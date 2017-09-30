Open Forum: September 30, 2017

Liberty Quote
-
New Fred
I’ve just spent a bit of time in PNG for reasons I won’t bore you with, but I managed to find time to visit the Bomana War Cemetery which contains about 4000 graves of Australian and other Commonwealth service people killed in the Pacific theatre.
Compared to the surrounding hideously gouged and garbage-strewm topography of Port Moresby, it is, of course, an oasis of verdancy, order and peace. All graves were poignant, but one stood out for me: Privet B F Morris, 55th Infantry Battalion, died 5 July 1942, aged SIXTY-ONE!!
This man’s back-story would be fascinating as well as almost certainly very moving. What was a sixty-one year old doing as an infantry private in harm’s way in PNG in 1942? Did he volunteer or was he just caught up in events? What was his role? Did he die as a result of fighting or was he killed by disease? Who or what was the 55th Infantry Battalion? I don’t know enough about Australian military history to even speculate about such issues.
In the big picture, secessionist movements are bad news if you believe in nations and borders. Secessionists are always around (we even have them here) and they always play the same tune. We are oppressed, we are not getting our “fair” share, etc. Since they can’t get what they want within the nation’s political system, they (usually mistakenly) believe that the solution is to opt out.
This endless splintering of the polity is right out of the Left’s playbook. Divide and conquer. The history of Europe is the history of secessionism, as the borders changed and changed and changed again, leading to instability and war.
Don’t get me wrong, I agree that regions may have legitimate grievances.
Splitting up countries has a long history of not turning out well, and certainly not of producing economic prosperity for all parties.
I don’t know all the ins and outs of the Spanish situation, and agree that the government is heavy-handed and brutal. But, in the history of Spanish politics, that is nothing new. It’s what they do.
I refer readers to the extraordinary political achievement of the nation of Indonesia. How they managed to create and maintain that polity is an absolute marvel. And yes, a lot of it is not pretty. However, the alternative is so awful it is difficult to contemplate.
