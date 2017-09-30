Open Forum: September 30, 2017

  1. candy
    #2511513, posted on October 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Julie Bishop can do no wrong because she is best friends with M. Turnbull, who is loved by the media elite, and encourage him and want him to succeed. Any because he loves the gay stuff.

    Really I think it’s why she changed sides from Abbott to Turnbull. With Mr Turnbull, she is free to roam the world, mix at parties with George Clooney, go to the grandfinal on taxpayers’ dime, and not be harassed by the media. It’s the social scene and glamor she loves. As far as being FM, I don’t think Australians are any wiser about the intricacies of China or North Korea, Ukraine, or anywhere. You look to the FM to explain things, but she doesn’t. In fact, who can remember anything she says, she does not enlighten.

  2. Boambee John
    #2511514, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:03 am

    TheirABC has paid her for this drivel, which merits a C for a first year undergraduate.

    You are far too kind to her johanna.

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2511515, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:05 am

    In fact, who can remember anything she says, she does not enlighten.

    The Performing Stick Insect arranges a Dorothy Dixer when the mood takes her, gets up on her hind arthropeds, rattles on for the allotted time and then retires back to her pink phone. A nation yawns.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2511516, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I’d be having some of that 5/2.

    I backed the Cowboys last week at a very juicy $3.00. At these odds, there must be some nervous Storm backers.

  5. DrBeauGan
    #2511519, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:09 am

    TheirABC has paid her for this drivel, which merits a C for a first year undergraduate.

    You are far too kind to her johanna.

    Yes. And she’s going for a PhD in bullshit.

    If these idiots had an education they’d have found out that they are stupid, but their teachers haven’t let them find out for fear of damaging their self-esteem.

  6. cohenite
    #2511520, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Boambee John

    #2511514, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:03 am

    TheirABC has paid her for this drivel, which merits a C for a first year undergraduate.

    You are far too kind to her johanna.

    Indeed; our kath’s pedigree is as classic leftie as you can get:

    https://theconversation.com/profiles/kath-kenny-279525

  7. Tel
    #2511521, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

    My ancestors only arrived in 1835 so what right do I have to claim to identify with OZ?

    There’s that “blood and soil” coming back again. Remarkably popular given as how you aren’t allowed to talk about it.

  8. Baldrick
    #2511522, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:13 am

    On second thoughts we’d hate to be seen as homophobic :

    Based on the standard conditions of entry for all major events, patrons wearing or otherwise displaying inappropriate or offensive images or logos may be denied entry into the Stadium or asked to remove such items prior to entering the venue.

    Fans are encouraged to bring colour and energy to the event and are allowed to express their views.

    Small flags and banners are permitted.

    There has been no ban on rainbow flags for today’s NRL Grand Final that meet the standard conditions of entry for all major events.

  9. John Constantine
    #2511523, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Social justice is not a new world, social justice IS the world.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/07/books/marvel-comics-diversity-thor-hulk.html

    A combination of ‘white kinghts’, men crawling to save and help the upcoming wymynsys wave, and social justice activists have restructured Marvel Comics.

    The wave of British writers that remade American comics in the eighties were fleeing Thatcher, as she remade Britain from a backward socialist hellhole. so they fled to America instead of Russia. They bought invigorating freshness.

    This new wave of weaponised wymynsys has one trick:

    They pitch the concept of killing off an established character and replacing them with diversity, to coast along on established customers with publicity from the ‘shock’.

    ” the smartest person in the world is a young girl of diversity, and she has physical power because she totally controls a dinosaur” is the pitch. There is already a ‘Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur’ comic doing this idea?.

    Kill the boy and give the girl his Dinosaur.

    Captain America was representative of the Americans that hit the beaches of Normandy on D-Day?.

    Not in social justice world, he had to be revealed as secretly a racist Nazi sleeper agent all along,

    http://mashable.com/2017/04/25/captain-america-hydra-nazi-marvel-comics/

  10. johanna
    #2511524, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    calli
    #2511306, posted on September 30, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    An annual sewing day has turned into ‘days’ for a Perth charity group making sustainable sanitary products for girls and women living in disadvantaged countries.

    Idiots. They already have those. All the women want are tampons and pads. Send them a container load and go home and sew curtains.

    Brilliant. Thanks, calli. Unlike these muddle-headed, virtue-signalling do-gooders, you are in favour of practical solutions.

