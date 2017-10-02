Liberty Quote
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.— Friedrich von Hayek
Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
dover_beach
#2513273, posted on October 3, 2017 at 9:57 am
You know, the truly astonishing thing about this claim that children don’t need their natural parents, is that the occurs less than twenty years after the decade-long furor of the Stolen Generations.
So next time we hear about “the tragedy of the Stolen Generation” we can quote the Chief Justice of the Family Court as a refutation?
No? Shut up because? That’s different?
From C.L. at 9:28 am:
From a judge, a chief judge, who is ostensibly as Caesar’s wife, unassailable, objective, wise, measured. Seventeen years a judge and the stupid cow has learned so little. How’s that prejudice and ignorant bias working out for you, girlie?
But no, the ever so capable wymminses, with their superior composure and highly tuned humanity, dancing above the mythical glass ceiling, have scored three times already today:
In the Australian – it sounds like someone enjoyed being The Big Man giving orders for a very short while:
Among the reader comments I see this:
Strike Three – srr was onto this before breakfast, then notafan – is a fine example of first class stupidity worthy of a 16 year old school girl who just hates Daddy and the awful USA under Herr Trump:
Prissy Missy is surely going to need Daddy now, to help her through her extended salary free phase.
You guys already covered the “stolen generations” angle.
So she is a racist as well.
I wonder how much heartache this dumb bint has inflicted in 17 years.
The blood of male suicides on her hands, is a given.
A real piece of shit.
Bolt goes gun control:
Opponents of gun control say guns don’t kill, people do. The next time you hear someone say that, play them this video from the Las Vegas massacre. Make them hear the chatter of fire from automatic weapons and then count the dead. No man with a knife or even just a handgun could kill 59 people in just a few minutes. Guns help kill faster.
Yes,well it worked at the Batacalan.
Oh hang on.
I don’t think most lunatics who source weapons are worried about OHSS laws.
Western Sydney has plenty of shooting going on.
And Australians are some of the most gun free people in the World.
Well, the law abiding Australians.
So what ?
The man was shooting from the 32nd floor of a building 150 to 200 metres away. Gun laws are immaterial, mass murderers with mayhem on their minds will find a way, he coulda got a Kenworth or build a bomb. Do people just ignore the wave of non gun related terror attacks that have recently occurred in Europe. The terrorist in Nice killed 83, is that like whatever?
DB, for some children the safest place is far far away from their natural parents. Almost anyone else would be safer for them. In those limited cases disturbing the natural order of things is required.
The family court starts with the premise a child should live with its natural born parents, then goes from there if that is unsafe / impossible.
This public comment is just a little pc bs to say how pc they are.
Christi 🇺🇸 @greeneyedlucy84 51m51 minutes ago
This is what a 23 weeker looks like. GTFOH with your #NoAbortionBan
https://twitter.com/greeneyedlucy84/status/914994441584332800
Any Catholic who obstinately denies that abortion is always gravely immoral, commits the sin of heresy and incurs an automatic sentence of excommunication
So Turnbull, Shorten and similar have been excommunicated?
A man with a truck killed 84 in Nice you fucking stupid xunt.
You can guarantee that if the Las Vegas shooter was in Trump’s campaign team, the FBI would know everything about him before he even decided to purchase a weapon.
The length of time taken for the information to come out about a dead man on the scene, ……………well, let’s just remember the A.C.L bombing.
A country music concert?
I don’t know much about things there but I can bet the Dixie Chicks weren’t playing.
?
Shorten converted to Anglicanism when he married his second wife but yes it is automatic self excommunication for anyone claiming to be a Catholic.
Modern Times: Camille Paglia & Jordan B Peterson
Jordan B Peterson
Oct 2, 2017
Dr. Camille Paglia is a well-known American intellectual and social critic. She has been a professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (where this discussion took place) since 1984. She is the author of seven books focusing on literature, visual art, music, and film history, among other topics. The most well-known of these is Sexual Personae (http://amzn.to/2xVGEEV), an expansion of her highly original doctoral thesis at Yale. The newest, Free Women, Free Men: Sex, Gender, Feminism, was published by Pantheon Books in March 2017 (http://amzn.to/2hGycTG).
Dr. Paglia has been warning about the decline and corruption of the modern humanities for decades, and she is a serious critic of the postmodern ethos that currently dominates much of academia. Although she is a committed equity feminist, she firmly opposes the victim/oppressor narrative that dominates much of modern American and British feminism.
In this wide-ranging discussion, we cover (among other topics) the pernicious influence of the French intellectuals of the 1970’s on the American academy, the symbolic utility of religious tradition, the tendency toward intellectual conformity and linguistic camouflage among university careerists, the under-utilization of Carl Jung and his student, Erich Neumann, in literary criticism and the study of the humanities, and the demolition of the traditional roles and identity of men and women in the West.
You mean like the Fauxfacts board and management which missed every industry shift in the last 30 years with the exception of Domain?
Football clubs are nothing like Olympic sports – at the end of the year everyone can see how you did. Olympic sports foundations are like being a Mainland Tasmanian premier, your main job is lobbying the Federal government for money and every four years your continued under-performance is shown and then the cycle repeats itself.
Is thick as a plank Bolt aware that the weaponry used in Vegas was all illegal?
He threw Pell under the bus for the mob and is now doing the same here.
Indeed.
The guns were all illegal, thicko.
They’re now saying the shooter had 30 rifles.
I find it hard to believe an accountant purchased them all from Mexicans out of a car boot.
So there are some questions here about acquisition and policy.
Isis connection gets very warm:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MLevineReports/status/914976066774732802
“The AFL’s first female club chief executive was yesterday forced out of her job after just four months.
