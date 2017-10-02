Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, October 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

538 Responses to Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Arky
    #2512894, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Jesus Christ, Marcus.
    Don’t start teaching the terrorists about enfilade fire.

  2. one old bruce
    #2512896, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Amen Marcus Classis. That is superb analysis. Thank you for taking the trouble to write that.

  3. John64
    #2512900, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    50+ dead, 200+ wounded.

    Bloody hell.

  4. one old bruce
    #2512901, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Enfilade: that was why they dug all those zig zag trenches across Sydney in 1943, which you can view if you study the 1943 aerial image accessed through the basemaps menu here:
    http://maps.six.nsw.gov.au/

    Check out the lack of cars: rationing. And the anti-aircraft placements at Rodd Point and around Cockatoo Docks.

  5. Joe
    #2512906, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Arky:

    Jesus Christ, Marcus.
    Don’t start teaching the terrorists about enfilade fire.

    John64:

    50+ dead, 200+ wounded.

    So, about what you would expect from enfilade fire then?

  6. Zatara
    #2512910, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Las Vegas Sheriff now says 50+ dead and 200+ wounded.

    Firing down from the 32nd floor at a range of 100-200 meters at night that is very effective shooting for one or two shooters.

  7. rickw
    #2512913, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Where did they get the automatics? They have been illegal in the USA since 1934 IIRC, and are tightly controlled. My guess is the mex cartels.

    Or they had done enough research to work out which spur they needed to grind off on the AR’s hammer, or had manage to cobble together a military fire control group, or they could have assembled the trigger group without the disconnector.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xh2FjzVVIZY

  8. hzhousewife
    #2512914, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sounds like one shooter with multiple weapons therefore he did not reload.
    Nevada has open carry? But if you had a weapon and could not realise in the pandemonium
    where the gunfire was coming from, how does that help.

  9. Des Deskperson
    #2512923, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Thanks Muddy and others for the information on P D Good.

    A visit to Bomana cemetery, BTW, seems, not surprisingly, to be rite of passage for Kokoda treckers.

    Most of the whiteys at POM airport seemed to be treckers, arriving or departing – there were none, of course, on the streets of POM. Some were subdued and respectful, but many were loud-mouthed and self-congratulatory. One oaf – possibly a keen if not particularly attentive reader of the works of Peter FitzSimons – was going on about all the other iconic Australian sites he was intending to visit, including the Eureka Stockade at Bendigo.

  10. one old bruce
    #2512928, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    “possibly a keen if not particularly attentive reader of the works of Peter FitzSimons ”

    Lord, save us from idiots.

  11. C.L.
    #2512931, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Who said the shooters were Democrats?

  12. rickw
    #2512932, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    This will run dead in the msm; and the connection with BLM and Hillary and Obama won’t surface. And this has been the second gun attack by some old leftie bastard:

    The Left have been covertly and overtly begging for direct action, old Lefty mongrels will oblige. What makes the old Lefties more dangerous than the young Lefty Homo SJW’s is at least they have some hope of being able to successfully insert a mag into an AK-47.

  13. notafan
    #2512935, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    People thought shooter was Geary Danley apparent 76 year old spouse of Marilou Danley who was is Democrat.

    Appears Marilou is now ‘roommate’ of Stephen Paddock and who knows?

  14. Indolent
    #2512940, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Israeli radio is reporting (unofficially) that the shooter was Samir al-Hajib, an American who converted to Islam at the age of 30.

  15. Boambee John
    #2512941, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Marcus C at 2133

    Where did they get the automatics? They have been illegal in the USA since 1934 IIRC, and are tightly controlled. My guess is the mex cartels.

    Was Fast and Furious the name of that Obama operation sending guns to the Mex cartels? Be ironic if it is from that. Even the MSM would have problems ignoring that!

  16. Andysaurus
    #2512944, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Is anybody watching the latest attempt by their ABC to destroy the Australian economy? Adani this time. I believe none of it, judging by their past performance.

  17. srr
    #2512945, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    STOP TERROR‏ @S_T_O_P_TERROR 1h1 hour ago

    Las Vegas police: Not considering shooting act of #terrorism “at this point”; no indication of motive yet. #mandalaybay #PrayForLasVegas

    IF THIS IS NOT A TERRORISM WHAT IS IT? VACATION GONE BAD!!!????
    https://twitter.com/S_T_O_P_TERROR/status/914785372487417860
    ABC News
    _______________________

    It’s Democrat Domestic Terrorism, like others that the UN suckholing media lie about and then run dead on.

