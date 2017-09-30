Liberty Quote
The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.— Marcus Aurelius
-
-
Open Forum: September 30, 2017
Julie Bishop can do no wrong because she is best friends with M. Turnbull, who is loved by the media elite, and encourage him and want him to succeed. Any because he loves the gay stuff.
Really I think it’s why she changed sides from Abbott to Turnbull. With Mr Turnbull, she is free to roam the world, mix at parties with George Clooney, go to the grandfinal on taxpayers’ dime, and not be harassed by the media. It’s the social scene and glamor she loves. As far as being FM, I don’t think Australians are any wiser about the intricacies of China or North Korea, Ukraine, or anywhere. You look to the FM to explain things, but she doesn’t. In fact, who can remember anything she says, she does not enlighten.
TheirABC has paid her for this drivel, which merits a C for a first year undergraduate.
You are far too kind to her johanna.
In fact, who can remember anything she says, she does not enlighten.
The Performing Stick Insect arranges a Dorothy Dixer when the mood takes her, gets up on her hind arthropeds, rattles on for the allotted time and then retires back to her pink phone. A nation yawns.
I backed the Cowboys last week at a very juicy $3.00. At these odds, there must be some nervous Storm backers.
Yes. And she’s going for a PhD in bullshit.
If these idiots had an education they’d have found out that they are stupid, but their teachers haven’t let them find out for fear of damaging their self-esteem.
Indeed; our kath’s pedigree is as classic leftie as you can get:
https://theconversation.com/profiles/kath-kenny-279525
There’s that “blood and soil” coming back again. Remarkably popular given as how you aren’t allowed to talk about it.
On second thoughts we’d hate to be seen as homophobic :
Social justice is not a new world, social justice IS the world.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/07/books/marvel-comics-diversity-thor-hulk.html
A combination of ‘white kinghts’, men crawling to save and help the upcoming wymynsys wave, and social justice activists have restructured Marvel Comics.
The wave of British writers that remade American comics in the eighties were fleeing Thatcher, as she remade Britain from a backward socialist hellhole. so they fled to America instead of Russia. They bought invigorating freshness.
This new wave of weaponised wymynsys has one trick:
They pitch the concept of killing off an established character and replacing them with diversity, to coast along on established customers with publicity from the ‘shock’.
” the smartest person in the world is a young girl of diversity, and she has physical power because she totally controls a dinosaur” is the pitch. There is already a ‘Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur’ comic doing this idea?.
Kill the boy and give the girl his Dinosaur.
Captain America was representative of the Americans that hit the beaches of Normandy on D-Day?.
Not in social justice world, he had to be revealed as secretly a racist Nazi sleeper agent all along,
http://mashable.com/2017/04/25/captain-america-hydra-nazi-marvel-comics/
Brilliant. Thanks, calli. Unlike these muddle-headed, virtue-signalling do-gooders, you are in favour of practical solutions.
All over the Western world there are conclaves of people wasting their time in groups like this, in the sincere belief that it is changing the world, or at least making it better.
They are not, because they are sending a band-aid to a bloodbath and fooling themselves that it matters.
Indeed; our kath’s pedigree is as classic leftie as you can get:
For Doctor she will be. Not a chance in hell that such a title will escape her, given the sweat and tears normally demanded by any Department of Media, Music, Communication and Cultural Studies.
“Grandpa has Four wives”.
[He got the youngest one swapping me to his cousin for a twelve year old.]
Paul Toohey on football:
It sounds like he’s going to be critical of the players. Of course not! This is going to be all about Trump. Again.
.
Prior to “Turmp’s election”. Let’s put that another way: when Obama was president. And most black people are killed…by other black people.
And Trump was correct. Ratings dropped everywhere.
How is that veering? His view has been consistent.
What “ugly attitudes within the crowds” would that be? I do not watch the “indigenous rounds” because they are racist: players are selected on the basis of their racial origin. This is racist.
This reads like “hate speech” to me. And why is the NRL getting into politics?
Instead of “backbencher”, Toohey could write “former PM” but this is a spiteful, bitter and vindictive piece so any slur will do.
Really? The NRL deliberately selected an performer to sing a song celebrating SSM and it is Abbott and Dutton who are “politicising the grand final”? And this guy is not a “mainstream artist”. I had never heard of him or his song before the NRL picked him. And “a positive message about letting people be free to be”? Spare me! It is a deliberate attempt to politicise the grand final while the country is voting — er, commenting — on SSM.
The “official” version? I suppose he means the “non-pirated” version. But now YouTube views count towards authenticity.
And “who’s apparently straight”? What a pathetic journalist is Toohey. 2 seconds on Google gives this: