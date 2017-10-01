Storm vs Cowboys 2017

A nice clean grand final thread for cultured Cats. Sadly cant particpate myself.
Enjoy the day. Play clean, no biting and scratching in the scrums.
-
-
I’m taking a knee and not supporting this nonsense.
Queeeeeeeeeeenslander !!!
Make of that what you will 🙂
Go the Bronco’s
Oh Wait.
Not going to watch it. Which brave Cat is going to report on the crowd’s reaction to the entertainment
.
???????
Go Storm
Cowboys by 2.
Is that Brokeback Mountain Cowboys?
Again:
Y’know, the great thing about Queensland – when there’s a QLD team playing, you can go to the game in a Broncos, a Maroons, or a Cowboys jersey, and everyone will know you’re a true fan (unless one of those teams are playing the other, of course).
Seriously, go to a Broncos game. You’ll see all three of those jerseys there amongst the Broncos supporters. Same with the Cowboys. And go to Lang Park at Origin time, you’ll see plenty of QLD supporters who don’t own a Maroon jersey, but they’ve turned up in their Broncos or Cowboys stuff.
For some reason, this doesn’t seem to have transferred to the Titans…
Cowboys by 7.
Frankly, I think you’d be insane to tip against the Storm. They’ve lost only four games all year, two of those when they were missing Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater – all of whom will be there tonight.
Crazy to tip against them. They’re just sooooo dominant. They play an almost-perfect, flawless brand of football.
Crazy to tip against them.
And yet… And yet…
Cowboys by 6.
Not going to watch it. Which brave Cat is going to report on the crowd’s reaction to the entertainment
Meh. I never watch the pre-match garbage anyway. That’s not what I’m there for.
I DO remember some wanker in the media – someone who, it’s quite clear, has never watched a game of football in their life anyway – trying to spin this controversy into an “old white guys” thing. “It’s just old White guys who are complaining. Who would they prefer the NRL booked for the entertainment? John Farnham? Jimmy Barnes? Give me a break.”
I was blocked from their Twitter account when I pointed out that the NRL had booked Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel for their Grand Final only two years ago…
Either a storm romp or a Michael Morgan trick play to get the Cows home in the dying seconds.
Nothing in between.
I don’t know about you guys, but the first thing I think when someone says “Rugby League” is, “boy, that goes great with a self-indulgent rap song from an American white guy with a face that looks like it’s been pressed in a waffle maker!”
Don’t see what all the fuss is about, really…
The last ever Holden Cup grand final now on 9.
AFTER 10 years, today’s grand final between the Eels and Sea Eagles will be the final match in the National Youth Competition.
Today a chapter in league history closes.
Thanks Holden.