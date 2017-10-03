Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Gun Control in the USA
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Neil on Gun Control in the USA
- Defender of the faith on Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Crossie on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Tel on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Fisky on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Howard Hill on Green Jobs
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Eddystone on Gun Control in the USA
- Tel on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Muddy on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Viva on Gun Control in the USA
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- John Constantine on The politically correct guide to diversity
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Tel on Gun Control in the USA
- Fisky on Gun Control in the USA
- Tel on Gun Control in the USA
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Tel on Green Jobs
- Muddy on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Entropy on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- stackja on Gun Control in the USA
- Crossie on Gun Control in the USA
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Green Jobs
- Bad advice from The Financial Times
- Gun Control in the USA
- The politically correct guide to diversity
- [email protected] slide deck
- Q&A Forum: October 2, 2017
- John Adams: Australia’s Approaching New 1942 National Crisis
- Superannuation Industrial Complex
- Monday Forum: October 2, 2017
- Arky: Loyalty
- Government = Economy
- Parliamentarian Swear Jar
- Storm vs Cowboys 2017
- Children’s books
- Off Conferencing
- Open Forum: September 30, 2017
- Music for the occasion
- Marian Tupy: How the Debate on Climate Change Is Cooling Down
- German election: Merkel loses out in backlash over refugees
- Breaking News: Essendon saga back to the courts
-
WednesdayThursday Forum: September 28, 2017
- RMIT is the George Mason of the South
- The Blockchain Economy: A beginner’s guide to institutional cryptoeconomics
- Sophistry
- A Conga Line of Gladys Kravitzs
- Capitalism and ignorance
- The Canberra Principle
- Wednesday Forum: September 27, 2017
- Gas and electricity crises need deregulation not more interventions
- David Leyonhjelm on other people’s money
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Ha! Looks like a line of Bankers.
Looks like a wunch of bankers. FIFY.
Green gerb(il)s?
Still waiting for those Green jobs to magically appear.
But it doesn’t look like they ever will: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/business/companies/adanis-200m-140mw-whyalla-solar-project-gets-green-light/news-story/7fc333b39b7cc9d524ad2f9094d45d7c
While we are talking Adani, it seems amazing that Adani had to just through years’ worth of hoops to get the Carmichael mine approved; yet the SA Tesla battery doesn’t even seem to have an EIS?
The lower frame has a sort of cargo-cult aspect to it. People who clearly don’t know what happens in any sort of business, decided to dress up as a businessman because… possibly if it looks like a cargo landing site then the cargo will come.
Someone should explain to them what capitalists are.
Why don’t they start their own business and create the jobs they seek?