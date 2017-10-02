Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, October 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

32 Responses to Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

  4. John64
    #2512216, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Bugger – the only place to be this time of the year is No 1.

  5. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2512217, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Wow! Fourth!?!?

  7. twostix
    #2512227, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:53 am

    If the no campaign – whatever exists of it – want to do some damage they need to let the everyman hear that voting “yes” (or not voting) isn’t the end of all of this it is the beginning. To expect things like NRL’s show of “braveness” (against them) all the time.

  8. egg_
    #2512228, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:56 am

    If the no campaign – whatever exists of it – want to do some damage they need to let the everyman hear that voting “yes” (or not voting) isn’t the end of all of this it is the beginning. To expect things like NRL’s show of “braveness” (against them) all the time.

    Pooves ball every week?

  10. Marcus Classis
    #2512230, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:57 am

    yay, in the top ten!

  11. Winston Smith
    #2512231, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Calli;
    From the Old Fred:

    The hospital was run by Matron, a feared entity, who had nurses and sisters scrambling if she detected slacking off. Visiting Hours and Rest Time were hallowed. Only the foolhardy would challenge Matron.

    And then something changed.

    It wasn’t just hospitals Calli, sometime in the ’80s, management changed radically.
    We now see the fruits of that change.
    1. Defence procurement that is only capable of tipping vast amounts of money into holes – not one defence acquisition in the last 40 years has delivered what was promised.
    2. The NBN – ’nuff said.
    3. Public infrastructure;
    3a. Power plants built to serve the growing population,
    3b. Not enough dams,
    3c. Not enough new airports,
    3d. The list is endless.
    What has happened in Australia is that we have had a catastrophic collapse in the managerial sector – especially in the Public Service.
    The only thing I can think of is that Process has won out over Outcome.

  12. twostix
    #2512233, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The NRL and managerialist cochroach class in general already have years of gay marriage “celebration” events planned.

    Vote no: stop them.

  13. Boambee John
    #2512235, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Broadly on the subject of garriage, I notice that Brandis has set up a review of the Family Law Act.

    What are the odds that the bias against heteronormative men continues, but that lots of “gay friendly” clauses appear to “ease the path” for SS divorces to provide “fairness” in child access and property distribution?

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2512237, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Catalan independence is being pushed by the Kremlin. It would be a disaster for Spain and NATO.

  15. Des Deskperson
    #2512238, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

    From the previous feed:

    I’ve just spent a bit of time in PNG for reasons I won’t bore you with, but I managed to find time to visit the Bomana War Cemetery which contains about 4000 graves of Australian and other Commonwealth service people killed in the Pacific theatre.

    Compared to the surrounding hideously gouged and garbage-strewm topography of Port Moresby, it is, of course, an oasis of verdancy, order and peace. All graves were poignant, but one stood out for me: Privet B F Morris, 55th Infantry Battalion, died 5 July 1942, aged SIXTY-ONE!!

    This man’s back-story would be fascinating as well as almost certainly very moving. What was a sixty-one year old doing as an infantry private in harm’s way in PNG in 1942? Did he volunteer or was he just caught up in events? What was his role? Did he die as a result of fighting or was he killed by disease? Who or what was the 55th Infantry Battalion? I don’t know enough about Australian military history to even speculate about such issues.

  16. Boambee John
    #2512241, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Winston at 0957

    The only thing I can think of is that Process has won out over Outcome.

    It’s a few years now since I left the APS, but back then the process was not working well, so expecting the outcomes to be useful was a bit much.

    Process tied itself in knots trying to cover every possibility so that the arses of the decision makers were safe.

  17. Myrddin Seren
    #2512242, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    What has happened in Australia is that we have had a catastrophic collapse in the managerial sector – especially in the Public Service.

    The only thing I can think of is that Process has won out over Outcome.

    I would say politics has trumped professionalism in all fields – especially now in the guise of the toxic brew of identity politics.

    memoryvault has referred in the past to The Malcontents in the public service. Sort of the head of the Get Up/Whitlam Tragics hydra.

    Through business and probably the lower ranks of the political offices and public service are people who would rather have your hand cut off than shakes hands on a new Gaia-destroying dam or power station. This is identity politics.

    Not looking like this will end well.

  18. egg_
    #2512243, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:08 am

    From the OOF:

    In the big picture, secessionist movements are bad news if you believe in nations and borders. Secessionists are always around (we even have them here) and they always play the same tune. We are oppressed, we are not getting our “fair” share, etc. Since they can’t get what they want within the nation’s political system, they (usually mistakenly) believe that the solution is to opt out.

    Sounds like the fanciful meme of Libertarianism – such hot house flowers can’t exist without existing infrastructure afforded by the Big State of military, etc.

  19. Tom
    #2512244, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Were you at the game, IT? Someone here suggested you weren’t.

  20. johanna
    #2512245, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    From Ye Olde Fredde:

    johanna
    #2512239, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

    In the big picture, secessionist movements are bad news if you believe in nations and borders. Secessionists are always around (we even have them here) and they always play the same tune. We are oppressed, we are not getting our “fair” share, etc. Since they can’t get what they want within the nation’s political system, they (usually mistakenly) believe that the solution is to opt out.

    This endless splintering of the polity is right out of the Left’s playbook. Divide and conquer. The history of Europe is the history of secessionism, as the borders changed and changed and changed again, leading to instability and war.

    Don’t get me wrong, I agree that regions may have legitimate grievances.

    Splitting up countries has a long history of not turning out well, and certainly not of producing economic prosperity for all parties.

    I don’t know all the ins and outs of the Spanish situation, and agree that the government is heavy-handed and brutal. But, in the history of Spanish politics, that is nothing new. It’s what they do.

    I refer readers to the extraordinary political achievement of the nation of Indonesia. How they managed to create and maintain that polity is an absolute marvel. And yes, a lot of it is not pretty. However, the alternative is so awful it is difficult to contemplate.

  21. Top Ender
    #2512246, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I claim this thread for the orchestra of the Titanic, who manned their instruments to the last.

    Comparisons with Australia are rejected.

  22. ssr
    #2512247, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Oh right, so Commie ‘pope’ Frank does want Catalan to stay a part of Commie Spain and the Commie EU.

    All just one big Commie block, fighting back to back with the Commie UN to make the whole world bloody Communist.

    Got it.

    https://cruxnow.com/global-church/2017/09/30/catalonia-referendum-divides-church-people/

  23. twostix
    #2512248, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Having said that the footy show and NRL culture in general shows that many NRL fans are more than comfortable with the NRL encouraging homo erotic behaviour.

    The late ’90’s footy show was basically fatty crying out for help – blowing the whistle “help us!” he was silently crying to fans as management ordered they strut around on stage dressed up like prison bitchs, defend the culture of 10 men: 1 woman homo orgies, etc, etc..

  24. Boambee John
    #2512249, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Des D at 1002

    What was a sixty-one year old doing as an infantry private in harm’s way in PNG in 1942? Did he volunteer or was he just caught up in events?

    The oldest member of the First AIF was a 63 year old Victorian farmer serving in the 14th Battalion. He was killed by artillery fire in 1918. He gave his age on enlistment as lor 40s (43 iirc). His son, who was 28 on enlistment iirc, was also in the AIF, and survived.

    I used to know his name, but to my regret I have forgotten it.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2512250, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Winning!

    KASICH: I might quit Republican party…
    Can we help you pack?

    Muslim refugees opting to settle in Mexico instead of USA…
    Chocolate chillis and tequila, yum! Oh wait, not tequlia.

    Blowback? NFL Ticket Sales Crash 17.9% As Owners Lose Control Of Players
    ROFL. Gravity sucks: if you must jump off a cliff, guys, don’t expect a soft landing.

    (I’ve used the Drudge headlines for the first two as they’re more fun.)

  26. Top Ender
    #2512251, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

    What was a sixty-one year old doing as an infantry private in harm’s way in PNG in 1942?

    It has happened Des. Somewhere I have the story of a private in his sixties who was serving in Australian forces in WWI. He was noticed by his officer when he asked about the safety-catch on his Lee Enfield 303. The previous rifles he had used didn’t have such a feature.

