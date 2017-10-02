Liberty Quote
Any 20 year-old who isn’t a liberal doesn’t have a heart, and any 40 year-old who isn’t a conservative doesn’t have a brain.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Bushkid on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Sparkle Motion on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Snoopy on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- stackja on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Baldrick on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- one old bruce on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Motelier on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- Fergus on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- one old bruce on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- john on Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Arky: Loyalty
- Government = Economy
- Parliamentarian Swear Jar
- Storm vs Cowboys 2017
- Children’s books
- Off Conferencing
- Open Forum: September 30, 2017
- Music for the occasion
- Marian Tupy: How the Debate on Climate Change Is Cooling Down
- German election: Merkel loses out in backlash over refugees
- Breaking News: Essendon saga back to the courts
-
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- RMIT is the George Mason of the South
- The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics
- Sophistry
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
- David Leyonhjelm on other people’s money
- Kick ’em in the other knee
- Cross Post: Bitcoin investors should be taxed like any other investor
- Q&A Forum: September 25, 2017
- Is it an emergency or not?
- The nirvana fallacy and ATM fees
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Monday, 2 October 2017
Craig Laundy – Staunch Stupid.Fucking.Liberal 18c defender
Ed Husic – Shadow Minister and star of the hit series The Muslim Wants A Beard
Catherine Ball – Drone Specialist, specialising in Drones and Other Peoples Money
Sandra Peter – Has Degrees and reads The Age
Adam Spencer – Lazy-eyed Maths Geek
Drone night – 19 please
No daylight saving here, thank God.
May I have 28, please Carpe?
Drone or Drongo QnA Night
29 please Carpe.
Ok Troops
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
32 thank you Carpe.
Konbanwa Carpe San – 21 please.
22 please Carpe.
is on the open thread.
Sorry! Missed you here!
Ha daylight savings means I probably won’t fall asleep!
Thanks Carpe and good evening everyone.
52 please.
Always lurking.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please!
This is what innovative and agile looks like 🙂
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Konbanwa Barudorriku
and the other 15% are socialist alliance
#fakenews again.
16 for me tonight.
I see the clocks are forwarded for the next six months onto artificial time.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Evening Carpe, 25 for me if you would be so kind.
Yep 2 hours time difference for me, it’s a bugger calling the folks in Oz and a brother in England.
“I’m pretty pragmatic. I see my job of local member as listening to constituents and reporting their views. My electorate is telling me they want 18C as is.
My feeling as a Liberal is that obviously there is an ideal side that says ‘free speech at all costs’. But with free speech comes responsibility. If you are going to say something that contravenes 18C, it’s not a contribution to a conversation that we want to have.”
– Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Craig Laundy
20,please, Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Harlequin Decline 25
35 for the all homo, all the time, Snow Cone Tone beagle molestation hour of power please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Harlequin Decline 25
Peter Campion 20
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Harlequin Decline 25
Peter Campion 20
TheFrollickingMole 35
17 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Harlequin Decline 25
Peter Campion 20
TheFrollickingMole 35
Turtle of WA 17
If i missed anyone let me know
ahahahahahhahaha
QandA takes us back to the future.
Uhhhhhmmmmmmm no.
Ok troops – it’s time
So lets jump into the latex gimp outfit, buckle up that ball gag and;
llllleeeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuuummmbbbllleeeee
Started with a questioner who represents the average mental age of the room: 13 year old.
1st Question about robots from a tweeny
This is gonna be a long night.
13 year,
what new jobs will be there in 10 years.
She could be a model.
Well Adam Spencer is totally unqualified to answer that question.
this clown should talk about buggy whips
Note to lazy eye, a fucking robot can’t do your civils or build your house or raise your precast panels.
40, please Carpe.
The lady in the black dress really is making a fool of herself.
=9+46-4*3.234098-0.063608-33
Spencer – intellectual lightweight blathering out stupid memes on maths in supercilious tone. Long night ahead.
The blondie is making sense!
GRH = 9
This is going to be one of those shows full of motherhood statements and focus group approved phrases.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Stackja 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Mike of Marion 29
Mark A 32
Baldrick 21
Cpt Seahawks 22
Custard 52
Westie Woman 13
Motelier 16
Harlequin Decline 25
Peter Campion 20
TheFrollickingMole 35
Turtle of WA 17
Grumpy 9
ZK2A 50
According to the panel, coding is the new secret to academic success!
Thanks Turtle
COBOL???? I realise there are a lot of legacy programs but last time I saw COBOL was during a BSc (computing) in the early 1990s
I am going to play a bit on twitter.
Need good points to tweet however.
Is Laundry a supporter of The Singularity?
Questioner assumes it’s the government’s job to provide work.
Young lass wants to know she will be employable after Uni with robots in place’
Easy – study medicine, engineering, construction or go into a trade
FFS how dumb are these people
Murray milking it for all he’s worth.
“… read everything on Wikipedia.”
As if that’s a gauge of the benefits of artificial intelligence.
The car didn’t eliminate blacksmiths, it replaced them with mechanics.
Adam ….mate you should have been an eye specialist
So totally wrong on global warming every time.
So technology will mean less lawyers. What’s the problem?
Craig Laundy is a Big Government kind of Stupid.Fucking.Liberal
AI prostitutes.
LOL the future will be disruptive.
There is a blacksmith (a real one) lives down the road from the folks in Bundy.
He has a thriving business, imagine my surprise. Lovely guy makes gates, fences and boutique parts for farm machinery.
Tweet: Technology won’t destroy me, I have control of the power point.
AGL?
Law student wants Big Gummint to assure her of a job.
Drone lady will take posties jerbs?
Good one Jugulum. A blacksmith could be useful when the whole thing collapses. He has real skills.
Just waiting for the question on the homo hoedown and da Klimate
30 minutes in and they are running behind schedule
Chief entrepreneur? Isn’t that a contradiction?
Lovely guy and his wife is a gem.
I have callouses on my hands because of my work, his put mine to shame.
Latin will still be relevant in 1000 years. The latest programming language won’t.
Chief entrepreneur? Isn’t that a contradiction?
Very much so. In the 1970s, the Fraser Government had a “Department of Productivity”. Same problem.
I should have one of my old corporate meeting bingo cards.
FFS I just heard a few words there.
Connectedness. Global.
Should R2D2 & C3PO have wed?
Question – Should coding be part of the curriculum
Should music or art or a foreign lamguage.
Yes, but they should be optional.
Sparks would fly with the wrong connection
You need a buzzword bingo bot.
We need a Central Innovator. (sarc)
47 minutes in and nothing on the homo hoedown
One of the Hutts doesn’t like drones.
next question on drones
I welcome my robotic overlords
AAAAAAAAhahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
good one
Teh Master Disrupter.
Is Adam Spencer The Terminator?
This blonde bint is full of shite
Should serial and parallel coexist?
We have drones to monitor to check the health of the Great Barrier Reef?
It must be bigger that a Zeppelin
The Master Bater
No. But I wish he was the terminated.
I, for one, can’t wait. Chief Scientist has been a brilliant success.
Nice smack down of the BS around driverless cars by Sandra Peters!
Spencer salivates at the idea of central control.
Aaaand, yes, daylight saving started yesterday, so we Queenslanders are the only ones on real time yet again…. Ah well, it does mean that when I remember to tune in I get an early finish. Sounds like a line up to forget tonight anyhow. Enjoy, Cats and Kittehs.
There are no pedestrians in Dubai.