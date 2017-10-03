Green Jobs

Posted on 7:58 pm, October 3, 2017

  1. RobK
    #2513937, posted on October 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Ha! Looks like a line of Bankers.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2513945, posted on October 3, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Ha! Looks like a line of Bankers.

    Looks like a wunch of bankers. FIFY.

  4. Sydney Boy
    #2513951, posted on October 3, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Still waiting for those Green jobs to magically appear.

    But it doesn’t look like they ever will: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/business/companies/adanis-200m-140mw-whyalla-solar-project-gets-green-light/news-story/7fc333b39b7cc9d524ad2f9094d45d7c

    While we are talking Adani, it seems amazing that Adani had to just through years’ worth of hoops to get the Carmichael mine approved; yet the SA Tesla battery doesn’t even seem to have an EIS?

  5. Tel
    #2513971, posted on October 3, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    The lower frame has a sort of cargo-cult aspect to it. People who clearly don’t know what happens in any sort of business, decided to dress up as a businessman because… possibly if it looks like a cargo landing site then the cargo will come.

  6. Howard Hill
    #2513987, posted on October 3, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Someone should explain to them what capitalists are.
    Why don’t they start their own business and create the jobs they seek?