    All over the Western world there are conclaves of people wasting their time in groups like this, in the sincere belief that it is changing the world, or at least making it better.

    They are not, because they are sending a band-aid to a bloodbath and fooling themselves that it matters.

  11. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2511525, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Indeed; our kath’s pedigree is as classic leftie as you can get:

    For Doctor she will be. Not a chance in hell that such a title will escape her, given the sweat and tears normally demanded by any Department of Media, Music, Communication and Cultural Studies.

  12. John Constantine
    #2511526, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

    “Grandpa has Four wives”.

    [He got the youngest one swapping me to his cousin for a twelve year old.]

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2511528, posted on October 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Paul Toohey on football:

    WE’VE become a nation that dwells too much on trivial issues. Not standing for the national anthem — even though we’ve got a lousy one — is mercifully not yet one of them: everyone would rather get it over with and get on with the game. The US, since the arrival of Donald Trump, having got more than it bargained on, is tearing at itself, turning non-issues into major opportunities. Eradicating history by hauling down Confederate statues is such a shame; they will one day surely regret it, if they don’t already. Now, it’s players refusing to kneel for the anthem at National Football League games, because of … what exactly?

    It sounds like he’s going to be critical of the players. Of course not! This is going to be all about Trump. Again.

    It began last year, prior to Trump’s election, when black NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate Eric Reid sat back and didn’t stand for the anthem to highlight the killing of black citizens by police. Their protest was little noticed but Kaepernick did explain at the time that he believed police were “getting away with murder”

    .

    Prior to “Turmp’s election”. Let’s put that another way: when Obama was president. And most black people are killed…by other black people.

    Trump claimed this caused “tremendous backlash against the NFL and its player for disrespect of our Country”, and said when the Dallas team dropped to its knees the booing “was the loudest I have ever heard. Great anger”.

    And Trump was correct. Ratings dropped everywhere.

    But an hour later he was veering wildly, having been informed that the Cowboys had actually stood for the anthem: “Big progress being made — we all love our country!”

    How is that veering? His view has been consistent.

    However, both codes have led social policy with their annual indigenous rounds, designed to confront and challenge ugly attitudes within the crowds. These games are not resented as black armband political events, but warmly embraced celebrations.

    What “ugly attitudes within the crowds” would that be? I do not watch the “indigenous rounds” because they are racist: players are selected on the basis of their racial origin. This is racist.

    US rapper Macklemore, who will perform his anti-homophobic song Same Love (“Call each other faggots behind the keys of a message board”) at Sunday’s NRL grand final said he was getting “a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia”.

    This reads like “hate speech” to me. And why is the NRL getting into politics?

    Backbencher Tony Abbott got stuck in, saying: “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

    Instead of “backbencher”, Toohey could write “former PM” but this is a spiteful, bitter and vindictive piece so any slur will do.

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told 2GB: “I want to take my boys to watch the footy and I don’t want the betting ads jammed down their throat, I don’t want the gay marriage message jammed down their throat at the football.” It is Abbott and Dutton who are politicising the grand final by getting worked up about a mild song by a moderate mainstream artist that contains zero blue language and has a positive message about letting people be free to be.

    Really? The NRL deliberately selected an performer to sing a song celebrating SSM and it is Abbott and Dutton who are “politicising the grand final”? And this guy is not a “mainstream artist”. I had never heard of him or his song before the NRL picked him. And “a positive message about letting people be free to be”? Spare me! It is a deliberate attempt to politicise the grand final while the country is voting — er, commenting — on SSM.

    They’ve set the scene for the poor bloke to get booed on Sunday. Or maybe it will go the other way and people will get behind the rapper (who’s apparently straight). The 177,400,000 people who watched the official version of Same Love on YouTube certainly had no problem with it.

    The “official” version? I suppose he means the “non-pirated” version. But now YouTube views count towards authenticity.

    And “who’s apparently straight”? What a pathetic journalist is Toohey. 2 seconds on Google gives this:

    He became engaged to his girlfriend of seven years, Tricia Davis, on January 21, 2013. On January 3, 2015, he announced on Twitter that he and his fiancée were expecting their first child that May. After the release of “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song)”, which featured English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the couple announced that their daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, had been born on May 29. Following the birth of Sloane, they married on June 27, 2015. In September 2017, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