Former world-class cyclist Tracey Gaudry took up her position at the Hawthorn club in June after leaving a role with Athletics Australia.
This is what I meant when I asked about sports “executives” whose connection to the sport they administer is indirect (at best).
Fairly confident she has not played AFL or VFL at top level.
Why is there even a sports “executive”. Return all sports to amateur status and ban making money from sport.
LOL good luck with that one. Live sports is about the only thing that keeps most media companies afloat. Each game has more in common with an episode of Big Brother or The Bachelor than the underlying amateur sport.
Marilou Danley’s facebook page was still open last night, unless she is in very deep cover she is not a muslim, statistically most likely a nomimal Catholic.
She certainly went to a lot of great shows in Vegas in the last few years.
So what?
Does Andrew think the Poms should ban acid in the UK?
Woke up this morning to find twitter has suspended my account… the only “contentious” thing I tweeted that maybe could’ve blocked me was that Israeli Radio reported shooter as “Samir.” And my tweet just said “is this for real?” Are twitter that soft? WTF is going on?
Another densely stupid Australian “conservative”.
How do we show our support for Vegas?
What’s the meme?
An aged, tattooed hooker?
Lines of coke?
Nevada gun laws
I’ve just seen the ACT government’s much hyped, taxpayer funded ‘Rainbow’ Transport for Canberra bus which is supposed to demonstrate that government’s support for SSM.
I was a little puzzled. For starters, the bus doesn’t actually say anything about SSM, it’s just a horizontally-striped bus with the ‘Canberra Living Together’ logo.
Secondly, it was operating on a rather obscure route, the number 1, which drifts around the inner north and south where any, err, right-thinking person would already be pro-SSM. So far as I know, it hasn’t run on any of the main arterial routes where it would get a lot of profile, nor has it been sent down to Tuggers to taunt the homophobic bogans.
So while the Labor/Greens ACT government has been relentlessly virtue-signalling its compassion and commitment to human rights, its practical efforts seem to be little, well, half-arsed, particularly as the few rainbow flags that were being flown have been replaced by Florida banners. You have to wonder whether the government, increasingly on the nose for its links to developers and its ‘tram’, is having, as they say, a bet each way.
GPs endorse homosexual ‘marriage’ after bullying:
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners endorses marriage equality after backlash over neutral stance.
Rita should have stopped right here.
You can hear the shooting in the video
King of Instagram Dan Bilzerian posts video running from Las Vegas shooting saying “a girl just got shot in the f***ing head”
I think there’s a middle way between Howardian bed-wetting and a regime that allows fruitcakes to rock up to a gun shop and purchase 50 rifles.
Rita Panahi @RitaPanahi
Americans don’t like being lectured to but something needs to be done about availability of automatic weapons.
Could someone on Twitter please inform Ms P that civilian ownership of fully automatic weapons has been illegal in the US since the 1930s.
Rita and her fauxservative posse of dim bulbs couldn’t give a rats about the facts.
It seems somehow disrespectful to be feeling so sad about a musician on such an awful day for the US, but damn I love Tom Petty. He was the first artist I ever got seriously into as a teenager and I still watch and listen to him now. What a performer and songwriter and he never shied away from standing up for what he believed, several times at enormous cost to himself.
BZZZT wrong! Automatic weapons are ALREADY illegal in USA for most people. Can be obtained legally at expense and with the CONSENT of the state’s attorney general.
You can purchase 50 rifles, but NONE of them will be automatic.
Regardless, this will not stop people who want to kill. They will find a way.
Rita also thinks abortion is horrible but perfectly legit in the first trimester.
So I think we can completely discount anything she says about murderous weapons.
CL
I know what you mean, but even if you imposed Howard like gun control in the US… even if it was there prior to the incident… the mass shooting would still have occurred.
The market in Australia has seen prices drop for illegal guns.
Surprised Kap hasn’t been more vocal considering he went to school there.
https://twitter.com/kaepernick7?lang=en
It’s not illegal to own automatic weapons made prior to 1986.
However ownership is highly regulated.
I don’t doubt this is true. But the presumption must always be that the child belongs with its parents, and that the latter are obliged to take care of their child.
Does it? If the words of the Chief Justice are to be believed, this doesn’t appear to be the case. Is this presumption reflected in the FLA, etc?
When you outlaw guns, only outlaws have them.
If the guns the shooter used were banned the anti gun left will fall flat on their faces.
It won’t stop them, they’ll just scream louder.
Which is why I wrote … “rifles.”
And can we cut the crap about autos vs. semi-autos?
The latter still allow a madman to slaughter dozens of people in minutes.
Can’t do that with your father’s old 4-10.
That’s like saying we should legalise drink-driving because people will still find a way to crash cars.
Personally, I think the reason for these killings is basically, mind your own business.
In may cases, the perp. was driven to it by unwarranted intrusion into their private affairs. Modern politics is too intrusive and causes too many abrasions with one’s associates because it has become a zero sum game. Winner takes all.
Only yesterday a Cat posted a vid. of some blokes cutting loose with a STG44.
Can you imagine the regime of bullying that will be instituted as a matter of law and policy if the Yes vote is triumphant.
Wasn’t Rita involved with Monty?
That explains a lot if true.
Not sure this is right. I don’t have special insight to black markets, I just used to hold a strong position they should exist. But the guns in demand are unlicensed modern pistols which are reported to fetch around $4000+ but legal buyers pay $400-1800 depending on model and condition. The ‘easier to find’ illegal longarms were often picked up in bikie raids but are mostly not being traded at big dollars as far as we can tell, because they are less useful for criminals. They are being stolen to order for drug dealers, but demand is not so great as for pistols.
No. That’s like saying we should ban cars, because cars kill.