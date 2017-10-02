Monday Forum: October 2, 2017

  1. Harlequin Decline
    #2513692, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    stackja
    #2513681, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Conventions only.

    I guess the conventions don’t mean much these days.

  2. Marcus
    #2513693, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I’ve always loved this song, and I suppose it’s got more poignancy now:



    He just looks so content with life in that video.

    I guess there’s another empty chair now…

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2513694, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Unlocking devices with fingerprint or iris recognition is becoming a matter of course. But Private Eye’s ‘Funny Old World announces dickometrics , the first penis recognition system for use on porn sites.
    ‘Basically if you have a penis, you can use that instead of a password. Just upload a photo of it to our website, and whenever you log on, we’ll use our proprietary Penis Recognition Technology to match your penis to your account. Like a finger print or an eyeball, the penis has many differentiating factors like size, colour, skin composition and vein protrusion . . . As yet the technology isn’t there for women, but we’re working on it.’

    Does not specify if uploaded photograph requires said member to be at rest or rampant.

  4. Marcus
    #2513695, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Firing from the casino but no attack in the casino seems – odd – if revenge is the motive.

    This whole thing remains – odd.

    It’ll probably be similar to that pilot who crashed that plane with all passengers on board, in the end.

    Some egomaniac with a death wish who wanted to go out in a blaze of infamy, no more, no less.

  5. Gab
    #2513696, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Has it been confirmed the LV shooter was a muslim?

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2513697, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    We are slowly becoming a fascistic hellhole.

    Not so slowly.

    Are we there yet?

  7. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2513699, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Sydney Live ✔ @SydneyLive2GB
    It’s up to the policymakers and the American public to tackle this issue (of gun control) – @JulieBishopMP tells @BenFordham – http://www.2gb.com

    Stick to wasting Australian taxpayers money, you tax hoovering slag.

  8. Tom
    #2513701, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Has it been confirmed the LV shooter was a muslim?

    Islamic State, which claimed responsibility, says the shooter Paddock is a “soldier of Islam” and converted to Islam in the past few months after IS — in May — called on lone wolves to attack the Vegas strip.

  10. JC
    #2513706, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Langdale who does some conspiracy theories is suggesting this possibility.

    The reason there were so many guns in the room was because Paddock was an unlicensed gun dealer. He raises the possibility that he was killed and others did the work.

    This is a big story that requires big time evidence though.

    It will be interesting to get the hotel CCTV footage, which still hasn’t come out.

  11. Gab
    #2513707, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Thanks, Tom. I only ask here because the msm won’t report it.

  12. incoherent rambler
    #2513708, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Islamic State, which claimed responsibility …

    Far ken weird.

    “We dunnit!”

    “No, no. It wasn’t you! Prove you dunnit.”

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2513709, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Has it been confirmed the LV shooter was a muslim?

    I’m guessing potential psychopath with potential borderline personality disorder myself.
    It appears I was very wrong.

  14. Gab
    #2513710, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    One witness said the shooting took place over twenty minutes.
    I have yet to find a corroboration for that.

    Heard on the wireless that from the time of the first 911 call to when the cops kicked down the door of the hotel room, over 1 hour had elapsed.

  16. Fergus
    #2513712, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Must have been going somewhere with those two planes.

  17. one old bruce
    #2513715, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Peter, Peter, we don’t want to know who you are, ‘Test’. Are you trying to sell us Real Estate with that smile?

  18. incoherent rambler
    #2513717, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The JC theory is possible, but rest assured if there is an organization(s) involved the Donald will go hunting for them. I suspect he will be better at it than Bush or O’Bummer.

  19. Fergus
    #2513718, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    There would be records of those flights, or maybe not.

  20. Oh come on
    #2513720, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    One thing that this shooting has highlighted is what a pathetic actor ISIS has become.

  21. Tailgunner
    #2513723, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Is Monty applauding the rampage against supposed “Trump supporters” in LV?
    Civil War II getting closer.

  22. Farmer Gez
    #2513724, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    If Paddock is a convert it should throw the media into a spin. Any young ethnic Muslim is a candidate for radicalisation but an over the hill white guy can’t be, right?
    You would have to blame the religion and not the race. A paradox for the Left and an unusually high level of delusion will be needed to expain it away.

  23. one old bruce
    #2513726, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Stimpy, I always pictured you as a woman, like Darryl Hannah in Bald-Runner.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2513727, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    If Paddock is a convert it should throw the media into a spin.

    Just another reason for everybody to hate rich old white men.
    Nothing to see here.

  25. one old bruce
    #2513728, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    It’s like a Venetian masquerade here. Or maybe Chesterton’ The Man Who was Thursday where everyone turned out to be a sock-puppet.

  26. Arky
    #2513729, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Not so slowly.

    Are we there yet?

    ..
    If you kids don’t quit it, I swear to God I’m going to turn this country around and no one is going to Disneyland

  27. Oh come on
    #2513730, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Islamic State, which claimed responsibility

    Yes, they’ve also claimed responsibility for the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and the assassination of JFK.

  28. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2513732, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Why did he kill himself?

    Why not keep rampaging?

  29. Gab
    #2513733, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Greens morons in Vic want to import 20,000 Rohingyas. Caring and compassionate? Nah, just hopin for 20,000 more Greens voters.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2513734, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Stimpy, I always pictured you as a woman, like Darryl Hannah in Bald-Runner.

    Ridiculous.
    Obviously I would be Darryl Hannah in Kill Bill in Nurses outfit.
    Because eye patch.

  31. JC
    #2513736, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2513732, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Why did he kill himself?

    Why not keep rampaging?

    Really good question.

  32. one old bruce
    #2513737, posted on October 3, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Oh, sorry. Yeah I see it now. Do you talk like Robert Newton? Harrr, me hearrrties!

