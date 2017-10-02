John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis

Australians must become alert to the national consequences resulting from a challenge to the petrodollar system.
The petrodollar system, an arrangement struck initially between the United States and Saudi Arabia in 1973 and which later expanded to all OPEC nations in 1975, mandates that all crude oil supplies sold on the international market by OPEC nations are denominated in U.S. dollars in exchange for American military protection, the supply of American weapons and a stable U.S. dollar.
Under this arrangement, any country which seeks to purchase oil from OPEC nations are required to first exchange their own national currency for U.S. dollars.
This monetary trade system has been, and continues to be, essential to maintaining the economic strength of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency.
It is the petrodollar system which has allowed the United States to incur federal government debt of $US 20 trillion (103% of GDP) and Gross External Debt of $US 18.29 trillion (94.4% of GDP) without any major disruption of the supply of financial credit or loss of confidence from international creditors.
Strategic rivals to the United States who do not possess comparable military strength have long calculated that American economic and military power can be compromised if the petrodollar system is undermined if not dismantled.
Independent analysts have suspected that US Government military action against Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi were in part due to Hussein’s plan to sell Iraqi oil in Euros and Gaddafi’s plan to sell Libyan oil via a single gold‑backed African currency – the ‘gold dinar’.
In recent weeks, a long-planned multi-nation effort has been launched to collapse the petrodollar system as a means to undermining, if not destroying, American hegemony.
After hoarding significant amount of the world’s gold reserves over the past decade with other allied nations such as Russia, China announced that it will soon be launching a new crude oil futures contract, through the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, priced in Yuan and fully controvertible into gold.
As the world’s largest importer of crude oil, China, through this facility, would be able to buy oil from major suppliers such as Russia or Iran while simultaneously bypassing the U.S. dollar.
In addition, Venezuela, in the past fortnight, announced that it will no longer accept U.S. dollars for the sale of their oil.
Both actions will undermine the relevance and demand for the U.S. dollar in international trade and finance, placing additional pressure on its relative value which has already fallen 11% on the US Dollar Index since January 2017.
A further fall in the demand for the U.S. dollar will not only worsen America’s trade and current account deficits, but will also lower the demand and therefore the price of US Treasury Bonds, subsequently increasing the interest rate payable on US federal government debt when refinancing is required.
This in turn will further blow out America’s foreign debt as well as the U.S Government’s existing budget deficit.
At this point the U.S. Government would need to adopt severe austerity measures, including significant cuts in government spending, in order to provide confidence to creditors that existing financial obligations can be met.
The need to do so is compounded by President Trump’s intention to incur an additional $US 3 trillion in federal government debt over the coming 8 years as well as the US Federal Reserve’s current attempt to normalise their bloated balance sheet.
Given that military spending is the second largest item of Government expenditure, (projected to be $US 643 billion or 15.7% of total expenditure in FY17-18), America will struggle to financially maintain its current global military footprint.
Much like the Roman, Spanish and British empires or the Soviet Union, an over-extended government that experiences intractable financial challenges will ultimately be forced to reduce the size, geographical spread and influence of its military forces.
The sequence and speed of a withdrawal of strategic American military assets will have both direct and real national security implications for Australia.
An American withdrawal from the East Asian theatre would create a power vacuum in our region allowing rival nations to Australia to strategically flex their diplomatic, economic and military power consistent with their world view which is likely to be a radical departure from our values and institutional arrangements.
Under a scenario where rival military power was utilised for expansionist objectives, Australia, based on current capacity, would not have sufficient air defence capability to defend the mainland.
Australia would therefore face a similar existential threat as experienced in 1942 when, after the fall of Singapore, the myth of British invincibility was shattered and Japan consequently attacked Darwin.
America’s reckless and ever-growing indebtedness cannot go on forever.
Australia must prepare for the day for when we may lose American military protection. Our people must be mentally, physically and materially prepared for all possible geo-political situations.
John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor. This op-ed first appeared in the Daily Telegraph.
“Independent analysts”? You mean crackpot conspiracy theorists and overcaffeinated DailyKos/Code Pink types? IIRC, they were the ones at the time who were shopping around the ridiculous conspiracy theory that Saddam was overthrown for selling the trickle of oil he was permitted to via the Oil for Food program in Euros. I’m surprised to see this pop up again after all these years.
Geez I wonder how numerous countries with much higher (and more rapidly growing) levels of indebtedness as a percentage of their GDPs manage to incur these debts without any major disruption of the blah blah blah.
