Government = Economy

Eryk Bagshaw is apparently an economics reporter. He writes for the Herald and Age and is based in Canberra at Parliament House. This is his official bio.

Writing today for one of these “illustrious” papers, Mr Bagshaw wrote:

It is the illicit trade in a legal drug that is becoming as lucrative as cocaine, at a fraction of the risk, and it is costing the economy millions of dollars in missed tax revenue, according to the federal government.

Now perhaps in some countries, a loss of income to the Government equates to a cost to the economy, but these are generally countries where residents don’t really get the option of leaving. Countries like the Soviet Union or North Korea or Cuba come to mind; countries where the Government is the economy and the people and everything else belong to the state.

Perhaps also this is the kind of country certain members of the Australian Greens aspire for Australia, members of the NSW Greens that is. But were are not there yet. On current trajectory, Australia is getting closer, but not there yet.

If Mr Bagshaw is ever in need of a career change, perhaps given he is based in Canberra, he could go to work for Treasury and contribute to the Tax Expenditure Statement.

Fair dinkum.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus