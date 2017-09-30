Open Forum: September 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, September 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

763 Responses to Open Forum: September 30, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. C.L.
    #2511824, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Cutting edge forensic science techniques

    Which are so cutting edge they couldn’t conclude the bones were human or wombat.

  2. Boambee John
    #2511825, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Prompted by an item at Quadrant on line.

    What do our indigenous brothers and sisters think of the Rainbow Serpent being linked by word association with various gay rights campaigns, including garriage?

  3. Muddy
    #2511827, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Wow. You can obviously lace any kind of shite on the internet…

    1789 Great plague like epidemics was seen killing up to fifty or more percent of several tribes neighboring the Sydney settlement. Was it an act of biological warfare and was it smallpox? A recently published article in “Journal of Australian Studies” theorises that the outbreak of smallpox from the First Fleet was a deliberate act to overcome indigenous resistance to expansion of the early settlement. A large proportion of local clans were killed. See Warren, C., Smallpox at Sydney Cove – Who, When, Why? (2013).[4] The evidence was summarised by ABC Radio National program Ockham’s Razor in 2014. See transcript. However this theory has been questioned by some researchers and Medical Doctors[5] who suggest the cause of the outbreak in question was more likely due to measles or chicken pox, which at the time was often identified as small pox (see more details re this controversy in the History Wars section under the heading “Controversy over smallpox in Australia”).

    From Aussies 4 First Nations Peoples.

    Yeah. Given there was absolutely no interaction whatsoever between the bastard ‘invaders’ and the local indigenous people, it makes sense that smallpox would be introduced to wipe them out, wouldn’t it? After all, there wasn’t any risk whatever that such a plan could backfire.

  4. ssr
    #2511828, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    🅾️ 🇭️ 🇴️ 🇺️ 🇷️ ❗‏ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago

    Marilyn Manson just got crushed by a prop I mean flattened his face may finally look like crap the way he likes it without makeup.
    ..
    God dont mess around worship the devil and bad shit happens I believe man.
    ..
    literally, Marilyn Manson got crushed by an upside-down cross that’s a sign man.
    ..
    Marilyn Manson Splat


    https://twitter.com/AlBoeNEWS/status/914324740994510849
    0:30
    Al Boe BREAKING NEWS @AlBoeNEWS
    #BREAKING VIDEO: Marilyn Manson seriously injured after stage prop falls on him during concert

    I dunno he loves that devil worshipping shit, either way, god finally said time to take the ride down.
    ..
    Never understood ppl that.play with the devil and other evil shit.
    ..
    Marilyn Manson Karma
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/914333714645217280
    ..
    Marilyn Manson PIC stomach is crushed not good
    https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/914334184017100800

  5. overburdened
    #2511829, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Passed through a QLD regional town and noticed a weatherboard Queenslander needing paint, a lawn mow and tidy up and a skip bin to get rid of the rubbish strewn across the verandah and grounds. The only thing new and shiny was the rainbow coloured ‘love is love’ flag proudly draped out of a window to influence the likes of me. It made me wonder what mass homo orgies or blokes ramming their fists up someone’s arse has to do with love.

  6. Boambee John
    #2511830, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    By the way.

    Multiculturalism is cultural genocide. Spread the word!

  7. Tailgunner
    #2511832, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    “White girls are filthy.”

    They are though, god bless them.

  8. overburdened
    #2511835, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Hey my bad. Reliably informed that they love it. Further proof of their abnormality IMO

  9. Tailgunner
    #2511838, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Is Tiger still with us after the epic GAYFL victory??
    I need a Premium Content prediction on the QLD storm win tonight…

  10. Muddy
    #2511839, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Sorry, this is the last one in this vein today (I’m on a roll).
    From the same link as above (Aussies 4 First Nations People):

    10 Examples That Prove White Privilege Protects White People in Every Aspect Imaginable
    1. I Have the Privilege of (Generally) Having a Positive Relationship with the Police
    2. I Have the Privilege of Being Favored by School Authorities
    3. I Have the Privilege of Attending Segregated Schools of Affluence
    4. I Have the Privilege of Learning about My Race in School
    5. I Have the Privilege of Finding Children’s Books that Overwhelmingly Represent My Race
    6. I Have the Privilege of Soaking in Media Blatantly Biased Toward My Race
    7. I Have the Privilege of Escaping Violent Stereotypes Associated with My Race
    8. I Have the Privilege of Playing the Colorblind Card, Wiping the Slate Clean of Centuries of Racism
    9. I Have the Privilege of Being Insulated from the Daily Toll of Racism
    10. I Have the Privilege of Living Ignorant of the Dire State of Racism Today

    The whole thing seems to have been lifted directly from the U.S. No surprises I guess.
    There are so many ways I could respond, but… no-one wants us to respond, do they? Because it isn’t a ‘problem’ that has a solution.

    OK, nuf sed.

  11. Tailgunner
    #2511840, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    And Deplorable Toad – c’mon, mate, I know you’re having a bet…
    😀

  12. overburdened
    #2511841, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    At the risk of being pedantic, the stomach is a muscular organ about the size of a large fist residing in the epigastric region immediately inferior to the diaphragm. To lay folk, anywhere from the nipples to the groin is stomach territory. Like that homo thing, can I put my fist up your stomach?

  13. Marcus Classis
    #2511845, posted on October 1, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    srr:

    Marilyn Manson just got crushed by a prop I mean flattened his face may finally look like crap the way he likes it without makeup.

    Ahahahahahahahahaha! The karma bus strikes.

    Thanks srr, that made my day.

    I have always loathed that purulent chancre of a creature.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *