Liberty Quote
The state schools deprived working-class parents of the power to withdraw their children from the worst. The private school parents know that their power to move is the source of their influence on their schools. The power of low-income people to withdraw their children from poor schools, in practice or by intention, was taken from them by the state.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- jupes on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- mizaris on Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Jannie on Superannuation Industrial Complex
- jupes on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Jannie on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- max on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- JC on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Jo Smyth on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- JC on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Jannie on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Zatara on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Lysander on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- iampeter on Arky: Loyalty
- Irreversible on Superannuation Industrial Complex
- John Constantine on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- struth on John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- notafan on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Arky: Loyalty
- Government = Economy
- Parliamentarian Swear Jar
- Storm vs Cowboys 2017
- Children’s books
- Off Conferencing
- Open Forum: September 30, 2017
- Music for the occasion
- Marian Tupy: How the Debate on Climate Change Is Cooling Down
- German election: Merkel loses out in backlash over refugees
- Breaking News: Essendon saga back to the courts
-
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- RMIT is the George Mason of the South
- The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics
- Sophistry
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
- David Leyonhjelm on other people’s money
- Kick ’em in the other knee
- Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
- Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017
- Is it an emergency or not?
- The nirvana fallacy and ATM fees
- Iain Murray: London’s Uber Ban Sends it Back to the Dark Ages
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
275 Responses to Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Oops, I ran afoul of the naughty words list. From Frank’s labia link.
Just another step in the quest to normalise FGM.
Woman creates necklace out of her labia
Whoaa. That is horrible.
Horrible just like PNG. Some victorious tribes would kill the defeated men’s wives, particularly if they were men of status, and cut off their junk and wear it as an arm band.
stackja at 1419
Service Record
Name MORRIS, BERTRAM FRANKLIN
Service Australian Army
Service Number N21604
Date of Birth 1 Aug 1896
That enlistment date doesn’t match the age at death, suggesting a false age on enlistment.
Benjamin was born in SA, gave his age in early 1915 as 21, which matches neither an 1896 dob nor age 61 on death.
Not sure why he would drop from age 34 to 21 for WW I, but there are enough close coincidences to suggest a link, but not prove one.
Between March 1943 and April 1944, some 1,200 Australians were killed, and an estimated 35,000 Japanese died.
I think I read an article that said the vast majority of Japanese troops in PNG were from a particular mountain region in Japan??
rickw
I recall reading that some 250,000 Japanese soldiers were sent to PNG/Solomons, of whom around 200,000 died.
My post at 1546
Birth date not enlistment date! D’oh.
and 97% of those deaths were from non combatant causes because their supply change was virtually non existent.
WA Labor already tearing itself apart:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-02/rat-in-ranks-of-mcgowan-government-threatening-to-destroy-trust/9007838
Tonight’s televisual feast from TheirABC, The Snowcone Variety Hour featuring:
B J – names and ages changed a lot. Official History mentioned ‘served under name’
I agree. His age was much more likely to be overlooked in a Militia unit than a Regular Army one. Especially as he enlisted in peacetime 1938 when the Militia was gagging for volunteers.
Snowcone isn’t going to be filling the Big Top with that dross. Needs to inject some Persian Dwarf throwing or something.
Poll shows strong turnout for marriage vote:
“Robots taking over ‘Millions’ of jobs.”
Software taking over Service Industries?
I suspect, once the Yes vote is in and the marriages begin to huge fanfare, very soon afterwards the announcement will be made of the first LGBT League in football and rugby, by law.
He’ll have to top Friday’s Lateline, who had two – the Persian Dwarf and Tim Wilson.
C.L: Gay marriage
.
This is a very good point.
If yes wins and ssm goes through, I can’t see what other question theme would replace that on Springer Jones Q&A. They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.
Someone suggested I should try Glen Moray single malt.
Before I do any comments/reviews?
Thanks.
Baldrick – Sky got the result they wanted.
Zatara at 1605
I agree. His age was much more likely to be overlooked in a Militia unit than a Regular Army one. Especially as he enlisted in peacetime 1938 when the Militia was gagging for volunteers.
Yet many (including Walter Brown) were able to join the AIF using false details? The pre war regular army was very small with no infantry units. Not much scope there for service.
Uh oh, when they’re mere ‘property’ is when they can be sacrificed in a dispute – like the fruitcake who threw his kid off the West Gate Bridge.
If yes wins and ssm goes through, I can’t see what other question theme would replace that on Springer Jones Q&A. They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.
That’s the beauty of gerbils.
They can be used during the consummation of SSM and for climate catastrophe.
Agile & Disruptive!
It’s always a great fallback. Here’s a typical piece of ABC fake news:
Here’s the reality.
They will also ratchet up the gender theory / celebrate homo enforcement.