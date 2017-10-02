Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 2, 2017
94 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2512836, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Monday, 2 October 2017
    Craig Laundy – Staunch Stupid.Fucking.Liberal 18c defender
    Ed Husic – Shadow Minister and star of the hit series The Muslim Wants A Beard
    Catherine Ball – Drone Specialist, specialising in Drones and Other Peoples Money
    Sandra Peter – Has Degrees and reads The Age
    Adam Spencer – Lazy-eyed Maths Geek

  2. stackja
    #2512837, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Drone night – 19 please

  3. stackja
    #2512838, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 2 October 2017
    Craig Laundy – Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science
    Ed Husic – Shadow Minister for the Digital Economy and Future of Work
    Catherine Ball – Scientist, Entrepreneur and Drone Specialist
    Sandra Peter – Director, Sydney Business Insights
    Adam Spencer – Broadcaster and Maths Geek

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #2512840, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    No daylight saving here, thank God.
    May I have 28, please Carpe?

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2512843, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Drone or Drongo QnA Night

    29 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512849, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Ok Troops

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29

  8. Baldrick
    #2512851, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San – 21 please.

  10. stackja
    #2512855, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  11. stackja
    #2512858, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

  12. Baldrick
    #2512859, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 39%, ALP 31%, GREENS 15%.

  13. Peter Castieau
    #2512861, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Ha daylight savings means I probably won’t fall asleep!

    Thanks Carpe and good evening everyone.

    52 please.

    Always lurking.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512862, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22

  15. Westie woman
    #2512863, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please!

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512865, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Sorry! Missed you here!

    This is what innovative and agile looks like 🙂

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512866, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512868, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 39%, ALP 31%, GREENS 15%.

    Konbanwa Barudorriku

    and the other 15% are socialist alliance

  19. Motelier
    #2512871, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    #fakenews again.

    16 for me tonight.

    I see the clocks are forwarded for the next six months onto artificial time.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512873, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16

  21. Harlequin Decline
    #2512874, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Evening Carpe, 25 for me if you would be so kind.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512877, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I see the clocks are forwarded for the next six months onto artificial time.

    Yep 2 hours time difference for me, it’s a bugger calling the folks in Oz and a brother in England.

  23. Baldrick
    #2512878, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    “I’m pretty pragmatic. I see my job of local member as listening to constituents and reporting their views. My electorate is telling me they want 18C as is.
    My feeling as a Liberal is that obviously there is an ideal side that says ‘free speech at all costs’. But with free speech comes responsibility. If you are going to say something that contravenes 18C, it’s not a contribution to a conversation that we want to have.”

    – Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Craig Laundy

  24. Peter Campion
    #2512879, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    20,please, Carpe

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512880, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16
    Harlequin Decline 25

  26. thefrolickingmole
    #2512881, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    35 for the all homo, all the time, Snow Cone Tone beagle molestation hour of power please.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512882, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16
    Harlequin Decline 25
    Peter Campion 20

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512884, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16
    Harlequin Decline 25
    Peter Campion 20
    TheFrollickingMole 35

  29. Turtle of WA
    #2512892, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    17 please Jugulum.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512893, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16
    Harlequin Decline 25
    Peter Campion 20
    TheFrollickingMole 35
    Turtle of WA 17

  32. Motelier
    #2512898, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    ahahahahahhahaha

    QandA takes us back to the future.

    Uhhhhhmmmmmmm no.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512899, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ok troops – it’s time

    So lets jump into the latex gimp outfit, buckle up that ball gag and;

    llllleeeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuuummmbbbllleeeee

  34. Turtle of WA
    #2512902, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Started with a questioner who represents the average mental age of the room: 13 year old.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512903, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    1st Question about robots from a tweeny

    This is gonna be a long night.

  36. Motelier
    #2512904, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    13 year,

    what new jobs will be there in 10 years.

    She could be a model.

  37. Peter Castieau
    #2512905, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Well Adam Spencer is totally unqualified to answer that question.

  38. Motelier
    #2512908, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    this clown should talk about buggy whips

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512909, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Note to lazy eye, a fucking robot can’t do your civils or build your house or raise your precast panels.

  40. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2512911, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    40, please Carpe.

  41. Peter Castieau
    #2512912, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The lady in the black dress really is making a fool of herself.

  42. grumpy racist homophobe
    #2512915, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    =9+46-4*3.234098-0.063608-33

  43. Sparkle Motion
    #2512916, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Spencer – intellectual lightweight blathering out stupid memes on maths in supercilious tone. Long night ahead.

  44. Peter Campion
    #2512917, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The blondie is making sense!

  46. Baldrick
    #2512920, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    This is going to be one of those shows full of motherhood statements and focus group approved phrases.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512921, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 19
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Mike of Marion 29
    Mark A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Cpt Seahawks 22
    Custard 52
    Westie Woman 13
    Motelier 16
    Harlequin Decline 25
    Peter Campion 20
    TheFrollickingMole 35
    Turtle of WA 17
    Grumpy 9
    ZK2A 50

  48. Peter Castieau
    #2512924, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    According to the panel, coding is the new secret to academic success!

