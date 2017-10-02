Liberty Quote
The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.— Will Rogers
Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
538 Responses to Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
Jesus Christ, Marcus.
Don’t start teaching the terrorists about enfilade fire.
Amen Marcus Classis. That is superb analysis. Thank you for taking the trouble to write that.
50+ dead, 200+ wounded.
Bloody hell.
Enfilade: that was why they dug all those zig zag trenches across Sydney in 1943, which you can view if you study the 1943 aerial image accessed through the basemaps menu here:
http://maps.six.nsw.gov.au/
Check out the lack of cars: rationing. And the anti-aircraft placements at Rodd Point and around Cockatoo Docks.
Arky:
John64:
So, about what you would expect from enfilade fire then?
Las Vegas Sheriff now says 50+ dead and 200+ wounded.
Firing down from the 32nd floor at a range of 100-200 meters at night that is very effective shooting for one or two shooters.
Where did they get the automatics? They have been illegal in the USA since 1934 IIRC, and are tightly controlled. My guess is the mex cartels.
Or they had done enough research to work out which spur they needed to grind off on the AR’s hammer, or had manage to cobble together a military fire control group, or they could have assembled the trigger group without the disconnector.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xh2FjzVVIZY
Sounds like one shooter with multiple weapons therefore he did not reload.
Nevada has open carry? But if you had a weapon and could not realise in the pandemonium
where the gunfire was coming from, how does that help.
Thanks Muddy and others for the information on P D Good.
A visit to Bomana cemetery, BTW, seems, not surprisingly, to be rite of passage for Kokoda treckers.
Most of the whiteys at POM airport seemed to be treckers, arriving or departing – there were none, of course, on the streets of POM. Some were subdued and respectful, but many were loud-mouthed and self-congratulatory. One oaf – possibly a keen if not particularly attentive reader of the works of Peter FitzSimons – was going on about all the other iconic Australian sites he was intending to visit, including the Eureka Stockade at Bendigo.
“possibly a keen if not particularly attentive reader of the works of Peter FitzSimons ”
Lord, save us from idiots.
Who said the shooters were Democrats?
This will run dead in the msm; and the connection with BLM and Hillary and Obama won’t surface. And this has been the second gun attack by some old leftie bastard:
The Left have been covertly and overtly begging for direct action, old Lefty mongrels will oblige. What makes the old Lefties more dangerous than the young Lefty Homo SJW’s is at least they have some hope of being able to successfully insert a mag into an AK-47.
People thought shooter was Geary Danley apparent 76 year old spouse of Marilou Danley who was is Democrat.
Appears Marilou is now ‘roommate’ of Stephen Paddock and who knows?
Israeli radio is reporting (unofficially) that the shooter was Samir al-Hajib, an American who converted to Islam at the age of 30.
Marcus C at 2133
Where did they get the automatics? They have been illegal in the USA since 1934 IIRC, and are tightly controlled. My guess is the mex cartels.
Was Fast and Furious the name of that Obama operation sending guns to the Mex cartels? Be ironic if it is from that. Even the MSM would have problems ignoring that!
Is anybody watching the latest attempt by their ABC to destroy the Australian economy? Adani this time. I believe none of it, judging by their past performance.
STOP TERROR @S_T_O_P_TERROR 1h1 hour ago
Las Vegas police: Not considering shooting act of #terrorism “at this point”; no indication of motive yet. #mandalaybay #PrayForLasVegas
IF THIS IS NOT A TERRORISM WHAT IS IT? VACATION GONE BAD!!!????
https://twitter.com/S_T_O_P_TERROR/status/914785372487417860
ABC News
_______________________
It’s Democrat Domestic Terrorism, like others that the UN suckholing media lie about and then run dead on.
This Israeli site identifying him as Paddock
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/las-vegas-gunman-identified-casualties-rise-50-dead-200-injured/
They’re just waking up, east coast USA, so it will get clearer soon.
Ace’s morons are a pretty good and sharp slice of popular US opinion, and they are waiting for more info:
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=371808
Nope. No they wouldn’t.
..
I don’t know.
I’ve never shot anyone.
I believe the point is to organise your position such as to reduce your arc of fire.
But ask someone who is an officer type.
OMG more than 50 killed and 100 wounded . Just pure evil .
If they had effective enfilade fire into a massed and trapped target like that. I’d expect something around 0.5 KIA and 0.8 WIA for each shot fired assuming military grade ammunition of 7.62mm. Which is bloody effective stuff.
All I am saying is that they did not, (thank God) fully exploit what they had. We do not know what they used or how many rounds the fired,ergo this could have been very much worse.
Why am I so concerned? One of my sons is in LV right now for Global Gaming Expo and then EVE. He’s Ok and was not in the square, he was in a tequila bar. One of his friends hit in the leg but missed the femur. Texted that it sounded like AK fire but hard to tell with the echoes.
Signing off, got more calls to make.
Probably not the worlds most recognizable instrument in the word today.
From the previous open forum.
memoryvault
#2511354, posted on September 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm
With all due respect to the young man’s undoubted talent, Steve, all he did was stroke the beast’s chin. And the piece was hardly difficult. If you truly want to see – and hear – the dragon tamed, watch this.
Keep an eye out for the footwork, and remember – there is no orchestra backing.
—
MV posted this. It’s epic.
Watched and listened to many times now. It can leave your mind in a bind.
My daughter was at Caesar’s Palace to see Jerry Seinfeld just a few months ago. Drove thru Death Valley and all that.
Yeah sounds bad.
Lets have fun with 5000 pipes.
All the best for your son and his friends marcus, this will be a life-changing experience for many people there.
OMG more than 50 killed and 100 wounded . Just pure evil .
I think the current count is a terrible 50 / 200. Obviously likely to be more deaths, particularly if ER capacity is at limit and they start having to do reverse triage.
Now for someone pumping the pipes with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor?
There is speculation that Zimbabwe may formally adopt the Rand as it’s currency. It’s what should have happened in 2009, but Zimbabwe didn’t want to be seen as a South African colony or meet the associated costs.
In hindsight part of Zimbabwe’s problems have been created by fixing business costs in an appreciating currency while the currency of its largest trading partner was s depreciating.
The challenge, as I see it, will be to find the $500 million to buy back the bond notes at face value. Not easy when the ‘royal’ family has purchased three Rollers in the last two weeks.
Marilou Danley is Australian !?
Enough with the fucking hot takes please.
Cool your jets until we have the facts.
Indonesian!
Gets this off the front page
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2017/Oct-02/421168-trial-to-open-for-suspected-mastermind-of-benghazi-attacks.ashx
just from google
Marilou Bustos (Danley)
Geary Dean Danley married Marilou Bustos on month day 1990, at marriage place, Nevada.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/las-vegas-shooting-police-respond-to-active-shooter/news-story/53255ba6a522dd28ac7a3aa29c8b8cc6
Dennis Green @dendog43 4m4 minutes ago
More Dennis Green Retweeted Ross Cameron
Great Tweet Ross. Trumpesque at the very least. Cheers from South Australia @judi_francis @ruthdianecotter @Tracieeeeee2 #GoTrump