This is the second crank-ish John Adams op-ed posted here on the trot. Something is certainly losing relevance at remarkable speed, although I don’t think it’s the USD.
Then there’s the derivatives market, grain, various ores, gold etc. I think it will be sometime before the yanky dollar meets it’s demise. That said, I’m not sure how much it matters, you have to barter with some common chip. As far as QE goes, they’ve all been having a crack at it. The US is still the largest economy and with the right guidance it will stay that way a while yet. China, Russia and Germany have issues of their own.
In the 90s I used to think the euro would eclipse the $US. How wrong I was.
“Australia must prepare for the day for when we may lose American military protection.”
Culturally, politically, historically, militarily, economically we are close to the US. It makes sense to acknowledge that and I think everyone does.
If the US goes down militarily, economically or culturally we won’t come out unscathed. We need to look after ourselves as best we can but there are massive synergies aligning with like-minded.
Great, where can I invest in this? Haha it just sound so…. dependable. Backed by Chinese banks, NK and real gold! Definitely the end of the US dollar.
Australia would therefore face a similar existential threat as experienced in 1942
This has been Australia’s position the whole time, the only way around it is to tool-up with nukes as so many others have. Or we can remain the lamb for the slaughter.
The US State Department was quite clearly alarmed at the time by the scope of negotiations involving Saddam, his ambassador Abbas Khalaf and Saddam’s former KGB handler Yevgeny Primakov. The Russians were apparently egging on the Iraqi leader, facilitating development of defences against US attack, but without any genuine intent to prevent an invasion by US-led forces.
Hindsight suggests the US and its allies were misled about the likelihood of substantial Russian military support for Hussein and associated political and economic realignments.
This isn’t correct, John. The transaction itself doesn’t create demand for US Dollars. Reserve status along with the desire to hold US Dollars because it has relative value and the US government is unlikely to confiscate assets unless you really really piss them off… like ransacking their embassy and taking Americans hostage.
Australian oil importers buying US Dollars against the Aussie and then handing it an oil producer doesn’t create demand for USD. What does is the producer holding the loot as USD.
John Adams is a former
CoalitionArthur Sinodinos Advisor.
Own it John.
I appreciate the opportunity to discuss this topic.
I agree with “Oh come on” that Iraq and Libya were not sacrificed to preserve the petrodollar. Saddam wanted to create an Arab superpower, Gaddafi wanted to create an African superpower. Saddam was fatally at odds with America long before he talked about a petro-euro. Gaddafi might have survived longer, but the West thought that 2011 was 1989 for the Arab world, and sided with his opponents. An African petro-dinar was just one of his many big dreams that never came to pass.
I also do not believe that China and Russia have just launched a plan to “collapse the petrodollar system”. But I do believe they are laying the foundations for an alternative, in a process that has already been underway for many years.
Here we should note that in some ways, the G-7 powers themselves have been part of this process – as when G-20 replaced G-7 as the world economic summit, or when the yuan was added to the IMF’s reserve currencies.
All the great powers have contingency plans which run a spectrum from cooperation to confrontation. It seems inevitable that oil and gas will increasingly be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. But whether that will come about through inter-bloc economic warfare, and how much this shift will matter for America, depends on many other factors.
It is certainly alarming to see America’s debt double every ten years. That certainly can’t go on forever. Maybe they will pay it down in an orderly fashion, but shrink its real value by devaluing the dollar. Maybe the government will repudiate part of it, with some geopolitical excuse. Maybe there will be a popular anti-debt revolution *within* America, that will lead to some repudiation of foreign debts too.
“John Adams” also asks us to think about what Australia would do if there was a hasty withdrawal of American military presence in this part of the world. But again, I think the scenario is being posed in unrealistic terms. America is not going to implode economically and suddenly abandon all its bases around the world.
As with the world economic system, there is already a process of evolution from within, that consists of acceding to changing realities. Look at the developing ties between India and Japan. That would be happening even if America completely retreated to the western hemisphere, because it’s about China. In any case, America is not presently in retreat, but it is always adjusting its grand strategy in response to the rise of new powers.
Australia is part of America’s inner circle, if our membership in the “Five Eyes” is anything to judge by. So if and when there is a genuine reduction in American presence in this region, we probably wouldn’t be part of that.
Here is what I think we need to think about: An alternative, Asian pole of power is emerging in the world. America’s relationship to it *could* be adversarial; or, we *could* see an entente among the great powers, in which American, Chinese, Russian… nationalism negotiate terms of coexistence. How can we acquire the strategic flexibility needed to be ready for *either* situation?