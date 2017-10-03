That’s me presenting at the Crypto Economics Security Conference at Berkeley.
Slides available here.
That’s me presenting at the Crypto Economics Security Conference at Berkeley.
Slides available here.
Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution.
All quiet?
Very nice campus.
Riot friendly?
Lateline did a 4 min thing on blockchain, a bit of a primer …
http://www.abc.net.au/lateline/blockchain:-the-technology-that-could-dramatically/8999004