD6tdkyt0fU
Oh, that Terri Butler:
At least, Howard has some standing, unlike Butler.
…it was “unfortunate” he had used his standing as a former prime minister to advocate for the ‘no’ campaign.
Yet she said nothing when her predecessor in Griffith used his standing as a former PM to support the Yes case on Twitter…because it’s the side, not the principle, that matters.
TIGGERS!!!
Eat shit, mainland Tasmanian morons!
Body shaming the Controllers (itself a white supremacist title evoking memories of slavery) aside, where are their body dysmorphic characters undergoing transition?
Uh-huh. Tom’s well away. Pace yourself, Tom.
Take no notice of Tasmanians. Map makers often completely ignore them. 🙂
Is there some bowing to the GAYFL in no one anywhere being game to post running scores?
I hear the screaming over the road that sounds good for the Vic club, but it’s been quiet for a while now.
Yesterday’s man, huh? Nice way to show respect to the office.
Of course, Bob Hawke and Paul Keating have been noticeable quiet in endorsing Labor party policies over the last decade, so a retired PM injecting himself into the national debate probably feels rather foreign to her.
TIGGERS, Lizzie!!!
(PS: being New South Welsh Welsh, you’re not expected to get it)
Mein Gott, I am. And that is just on the home front. I am staying well away from it, never fear.
Hairy’s just wandered out saying Tigers are ‘streakin’ ahead’ with one more quarter to go.
He tells me dey are old inner-city Melbourne.
Not the new hipsters then? I say. Certainly not, he snaps. Apparently the other side is Adelaide.
We both agree he cannot go for them, windfarm central. Have to have faith in the old Vic wukkas.
Is anyone surprised that Adelaide only operated at rated capacity for 30% of the game?
74 ~ 40 to Richmond. 18 Mins to go.
S’ok. I don’t understand any of it. Babe in the woods there.
Hairy is so sporting and I am so not.
You’d have to wonder how we ever got together. 🙂
Oops 80. – 40.
Thank you BrettW
Strange. She made no mention of ‘yesterday’s man’ when she retweeted this.
The cheering across the road has gotten louder and more frequent. 🙂
I could be wrong, but is Chloe looking a bit nervous about being with Bill at the football?
Bristol PalinVerified account @BristolsBlog Sep 26
Armed Usher Takes Down Armed Sudanese Man Who Came Into Church and Killed a Woman,
Wounded Six Others
Thank you, Lord, for our Second Amendment!
This tragedy could’ve been even more horrible – but was stopped because someone was using their rights and jumped in to protect the innocent.
Read more at http://www.patheos.com/blogs/bristolpalin/2017/09/armed-church-usher-takes-armed-sudanese-man-came-church-killed-woman-wounded-six-others/#hgVvXwLEVeKiZH6m.99
Interesting point, has Gillard expressed any thoughts on Yes / No ? Beazley, Crean ?