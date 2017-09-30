Liberty Quote
There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
Open Forum: September 30, 2017
Which are so cutting edge they couldn’t conclude the bones were human or wombat.
Prompted by an item at Quadrant on line.
What do our indigenous brothers and sisters think of the Rainbow Serpent being linked by word association with various gay rights campaigns, including garriage?
Wow. You can obviously lace any kind of shite on the internet…
1789 Great plague like epidemics was seen killing up to fifty or more percent of several tribes neighboring the Sydney settlement. Was it an act of biological warfare and was it smallpox? A recently published article in “Journal of Australian Studies” theorises that the outbreak of smallpox from the First Fleet was a deliberate act to overcome indigenous resistance to expansion of the early settlement. A large proportion of local clans were killed. See Warren, C., Smallpox at Sydney Cove – Who, When, Why? (2013).[4] The evidence was summarised by ABC Radio National program Ockham’s Razor in 2014. See transcript. However this theory has been questioned by some researchers and Medical Doctors[5] who suggest the cause of the outbreak in question was more likely due to measles or chicken pox, which at the time was often identified as small pox (see more details re this controversy in the History Wars section under the heading “Controversy over smallpox in Australia”).
From Aussies 4 First Nations Peoples.
Yeah. Given there was absolutely no interaction whatsoever between the bastard ‘invaders’ and the local indigenous people, it makes sense that smallpox would be introduced to wipe them out, wouldn’t it? After all, there wasn’t any risk whatever that such a plan could backfire.
🅾️ 🇭️ 🇴️ 🇺️ 🇷️ ❗ @__0HOUR1_ 3h3 hours ago
Marilyn Manson just got crushed by a prop I mean flattened his face may finally look like crap the way he likes it without makeup.
..
God dont mess around worship the devil and bad shit happens I believe man.
..
literally, Marilyn Manson got crushed by an upside-down cross that’s a sign man.
..
Marilyn Manson Splat
I dunno he loves that devil worshipping shit, either way, god finally said time to take the ride down.
..
Never understood ppl that.play with the devil and other evil shit.
..
Marilyn Manson Karma
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/914333714645217280
..
Marilyn Manson PIC stomach is crushed not good
https://twitter.com/__0HOUR1_/status/914334184017100800
Passed through a QLD regional town and noticed a weatherboard Queenslander needing paint, a lawn mow and tidy up and a skip bin to get rid of the rubbish strewn across the verandah and grounds. The only thing new and shiny was the rainbow coloured ‘love is love’ flag proudly draped out of a window to influence the likes of me. It made me wonder what mass homo orgies or blokes ramming their fists up someone’s arse has to do with love.
By the way.
Multiculturalism is cultural genocide. Spread the word!
“White girls are filthy.”
They are though, god bless them.
Hey my bad. Reliably informed that they love it. Further proof of their abnormality IMO
Is Tiger still with us after the epic GAYFL victory??
I need a Premium Content prediction on the QLD storm win tonight…
Sorry, this is the last one in this vein today (I’m on a roll).
From the same link as above (Aussies 4 First Nations People):
10 Examples That Prove White Privilege Protects White People in Every Aspect Imaginable
1. I Have the Privilege of (Generally) Having a Positive Relationship with the Police
2. I Have the Privilege of Being Favored by School Authorities
3. I Have the Privilege of Attending Segregated Schools of Affluence
4. I Have the Privilege of Learning about My Race in School
5. I Have the Privilege of Finding Children’s Books that Overwhelmingly Represent My Race
6. I Have the Privilege of Soaking in Media Blatantly Biased Toward My Race
7. I Have the Privilege of Escaping Violent Stereotypes Associated with My Race
8. I Have the Privilege of Playing the Colorblind Card, Wiping the Slate Clean of Centuries of Racism
9. I Have the Privilege of Being Insulated from the Daily Toll of Racism
10. I Have the Privilege of Living Ignorant of the Dire State of Racism Today
The whole thing seems to have been lifted directly from the U.S. No surprises I guess.
There are so many ways I could respond, but… no-one wants us to respond, do they? Because it isn’t a ‘problem’ that has a solution.
OK, nuf sed.
And Deplorable Toad – c’mon, mate, I know you’re having a bet…
😀
At the risk of being pedantic, the stomach is a muscular organ about the size of a large fist residing in the epigastric region immediately inferior to the diaphragm. To lay folk, anywhere from the nipples to the groin is stomach territory. Like that homo thing, can I put my fist up your stomach?
srr:
Ahahahahahahahahaha! The karma bus strikes.
Thanks srr, that made my day.
I have always loathed that purulent chancre of a creature.