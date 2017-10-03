Gun Control in the USA

With yet another gun related massacre in the United States, the calls for more gun control have recommenced.

Now if Spartacus was a citizen of the US or lived there, he would probably support gun control. But the problem is that all those calling for gun control are proposing legislative solutions where the US constitution provides the right to keep and bear arms. And in the wonderful system that is the US, the constitution beats legislation.

Spartacus does not claim to be a US constitutional scholar, but he can read. And one of the more recent decisions of the US Supreme Court on this matter, in District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008) found that:

So give the Supreme Court has confirmed such a constitutional right, why are there no advocates for changing the US constitution? After all, unlike the 10 Commandments, the US constitution is not etched in stone. It can be changed, and has been. Hence the 27 amendments to the US constitution.

Again, if Spartacus was a citizen of the US, he would support a constitutional amendment to limit the right to bear arms, but no way no how should legislation trump (!) the constitution. If that were allowed, what would be next? Over-ruling the right to free speech? How about the separation of Church and State? Perhaps the protection against unreasonable search and seizure?

As Tommy Jeff wrote rather eloquently:

… whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

If you don’t like it, change it.