  19. one old bruce
    #2512951, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    They’re just waking up, east coast USA, so it will get clearer soon.

    Ace’s morons are a pretty good and sharp slice of popular US opinion, and they are waiting for more info:
    http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=371808

  20. C.L.
    #2512953, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Was Fast and Furious the name of that Obama operation sending guns to the Mex cartels? Be ironic if it is from that. Even the MSM would have problems ignoring that!

    Nope. No they wouldn’t.

  21. stackja
    #2512956, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    LVMPD‏Verified account @LVMPD 24 minutes ago
    We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest.

  22. Arky
    #2512957, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    So, about what you would expect from enfilade fire then?

    ..
    I don’t know.
    I’ve never shot anyone.
    I believe the point is to organise your position such as to reduce your arc of fire.
    But ask someone who is an officer type.

  23. JC
    #2512961, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    OMG more than 50 killed and 100 wounded . Just pure evil .

  24. marcus classis
    #2512962, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    If they had effective enfilade fire into a massed and trapped target like that. I’d expect something around 0.5 KIA and 0.8 WIA for each shot fired assuming military grade ammunition of 7.62mm. Which is bloody effective stuff.

    All I am saying is that they did not, (thank God) fully exploit what they had. We do not know what they used or how many rounds the fired,ergo this could have been very much worse.

    Why am I so concerned? One of my sons is in LV right now for Global Gaming Expo and then EVE. He’s Ok and was not in the square, he was in a tequila bar. One of his friends hit in the leg but missed the femur. Texted that it sounded like AK fire but hard to tell with the echoes.

    Signing off, got more calls to make.

  25. Steve trickler.
    #2512966, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Probably not the worlds most recognizable instrument in the word today.

    From the previous open forum.

    memoryvault
    #2511354, posted on September 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    With all due respect to the young man’s undoubted talent, Steve, all he did was stroke the beast’s chin. And the piece was hardly difficult. If you truly want to see – and hear – the dragon tamed, watch this.

    Keep an eye out for the footwork, and remember – there is no orchestra backing.

    MV posted this. It’s epic.



    Watched and listened to many times now. It can leave your mind in a bind.

  26. one old bruce
    #2512967, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    My daughter was at Caesar’s Palace to see Jerry Seinfeld just a few months ago. Drove thru Death Valley and all that.

    Yeah sounds bad.

  27. Steve trickler.
    #2512969, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Lets have fun with 5000 pipes.



  28. hzhousewife
    #2512970, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    All the best for your son and his friends marcus, this will be a life-changing experience for many people there.

  29. rickw
    #2512971, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    OMG more than 50 killed and 100 wounded . Just pure evil .

    I think the current count is a terrible 50 / 200. Obviously likely to be more deaths, particularly if ER capacity is at limit and they start having to do reverse triage.

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2512973, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Now for someone pumping the pipes with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor?

  31. Snoopy
    #2512974, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    There is speculation that Zimbabwe may formally adopt the Rand as it’s currency. It’s what should have happened in 2009, but Zimbabwe didn’t want to be seen as a South African colony or meet the associated costs.

    In hindsight part of Zimbabwe’s problems have been created by fixing business costs in an appreciating currency while the currency of its largest trading partner was s depreciating.

    The challenge, as I see it, will be to find the $500 million to buy back the bond notes at face value. Not easy when the ‘royal’ family has purchased three Rollers in the last two weeks.

  32. hzhousewife
    #2512975, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Marilou Danley is Australian !?

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2512977, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Enough with the fucking hot takes please.

    Cool your jets until we have the facts.

  36. hzhousewife
    #2512981, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    just from google

    Marilou Bustos (Danley)
    Geary Dean Danley married Marilou Bustos on month day 1990, at marriage place, Nevada.

  38. srr
    #2513001, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Dennis Green‏ @dendog43 4m4 minutes ago
    More Dennis Green Retweeted Ross Cameron

    Great Tweet Ross. Trumpesque at the very least. Cheers from South Australia @judi_francis @ruthdianecotter @Tracieeeeee2 #GoTrump

    Ross Cameron @RossCameron4

    If pope’s can retire, why not #Francis? Give him #Netflix, Lake Como villa, Soros board role, write climate books. http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/01/pope-francis-tells-migrants-you-are-warriors-of-hope/

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *