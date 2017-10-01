Parliamentarian Swear Jar

Every time a Parliamentarian say the following, they should be required to kick in $10,000 into consolidated revenue:

It seems a bit convenient that they all use the same line, no matter the political party or purpose. One might think that it is in the Parliamentarians Entitlements Handbook:

If ever challenged on your travel or expenses just say – it is within parliamentary entitlements or within the rules.

The most disgraceful thing about “parliamentary entitlements” is that the parliamentarians write the rules of entitlement. They show no modesty or decorum in writing or using entitlements. If these people every had a real job or their own business, they might know what rigour it takes to claim back expenses. Not to mention the possible fights with the ATO over whether expenses are for genuine purpose or fringe benefits; you know like for family holidays to Uluru or whale watching.

And the other thing, when did attending party political events become party of the job of a parliamentarian? These people get enough public funding as it is without the rest of use tax paying slobs being hit up for the rest. The next time one of these parasites advocates for public funding of politics as them how much more do they want?

At the last election, they got $2.63 per vote;

Parliamentarian travel for party purposes seems to be paid for;

Political party donations are tax deductible;

Political party membership is tax deductible.

How much more do they want?

Writing for Rolling Stone, Matt Taibbi described Goldman Sachs as a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.

Clearly he has not yet encountered an Australian parliamentarian and their parliamentary entitlements.

