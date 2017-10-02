Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2512547, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Oops, I ran afoul of the naughty words list. From Frank’s labia link.

    “One step closer to breaking down the taboo of female circumcision through a unique talking point and bespoke j e w ellery that I will cherish forever.”

    Just another step in the quest to normalise FGM.

  2. rickw
    #2512551, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Woman creates necklace out of her labia

    Whoaa. That is horrible.

    Horrible just like PNG. Some victorious tribes would kill the defeated men’s wives, particularly if they were men of status, and cut off their junk and wear it as an arm band.

  3. Boambee John
    #2512555, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    stackja at 1419

    Service Record
    Name MORRIS, BERTRAM FRANKLIN
    Service Australian Army
    Service Number N21604
    Date of Birth 1 Aug 1896

    That enlistment date doesn’t match the age at death, suggesting a false age on enlistment.

    Benjamin was born in SA, gave his age in early 1915 as 21, which matches neither an 1896 dob nor age 61 on death.

    Not sure why he would drop from age 34 to 21 for WW I, but there are enough close coincidences to suggest a link, but not prove one.

  4. rickw
    #2512556, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Between March 1943 and April 1944, some 1,200 Australians were killed, and an estimated 35,000 Japanese died.

    I think I read an article that said the vast majority of Japanese troops in PNG were from a particular mountain region in Japan??

  5. Boambee John
    #2512557, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    rickw

    I recall reading that some 250,000 Japanese soldiers were sent to PNG/Solomons, of whom around 200,000 died.

  6. Boambee John
    #2512558, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    My post at 1546

    Birth date not enlistment date! D’oh.

  7. notafan
    #2512559, posted on October 2, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    and 97% of those deaths were from non combatant causes because their supply change was virtually non existent.

  9. Baldrick
    #2512565, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Tonight’s televisual feast from TheirABC, The Snowcone Variety Hour featuring:

    Monday, 2 October 2017
    Craig Laundy – Staunch Stupid.Fucking.Liberal 18c defender
    Ed Husic – Shadow Minister and star of the hit series The Muslim Wants A Beard
    Catherine Ball – Drone Specialist, specialising in Drones and Other Peoples Money
    Sandra Peter – Has Degrees and reads The Age
    Adam Spencer – Lazy-eyed Maths Geek

  10. stackja
    #2512566, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    B J – names and ages changed a lot. Official History mentioned ‘served under name’

  11. Zatara
    #2512567, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    My point regarding the battalion(s) was that they were a Militia unit which gives a possible explanation for PTE Morris’ age.

    He would have been a voluntary enlistment, having given a false age. Conscription did not reach that age, and it was well beyond the nominal acceptable age.

    I agree. His age was much more likely to be overlooked in a Militia unit than a Regular Army one. Especially as he enlisted in peacetime 1938 when the Militia was gagging for volunteers.

  12. H B Bear
    #2512571, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Snowcone isn’t going to be filling the Big Top with that dross. Needs to inject some Persian Dwarf throwing or something.

  13. Baldrick
    #2512572, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Poll shows strong turnout for marriage vote:

    An exclusive Sky News ReachTel poll has revealed the ‘yes’ vote is on track to win the government’s postal survey. The poll of nearly five thousand people found more than 64 per cent of those surveyed have sent back their ballot and voted ‘yes’.

    A further six per cent still plan to vote ‘yes’ and 15.5 per cent have already voted ‘no’. According to the figures, 79 per cent of Australians have already completed and posted their response. Less than six per cent claim they will not participate, while fewer than three per cent say they have not received their ballot.

  14. egg_
    #2512573, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Adam Spencer

    “Robots taking over ‘Millions’ of jobs.”

    Software taking over Service Industries?

  15. Jo Smyth
    #2512574, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I suspect, once the Yes vote is in and the marriages begin to huge fanfare, very soon afterwards the announcement will be made of the first LGBT League in football and rugby, by law.

  16. egg_
    #2512576, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Snowcone isn’t going to be filling the Big Top with that dross. Needs to inject some Persian Dwarf throwing or something.

    He’ll have to top Friday’s Lateline, who had two – the Persian Dwarf and Tim Wilson.

  17. max
    #2512577, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    C.L: Gay marriage

    commodifies children

    .

    This is a very good point.

  18. JC
    #2512579, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    He’ll have to top Friday’s Lateline, who had two – the Persian Dwarf and Tim Wilson.

    If yes wins and ssm goes through, I can’t see what other question theme would replace that on Springer Jones Q&A. They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.

  19. zyconoclast
    #2512580, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Someone suggested I should try Glen Moray single malt.

    Before I do any comments/reviews?
    Thanks.

  20. stackja
    #2512581, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Baldrick – Sky got the result they wanted.

  21. Boambee John
    #2512582, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Zatara at 1605

    I agree. His age was much more likely to be overlooked in a Militia unit than a Regular Army one. Especially as he enlisted in peacetime 1938 when the Militia was gagging for volunteers.

    Yet many (including Walter Brown) were able to join the AIF using false details? The pre war regular army was very small with no infantry units. Not much scope there for service.

  22. egg_
    #2512583, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Gay marriage

    commodifies children

    Uh oh, when they’re mere ‘property’ is when they can be sacrificed in a dispute – like the fruitcake who threw his kid off the West Gate Bridge.

  23. zyconoclast
    #2512584, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    If yes wins and ssm goes through, I can’t see what other question theme would replace that on Springer Jones Q&A. They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.

    That’s the beauty of gerbils.
    They can be used during the consummation of SSM and for climate catastrophe.
    Agile & Disruptive!

  24. jupes
    #2512585, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    If yes wins and ssm goes through, I can’t see what other question theme would replace that on Springer Jones Q&A. They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.

    It’s always a great fallback. Here’s a typical piece of ABC fake news:

    Here’s the reality.

  25. jupes
    #2512588, posted on October 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    They would have to ratchet up the gerbil warming alarmism, I guess.

    They will also ratchet up the gender theory / celebrate homo enforcement.