  28. JC
    #2512257, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Agreed Johanna

    I refer readers to the extraordinary political achievement of the nation of Indonesia.

    The western side of Papua, Timor and Bali to a lessor extent are a pinup of this wonderful achievement you’re referring to.

    How they managed to create and maintain that polity is an absolute marvel.

    Great point. The jackboot and an AK47 works wonders.

    And yes, a lot of it is not pretty.

    True, but there’s a certain poetic beauty seeing dead bodies pile up, no?

    However, the alternative is so awful it is difficult to contemplate.

    Lol

  29. johanna
    #2512258, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:23 am

    The only thing I can think of is that Process has won out over Outcome.

    That’s definitely true of the APS. By the time I thankfully left, my time as a manager in a policy area was at least 50% consumed by filling out forms about diversity, compliance with the National Disability Strategy, nine pages on our input into the Budget (ours was zero), OHS, and similar rubbish. Then we got caned for not meeting deadlines about the real work. Alternatively, we got caned for not meeting deadlines for the bullshit work.

    This transformation happened in a relatively short timeframe – about 20 years, I reckon. It is the takeover by SJWs of the bureaucracy in action. It is a major reason why child protection services don’t work. If they are not filling out useless forms, they are being corralled by hippie-inspired policies from above.

    As Parkinson astutely observed many years ago, bureaucratic impediments are never removed, merely overlaid with new ones. This has been an absolute boon to the SJWs who now infest the upper echelons.

  30. ssr
    #2512259, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    So, Melbourne Storm wins yet another Grand Final and suddenly the GAYFL is no longer a thing?

    It’s all the evil NRL.

    meh, but I’m not surprised, my other team, Carlton also, refused to be forced to advocate for SS’m’, so …

    But don’t get me wrong. I am no fan of the NRL, who like everyone but dyed in the wool Stormers, has treated this truly legendary club, abominably.

    So again, on this Monday thread, I will restate what I find to be a rather odd omission from the SS’m’ NO voters, when reviewing what the NRL tried to do last night, but Melbourne Storm succeeded in doing – Demonstrating One of The Most Important Reasons to Vote For Humanity –

    I’m sorry for you didn’t get your fairytale ending yesterday, Fergus, but at least I’m sure you can be happy about Storm having the last, and lasting say, against the fairy pushing NRL.

    That field full of loving Dads and the kids who love them, after the final siren, was the loudest ‘silent protest‘ For Natural Fatherhood anyone could of made, and like everything Storm do, they did it with pure class.

    Everywhere the cameras pointed, there was a another Storm player, proudly, naturally holding his child as what they are, Better Than Any Trophy Ever! … even the NRL Grand Final Trophy 😉 🙂

    So please excuse me while I make up for the lack of sporting good will shown us Stormers, and repeat –

    KIDS NEED DADS!

    REAL MEN MAKE THE BEST DADS!

    THANK YOU MELBOURNE STORM for continuing to be THE GREATEST CHAMPIONS,
    long after the final siren 🙂

    It’s Better than O.K. to Vote NO. It’s Champion! 🙂

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2512260, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I don’t know enough about Australian military history to even speculate about such issues.

    Zulu, Top Ender, Baldrick – can you give Des some help here? It does sound like a back-story worth investigating, for someone with the time and inclination. The Australian War Museum could surely help with enquiries?

  32. Delta A
    #2512261, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Another reason to ditch the Libs:

    A pro-same-sex marriage group within the Liberal Party has been forced to back down on a request for MPs to provide information about constituents to the Yes campaign, after MPs raised concerns the move could breach the privacy of voters.

    Party officials were left scrambling after learning the “Libs & Nats for Yes” lobby on Thursday asked federal Liberal MPs by email to hand over sensitive voter information held in the party’s internal Feedback database.

    Feedback data — which most often comes from constituents emailing MPs or submitting contact details at functions — matches information with the electoral roll to provide a more complete voter profile.

    The email, sent by Melbourne office bearer and political consultant David Van, mentioned former acting federal Liberal Party director Andrew Bragg and said the information would be used to build “target universes” for the Yes campaign.

    To rtwt, search: Lib lobby retreats on voter info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *