Arky: Loyalty

To whom do you owe your loyalty? Humans are naturally social critters who live in groups. While it may not be obvious to the modern man living in a large city, without the presence of other humans by your side your lifespan would be measured not in years, weeks or months but days or even hours. Therefore you owe your loyalty to that which most ensures your survival.

There is a bond of loyalty between my dog and I. If someone tries to break into the house at night the dog would wake me up and possibly save my life. In return I feed him. Therefore you could say I am loyal to my dog because I need him and vice versa.

But that isn’t it. Looking at the relationship as a transaction, as if it is just about food and shelter for security is incorrect. It would be more true to flip this on its head: I like the damn dog and that’s why I choose him to perform the required function of fur– covered burglar alarm. And he likes me, or he would bugger off and find some other stupid human to mooch off.

Looking at life as a completely transactional and rational set of problems to solve like the ultimate free market libertarian autist is incorrect. I’m loyal to my dog because I like him. He’s a good little bloke.

Media entities and sporting franchises are about to find out the foundation for loyalty: survival and likeability. Sports teams have nothing to offer you in the way of survival: long ago when sport was one village in mock battle against another there was a link to survival. But today your team isn’t the other blokes from your village or town. It is just a random collection of millionaires who go where the pay is best. So what about likeability? Do you really like corporate sport? Sponsors. Human resource departments. Full time athletes. Coaching departments. Tribunals. Salary caps. Drafts. Lawyers. Public relations. Security barriers. Bag checks. Tax payer funded stadia. 24 hour media coverage. And now: Political activism.

So: To whom do you owe your ultimate loyalty?

You cannot owe your loyalty to a political party, government, church, team, club or any other single organisation. All of these are subject to infiltration and take over by those elements who have antithetical aims to the founding doctrine of the organisation. And this is precisely what happens.

You cannot have loyalty to a single person. Because individual humans are corruptible. This is why I warn over and over again against putting faith in a figure such as Trump. Your loyalty is admirable but misplaced.

The internet age provides the answer: you owe your loyalty to that which opposes the greatest threat to your survival. The greatest threat to your ongoing survival is the elitist, undemocratic forces spreading across the globe.

That which opposes it is a motley collection of deviants, contrarians, larrikins and satirists loosely linked across cyberspace.

It is to that diffuse collection of human nodes in a vast network of like– minded individuals and the values of liberty they hold, to whom you should entrust your loyalty. You are one of them.

That liberty now requires an international collection of individuals to promulgate a set of patriotic ideas is a bit of a contradiction.

Never mind.

If you were putting your faith in a political party or individual candidate you were missing the point.

We are it.