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512925, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  50. Spider
    #2512926, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    COBOL???? I realise there are a lot of legacy programs but last time I saw COBOL was during a BSc (computing) in the early 1990s

  51. Motelier
    #2512927, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I am going to play a bit on twitter.

    Need good points to tweet however.

  52. Peter Campion
    #2512930, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Is Laundry a supporter of The Singularity?

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2512933, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Questioner assumes it’s the government’s job to provide work.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512934, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Young lass wants to know she will be employable after Uni with robots in place’

    Easy – study medicine, engineering, construction or go into a trade

    FFS how dumb are these people

  55. Vic in Prossy
    #2512937, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Murray milking it for all he’s worth.

  56. Baldrick
    #2512938, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    “… read everything on Wikipedia.”
    As if that’s a gauge of the benefits of artificial intelligence.

  57. Turtle of WA
    #2512939, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The car didn’t eliminate blacksmiths, it replaced them with mechanics.

  58. Pecker
    #2512942, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Adam ….mate you should have been an eye specialist

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2512943, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    “… read everything on Wikipedia.”
    As if that’s a gauge of the benefits of artificial intelligence.

    So totally wrong on global warming every time.

  60. Turtle of WA
    #2512947, posted on October 2, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    So technology will mean less lawyers. What’s the problem?

  61. Baldrick
    #2512949, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Craig Laundy is a Big Government kind of Stupid.Fucking.Liberal

  62. Motelier
    #2512950, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    AI prostitutes.

    LOL the future will be disruptive.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512952, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    The car didn’t eliminate blacksmiths, it replaced them with mechanics.

    There is a blacksmith (a real one) lives down the road from the folks in Bundy.

    He has a thriving business, imagine my surprise. Lovely guy makes gates, fences and boutique parts for farm machinery.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2512954, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Tweet: Technology won’t destroy me, I have control of the power point.

    AGL?

  65. egg_
    #2512955, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Questioner assumes it’s the government’s job to provide work.

    Law student wants Big Gummint to assure her of a job.

  66. egg_
    #2512958, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Drone lady will take posties jerbs?

  67. Turtle of WA
    #2512959, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Good one Jugulum. A blacksmith could be useful when the whole thing collapses. He has real skills.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512963, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Just waiting for the question on the homo hoedown and da Klimate

    30 minutes in and they are running behind schedule

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2512964, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Chief entrepreneur? Isn’t that a contradiction?

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512968, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Good one Jugulum. A blacksmith could be useful when the whole thing collapses. He has real skills.

    Lovely guy and his wife is a gem.

    I have callouses on my hands because of my work, his put mine to shame.

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2512972, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Latin will still be relevant in 1000 years. The latest programming language won’t.

  72. john
    #2512976, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Chief entrepreneur? Isn’t that a contradiction?

    Very much so. In the 1970s, the Fraser Government had a “Department of Productivity”. Same problem.

  73. Motelier
    #2512980, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I should have one of my old corporate meeting bingo cards.

    FFS I just heard a few words there.

    Connectedness. Global.

  74. egg_
    #2512983, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Just waiting for the question on the homo hoedown

    Should R2D2 & C3PO have wed?

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512984, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Question – Should coding be part of the curriculum

    Should music or art or a foreign lamguage.

    Yes, but they should be optional.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512985, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Should R2D2 & C3PO have wed?

    Sparks would fly with the wrong connection

  77. egg_
    #2512986, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    I should have one of my old corporate meeting bingo cards.

    You need a buzzword bingo bot.

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2512987, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    We need a Central Innovator. (sarc)

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512988, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    47 minutes in and nothing on the homo hoedown

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2512989, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    One of the Hutts doesn’t like drones.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512990, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    next question on drones

    I welcome my robotic overlords

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512991, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    One of the Hutts doesn’t like drones.

    AAAAAAAAhahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    good one

  83. egg_
    #2512992, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    We need a Central Innovator. (sarc)

    Teh Master Disrupter.

  84. egg_
    #2512993, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Is Adam Spencer The Terminator?

  85. Baldrick
    #2512994, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    This blonde bint is full of shite

  86. stackja
    #2512996, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Should serial and parallel coexist?

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512997, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    We have drones to monitor to check the health of the Great Barrier Reef?

    It must be bigger that a Zeppelin

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2512998, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    We need a Central Innovator. (sarc)

    Teh Master Disrupter.

    The Master Bater

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2512999, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Is Adam Spencer The Terminator?

    No. But I wish he was the terminated.

  90. Snoopy
    #2513000, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Chief entrepreneur

    I, for one, can’t wait. Chief Scientist has been a brilliant success.

  91. Sparkle Motion
    #2513002, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Nice smack down of the BS around driverless cars by Sandra Peters!

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2513003, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Spencer salivates at the idea of central control.

  93. Bushkid
    #2513004, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Aaaand, yes, daylight saving started yesterday, so we Queenslanders are the only ones on real time yet again…. Ah well, it does mean that when I remember to tune in I get an early finish. Sounds like a line up to forget tonight anyhow. Enjoy, Cats and Kittehs.

  94. Snoopy
    #2513005, posted on October 2, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    There are no pedestrians in Dubai.

